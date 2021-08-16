Log in
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/16 01:32:01 am
23.64 EUR   0.00%
Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 -2-
DJ
Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
DJ
12:53aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : announces H1 2021 results
EQ
PRESS RELEASE : Grand City Properties S.A. -2-

08/16/2021 | 12:52am EDT
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Grand City Properties S.A. 
              1, Avenue du Bois 
              1251 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +352 28 77 87 86 
Fax:          +352 28 77 87 84 
E-mail:       info@grandcity.lu 
Internet:     grandcityproperties.com 
ISIN:         LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, 
              XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872 
WKN:          A1JXCV , A1ZRRK, A1ZW4K, A1ZZ49, A186BF, A18YJ1, A19ZQE, A19MBW, A1V4P0, A19WVU, A19WU2 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX 
EQS News ID:  1226564 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226564 2021-08-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226564&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 00:52 ET (04:52 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 539 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2021 359 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2021 3 239 M 3 819 M 3 819 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 3 994 M 4 713 M 4 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Grand City Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,64 €
Average target price 25,57 €
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Refael Zamir Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christian Windfuhr Chairman
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Daniel Malkin Independent Director
Katrin Petersen Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.12.79%4 713
VONOVIA SE-1.14%40 106
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-20.59%39 907
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 469
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY34.08%17 573
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.50%15 669