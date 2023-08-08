BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - To revive the flagging economy, top representatives of the Green Party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag are proposing a five-point investment program with a special focus on the construction industry. "As a federal government, we are taking strong steps forward and providing urgently needed investments totaling 30 billion euros," reads a paper by parliamentary group chair Katharina Droge and deputies Andreas Audretsch and Julia Verlinden, obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Previously, the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland had reported on it. State investment would bring about private investment on a large scale.

According to the Green politicians, the money should come in particular from the Economic Stabilization Fund. This special pot, established during the pandemic, was reactivated during the energy crisis to cushion its consequences./hrz/DP/men