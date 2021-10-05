Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers 05-Oct-2021 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers.

Luxembourg - 05 October 2021

Grand City Properties S.A. ('Grand City Properties') announced on 30 July 2021 that the total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of Grand City Properties amounted to 176,187,899 voting rights (including any suspended voting rights).

As of 04 October 2021, in connection with its share buy-back programme Grand City Properties acquired 5.05% of the total number of voting rights attached to its shares.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872 Category Code: POS TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 OAM 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Categories: Sequence No.: 123648 EQS News ID: 1238511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)