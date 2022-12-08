Grand Foundry : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

Building of Vashistha CHSL along with land as mention below.

Respondent No. - (1) Dnyan Vistarak Sangh also known as M/s. Jnana Vistarak Sangh a public Charitable Trust- 2nd Floor, Vimal Jyoti, 68 Elson Street, V. P. Road, Mumbai-400004 (2) M/s. Narediwala Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd. K-32,APMC, Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400705 (3) Tri Rushi CHS Ltd.- Building No. A, Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-80 (4) Atri Tower CHS Ltd.- Building No. B-1,Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-80 (5) Vishwamitra CHS Ltd.- Building No. B-2,Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-80and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned below. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.

Notice is hereby given that the above Society has applied to this office under Section 11 of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction sale, management & Transfer) Act, 1963 for declaration of Unilateral Deemed Conveyance of the following properties. The next hearing in this matter has been kept before me on 26/12/2022 at 4:00 pm at the office of this authority.

Building of Prerana CHSL along with land as mention below.

Respondent No. - (1) Prerana B Co.op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd.- Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E), Mumbai-81 (2) Mr. Ramchandra Vishnu Nimkar- Survey No./Hissa No. 127/4, CTS No. 803B, Village Mulund (E), Tal. Kurla, Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E), Mumbai-81 (3) M/s. Mandar Builders Shop No. 8, Nalini Apartment, Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E), Mumbai-81and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned below. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.

Notice is hereby given that the above Society has applied to this office under Section 11 of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction sale, management & Transfer) Act, 1963 for declaration of Unilateral Deemed Conveyance of the following properties. The next hearing in this matter has been kept before me on 26/12/2022 at 3:45 pm at the office of this authority.

ASREC (INDIA) LIMITED

Unit No. 201, 200A, 202 & 200B, Building No. 2, Solitaire Corporate Park,

Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai-400 093, Maharashtra

DEMAND NOTICE (NOTICE U/S 13(2) of SARFAESI ACT 2002)

The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of ASREC (India) Limited (Acting in its capacity as a Trustee of ASREC PS 04/2021- 22 Trust) under Securitisation And Reconstruction of Financial assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act,2002 (SARFAESI ACT 2002) in exercise of power conferred under section 13(2) of the said Act read with Rule 3 of the security Interest (Enforcement) Rules,2002, had issued Demand notice to the borrowers and its mortgagors & guarantors as described below (collectively referred to as Borrowers) calling upon them to repay jointly & severally the outstanding amount mentioned in the respective Demand notice(s) issued to them that are also given below.

Further since all / some of the notices have been returned undelivered or confirmation of delivery to the addressee are still awaited, present Notice is hereby further issued and published as an alternate service, to the said Borrower(s) to jointly & severally pay to ASREC (India) Limited, within 60 days from the publication of this Notice, the amounts indicated herein below, together with further applicable interest from the date(s) mentioned below till the date of payment and / or realization, payable under the loan agreement read with other documents/writings, if any, executed by the said Borrower(s).

In order to secure due repayment of the entire outstanding loan, the following assets have been mortgaged to ASREC (India) Limited by the said Borrower(s) respectively.

Sr. Loan Account No. / Name of the Borrower(s) Demand Notice Date and Description of secured Assets No. / Co-borrower(s) / Guarantor(s) Amount due (Immovable Property) Loan A/c. No. MO RGLN-303 26.08.2022 & Amt. dues Description of the assets in which security interest [1] Mr. Raju Shantaram Chopdekar ` 50,15,147/- (Rs. Fifty created is enumerated hereunder :- Flat No. 6, in a 1 (Borrower) lac Fifteen Thousand building known as "Himnadi Co-operative Housing [2] Mrs. Vijaya alias Vijaymala Krishna One Hundred Forty Society Limited" situated at Plot No. R-2, Sudarshan Patil (Co-borrower & Mortgagor) Seven Only) as on Nagar, Kalyan Road, Residential Zone, MIDC, Phase I, [3] Amarnath Rajmani Sharma 15.08.2022 with future Dombivali East, District Thane-421 203 and (Guarantor) interest thereon Owned by :- Mrs. Vijaya Krishna Patil Loan A/c. CC-38 3 & TRDLN/52 9 3 [1] Equitable mortgage of Gala No. S-206, on 2nd Floor, [1] M/s. Joban Fashions Pvt. Ltd. area admsg. 126.51 sq. mtrs. (Built up), 1360.00 Director & Guarantor 31.10.2022 & Amt. dues Sq. Ft. (Built Up)) in building known as "Top Class [2] Mr. Parasmal Jivraj Jain ` 6,32,36,055/- (Rs. Six Enclave" sitated at Gokhivare, Vasai Road, Vasai (E)- 2 [3] Mr. Prakash Parasmal Jain Crore Thirty Two Lac 401 208 [4] Mr. Sanjay Parasmal Jain Thirty Six Thousand Owned by :- Sanjay P. Jain & Parasmal Jain. [5] Mr. Shripal Parasmal Jain Fifty Five only) as on [2 ] Gala No. S-210, on 2nd Floor, area admsg. 63.24 Guarantor(s) 15.10.2022 with future sq. mtrs. (Built up), 680.00 Sq. Ft. (Built Up) in [6] Shreepal Parasmal Jain interest thereon building known as "Top Class Enclave" situated [7] Mrs. Sharmila Prakash Jain at Gokhivare, Vasai Road, Vasai (East)-401 208. [8] Bharati Shreepal Jain Owned by :- Bharati S. Jain & Shreepal P. Jain. Loan A/c. No. CC-8 11.10.2022 & Amt. dues [1] Equitable Mortgage of Shop No. 301, Third floor in [1] Rxkare Life Sciences, ` 98,10,668/- (Rs. the Lake View Heritage, Area admeasuring about 3 Prop. Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel Ninety Eight Lac Ten 700 sq. ft. equivalent to 980 sq. ft., Plot bearing S. No. [2] Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel Thousand Six Hundred 114/1, Tikka No. 8, lying being and situate at village Guarantor(s) Sixty Eight only) as on : Panchpakhadi, Manrpada, Old Bombay-Agra Road, [3] Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar Patel 30.09.2022 with future Nr. Bahubhai Petrol Pump, New S. T. Bus stand, [4] Mr. Mukul C Bhise interest thereon. Taluka & Dist. Thane -400 602 11.10.2022 & Amt. dues Owned by :- Mr. Mukul Chandrakant Bhise. Loan A/c. MO RGLN-2 52 [2 ] Equitable Mortgage of Shop No. 1, on Ground floor, ` 2,48,10,950/- (Rs. Area Admeasuring 170 sq. ft., "Sandeep Apartment [1] Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel Two Crore Forty Eight 4 CHSL." Charai, Patil Road, having C. T. S. No. 377, Guarantor(s) Lac Ten Thousand Nine Tika No. 13, Dist. Thane-400 601. [2] Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar Patel Hundred Fifty Only) Owned by :- Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar [3] Mr. Mukul C. Bhise as on 30.09.2022 with Patel. future interest thereon Common Secured assets in both Account(s)

As per the section 13(8) of SARFAESI Act read with rule 13(2) of Security Interest (Enforcement) (Amendment) Rules 2002, if the above mentioned Borrowers fails to tender the amount due to ASREC (India) Ltd as aforesaid, ASREC (India) Ltd shall be free to exercise all or any of the rights against the above secured assets under section 13(4) of the Act and the applicable Rules, entirely at the risk of the said borrowers as to the costs and consequences.

The above mentioned Borrowers are prohibited under the Act from transferring the aforesaid assets, whether by way of sale, lease or otherwise without the prior written consent of ASREC (India) Ltd.. Please note that any person who contravenes or abets contraventions of the provision of the said Act rules made there under, shall be liable for imprisonment and/or penalty as provided under the Act.