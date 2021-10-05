Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grand City Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

10/05/2021 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers 05-Oct-2021 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers.

Luxembourg - 05 October 2021

Grand City Properties S.A. ('Grand City Properties') announced on 30 July 2021 that the total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of Grand City Properties amounted to 176,187,899 voting rights (including any suspended voting rights).

As of 04 October 2021, in connection with its share buy-back programme Grand City Properties acquired 5.05% of the total number of voting rights attached to its shares.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, 
               XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:          IRSH 
LEI Code:      5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 
OAM            2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Categories: 
Sequence No.:  123648 
EQS News ID:   1238511 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)

All news about GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
11:19aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 J..
EQ
11:19aGrand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11..
DJ
10/04GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/04GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/27GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/27GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/21GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/20GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/20GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/20GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 532 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 339 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2021 3 177 M 3 686 M 3 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,98x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 3 587 M 4 168 M 4 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grand City Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,50 €
Average target price 25,48 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Refael Zamir Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christian Windfuhr Chairman
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Daniel Malkin Independent Director
Katrin Petersen Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.2.58%4 168
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.75%37 344
VONOVIA SE-12.78%34 835
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 140
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.63%15 534
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY13.30%14 897