  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Grand Fortune Securities Co.,Ltd
  News
  Summary
    6026   TW0006026008

GRAND FORTUNE SECURITIES CO.,LTD

(6026)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-28
16.15 TWD   -0.62%
06/29GRAND FORTUNE SECURITIES : Announcement of important resolutions of the 111th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company
PU
06/22GRAND FORTUNE SECURITIES : Announcement of the resignation of the chairman of the company
PU
06/22Grand Fortune Securities Co.,Ltd Announces Resignation of Lin Huodeng as Chairman, Effective from July 1, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Grand Fortune Securities : Announcement of important resolutions of the 111th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

06/29/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Grand Fortune Securities Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 11:40:56
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of the 111th
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
 Passed the 110th Annual Profit Distribution Proposal
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
 Passed the amendment to the "Articles of Association"
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
 Passed the 110 annual business report and financial statement
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
 None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
 (1) The proposal to amend the "Rules of Procedure for the
 (2) By amending the "Measures for the Operation of
 (3) Issuance of new shares through capital increase
 (4) Handle domestic unsecured conversion of corporate
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Grand Fortune Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 303 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
Net income 2021 1 411 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 317 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,60x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 4 847 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,2%
Managers and Directors
Keng Yi Cheng General Manager & Director
Shih Cheng Chu Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Lin Chairman
Ming Chou Hung Director
Chun Hung Su Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND FORTUNE SECURITIES CO.,LTD-29.48%164
MORGAN STANLEY-20.37%136 724
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.70%121 689
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.38%98 300
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.93%45 677
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.3.28%29 587