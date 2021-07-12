Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information
12-Jul-2021 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with
Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 17 Interim Announcement
In the period from 5 July 2021 up to and including 9 July 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 0
shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties
S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the
share buyback on 16 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the
shares are as follows:
Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
05.07.2021 0 0.00000
06.07.2021 0 0.00000
07.07.2021 0 0.00000
08.07.2021 0 0.00000
09.07.2021 0 0.00000
In total 0 0.00000
The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/
Berlin, 12 July 2021
Grand City Properties S.A. Board of Directors -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373,
XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872
