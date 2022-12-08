Grand Foundry : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
12/08/2022 | 07:33am EST
Date: December 08, 2022
To,
The Manager - CRD,
The Manager - Listing Department
BSE Limited.
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 513343
Symbol: GFSTEELS
Ref: Open Offer by Madhu Garg ("Acquirer") to the public shareholders of Grand Foundry Limited ("Target Company") for acquisition of upto 90,91,970 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 4/- each at a price of Rs. 4/- per fully paid up Equity share pursuant to and in compliance with Regulations 3(1), 15(1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.
Sub: Submission of Independent Committee Recommendation on the Open Offer of Grand Foundry Limited
Dear Madam/Sirs,
In relation to the captioned offer, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Independent Committee
Recommendation, which appeared on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in all the editions of Business Standard (English), Business Standard (Hindi) and Mumbai editions of Navshakti (Regional-Marathi), pursuant to
Regulation 26(7) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
Please take it on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Grand Foundry Limited
Parul Gupta
Company Secretary
Encl: a/a
12
MUMBAI | THURSDAY, 8 DECEMBER 2022
1
>
VASHISTHA CO-OP. HOUSING SOCIETY LTD.
Regn No. MUM/WT/HSG/(TC)/9211/2005-06/YEAR 2005, Date - 14/06/2005
Survey No. 247 (Part), CTS No. 31 (Part), B. R. Road, Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-400080.
DEEMED CONVEYANCE PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the above Society has applied to this office under Section 11 of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction sale, management & Transfer) Act, 1963 for declaration of Unilateral Deemed Conveyance of the following properties. The next hearing in this matter has been kept before me on 26/12/2022 at 4:00 pm at the office of this authority.
Respondent No. - (1) Dnyan Vistarak Sangh also known as M/s. Jnana Vistarak Sangh a public Charitable Trust- 2ndFloor, Vimal Jyoti, 68 Elson Street, V. P. Road,Mumbai-400004 (2) M/s. Narediwala Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd. K-32,APMC, Vashi, NaviMumbai-400705 (3) Tri Rushi CHS Ltd.- Building No. A, Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W),Mumbai-80 (4) Atri Tower CHS Ltd.- Building No.B-1,Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W),Mumbai-80 (5) Vishwamitra CHS Ltd.- Building No.B-2,Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W),Mumbai-80and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned below. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY :-
Building of Vashistha CHSL along with land as mention below.
Notice is hereby given that the above Society has applied to this office under Section 11 of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction sale, management & Transfer) Act, 1963 for declaration of Unilateral Deemed Conveyance of the following properties. The next hearing in this matter has been kept before me on 26/12/2022 at 3:45 pm at the office of this authority.
Respondent No. - (1) Prerana B Co.op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd.- Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E),Mumbai-81 (2) Mr. Ramchandra Vishnu Nimkar- Survey No./Hissa No. 127/4, CTS No. 803B, Village Mulund (E), Tal. Kurla, Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E),Mumbai-81 (3) M/s. Mandar Builders Shop No. 8, Nalini Apartment, Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E),Mumbai-81and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned below. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY :-
Building of Prerana CHSL along with land as mention below.
Survey No.
Hissa No.
Plot No.
C.T.S. No.
Claimed Area
127/4
--
-
803/B
Total Area
(C.S.O. Mulund)
710 sq.mtr.
Ref. No. MUM/DDR(2)/Notice/4768/2022
Place : Konkan Bhavan,
Sd/-
Competent Authority & District Dy. Registrar,
Room No. 201, Konkan Bhavan,
(Pratap Patil)
C.B.D. Belapur,
SEAL
Competent Authority & District
Navi Mumbai-400614.
Dy. Registrar Co.op. Societies (2),
Date : 06/12/2022
Tel.: 022-27574965
Email : ddr2coopmumbai@gmail.com
East Suburban, Mumbai
ASREC (INDIA) LIMITED
Unit No. 201, 200A, 202 & 200B, Building No. 2, Solitaire Corporate Park,
Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai-400 093, Maharashtra
DEMAND NOTICE (NOTICE U/S 13(2) of SARFAESI ACT 2002)
The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of ASREC (India) Limited (Acting in its capacity as a Trustee of ASREC PS 04/2021- 22 Trust) under Securitisation And Reconstruction of Financial assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act,2002 (SARFAESI ACT 2002) in exercise of power conferred under section 13(2) of the said Act read with Rule 3 of the security Interest (Enforcement) Rules,2002, had issued Demand notice to the borrowers and its mortgagors & guarantors as described below (collectively referred to as Borrowers) calling upon them to repay jointly & severally the outstanding amount mentioned in the respective Demand notice(s) issued to them that are also given below.
Further since all / some of the notices have been returned undelivered or confirmation of delivery to the addressee are still awaited, present Notice is hereby further issued and published as an alternate service, to the said Borrower(s) to jointly & severally pay to ASREC (India) Limited, within 60 days from the publication of this Notice, the amounts indicated herein below, together with further applicable interest from the date(s) mentioned below till the date of payment and / or realization, payable under the loan agreement read with other documents/writings, if any, executed by the said Borrower(s).
In order to secure due repayment of the entire outstanding loan, the following assets have been mortgaged to ASREC (India) Limited by the said Borrower(s) respectively.
Sr. Loan Account No. / Name of the Borrower(s) Demand Notice Date and
Description of secured Assets
No.
/ Co-borrower(s) / Guarantor(s)
Amount due
(Immovable Property)
Loan A/c. No. MORGLN-303
26.08.2022 & Amt. dues
Description of the assets in which security interest
[1]
Mr. Raju
Shantaram
Chopdekar
` 50,15,147/- (Rs. Fifty
created is enumerated hereunder :- Flat No. 6, in a
1
(Borrower)
lac Fifteen Thousand
building known as "Himnadi Co-operative Housing
[2]
Mrs. Vijaya alias Vijaymala Krishna
One Hundred Forty
Society Limited" situated at Plot No. R-2, Sudarshan
Patil (Co-borrower & Mortgagor)
Seven Only) as on
Nagar, Kalyan Road, Residential Zone, MIDC, Phase I,
[3]
Amarnath
Rajmani
Sharma
15.08.2022 with future
Dombivali East, District Thane-421 203 and
(Guarantor)
interest thereon
Owned by :- Mrs. Vijaya Krishna Patil
Loan A/c. CC-38 3 & TRDLN/52 9 3
[1] Equitable mortgage of Gala No. S-206, on 2nd Floor,
[1]
M/s. Joban Fashions Pvt. Ltd.
area admsg. 126.51 sq. mtrs. (Built up), 1360.00
Director & Guarantor
31.10.2022 & Amt. dues
Sq. Ft. (Built Up)) in building known as "Top Class
[2]
Mr. Parasmal Jivraj Jain
` 6,32,36,055/- (Rs. Six
Enclave" sitated at Gokhivare, Vasai Road, Vasai (E)-
2
[3]
Mr. Prakash Parasmal Jain
Crore Thirty Two Lac
401 208
[4]
Mr. Sanjay Parasmal Jain
Thirty Six Thousand
Owned by :- Sanjay P. Jain & Parasmal Jain.
[5]
Mr. Shripal Parasmal Jain
Fifty Five only) as on
[2 ] Gala No. S-210, on 2nd Floor, area admsg. 63.24
Guarantor(s)
15.10.2022 with future
sq. mtrs. (Built up), 680.00 Sq. Ft. (Built Up) in
[6]
Shreepal Parasmal Jain
interest thereon
building known as "Top Class Enclave" situated
[7]
Mrs. Sharmila Prakash Jain
at Gokhivare, Vasai Road, Vasai (East)-401 208.
[8]
Bharati Shreepal Jain
Owned by :- Bharati S. Jain & Shreepal P. Jain.
Loan A/c. No. CC-8
11.10.2022 & Amt. dues
[1] Equitable Mortgage of Shop No. 301, Third floor in
[1]
Rxkare
Life
Sciences,
` 98,10,668/- (Rs.
the Lake View Heritage, Area admeasuring about
3
Prop. Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel
Ninety Eight Lac Ten
700 sq. ft. equivalent to 980 sq. ft., Plot bearing S. No.
[2]
Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel
Thousand Six Hundred
114/1, Tikka No. 8, lying being and situate at village
Guarantor(s)
Sixty Eight only) as on
: Panchpakhadi, Manrpada, Old Bombay-Agra Road,
[3]
Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar Patel
30.09.2022 with future
Nr. Bahubhai Petrol Pump, New S. T. Bus stand,
[4]
Mr. Mukul C Bhise
interest thereon.
Taluka & Dist. Thane -400 602
11.10.2022 & Amt. dues
Owned by :- Mr. Mukul Chandrakant Bhise.
Loan A/c. MO RGLN-2 52
[2 ] Equitable Mortgage of Shop No. 1, on Ground floor,
` 2,48,10,950/- (Rs.
Area Admeasuring 170 sq. ft., "Sandeep Apartment
[1]
Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel
Two Crore Forty Eight
4
CHSL." Charai, Patil Road, having C. T. S. No. 377,
Guarantor(s)
Lac Ten Thousand Nine
Tika No. 13, Dist. Thane-400 601.
[2]
Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar Patel
Hundred Fifty Only)
Owned by :- Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar
[3]
Mr. Mukul C. Bhise
as on 30.09.2022 with
Patel.
future interest thereon
Common Secured assets in both Account(s)
As per the section 13(8) of SARFAESI Act read with rule 13(2) of Security Interest (Enforcement) (Amendment) Rules 2002, if the above mentioned Borrowers fails to tender the amount due to ASREC (India) Ltd as aforesaid, ASREC (India) Ltd shall be free to exercise all or any of the rights against the above secured assets under section 13(4) of the Act and the applicable Rules, entirely at the risk of the said borrowers as to the costs and consequences.
The above mentioned Borrowers are prohibited under the Act from transferring the aforesaid assets, whether by way of sale, lease or otherwise without the prior written consent of ASREC (India) Ltd.. Please note that any person who contravenes or abets contraventions of the provision of the said Act rules made there under, shall be liable for imprisonment and/or penalty as provided under the Act.
Grand Foundry Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:32:07 UTC.