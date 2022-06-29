Grand Fortune Securities : Announcement of important resolutions of the 111th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/30 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Passed the 110th Annual Profit Distribution Proposal 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Passed the amendment to the "Articles of Association" 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Passed the 110 annual business report and financial statement 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: None. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1) The proposal to amend the "Rules of Procedure for the (2) By amending the "Measures for the Operation of (3) Issuance of new shares through capital increase (4) Handle domestic unsecured conversion of corporate 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.