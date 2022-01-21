Log in
    6026   TW0006026008

GRAND FORTUNE SECURITIES CO.,LTD

(6026)
Grand Fortune Securities : Announcement on matters related to the resolution of the board of directors of the company to hold the 2022 shareholders meeting

01/21/2022 | 06:53am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Grand Fortune Securities Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 19:42:44
Subject 
 Announcement on matters related to the resolution
of the board of directors of the company to hold the 2022
shareholders meeting
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/30
3.General shareholders' meeting location: Conference Room
A,3rd Floor,No. 2-1,Section 1, Jinan Road, Taipei City
4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)2021 annual business report.
(2)The Audit Committee reviewed the 2021 annual final
accounts report.
(3)2021 Annual Report on Staff Remuneration and
Director's
5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)2021 annual business report and financial statement.
(2)The 2021 year surplus distribution proposal.
6.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
none
7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:
none
8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:none
9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:
Extemporary Motions
10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/02
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30
12.Whether to announce proposal for profit distribution
or loss off-setting in ��Status of dividend distribution
�� section of MOPS:no
13.Please explain the reason for not announcing proposal
for profit distribution or loss off-setting:
Not yet resolved by the board of directors
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:The 2021
earnings distribution
will be announced 40 days before the shareholders
meeting.

Disclaimer

Grand Fortune Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 11:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
