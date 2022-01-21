Grand Fortune Securities : Announcement on matters related to the resolution of the board of directors of the company to hold the 2022 shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/30 3.General shareholders' meeting location: Conference Room A,3rd Floor,No. 2-1,Section 1, Jinan Road, Taipei City 4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)2021 annual business report. (2)The Audit Committee reviewed the 2021 annual final accounts report. (3)2021 Annual Report on Staff Remuneration and Director's 5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)2021 annual business report and financial statement. (2)The 2021 year surplus distribution proposal. 6.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: none 7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters: none 8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:none 9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions: Extemporary Motions 10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/02 11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30 12.Whether to announce proposal for profit distribution or loss off-setting in ��Status of dividend distribution �� section of MOPS:no 13.Please explain the reason for not announcing proposal for profit distribution or loss off-setting: Not yet resolved by the board of directors 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:The 2021 earnings distribution will be announced 40 days before the shareholders meeting.