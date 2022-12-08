Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Foundry Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513343   INE534A01028

GRAND FOUNDRY LIMITED

(513343)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
5.900 INR    0.00%
Grand Foundry : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

12/08/2022 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: December 08, 2022

To,

The Manager - CRD,

The Manager - Listing Department

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 513343

Symbol: GFSTEELS

Ref: Open Offer by Madhu Garg ("Acquirer") to the public shareholders of Grand Foundry Limited ("Target Company") for acquisition of upto 90,91,970 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 4/- each at a price of Rs. 4/- per fully paid up Equity share pursuant to and in compliance with Regulations 3(1), 15(1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

Sub: Submission of Independent Committee Recommendation on the Open Offer of Grand Foundry Limited

Dear Madam/Sirs,

In relation to the captioned offer, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Independent Committee

Recommendation, which appeared on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in all the editions of Business Standard (English), Business Standard (Hindi) and Mumbai editions of Navshakti (Regional-Marathi), pursuant to

Regulation 26(7) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Please take it on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Grand Foundry Limited

Parul Gupta

Company Secretary

Encl: a/a

12

MUMBAI | THURSDAY, 8 DECEMBER 2022

1

>

VASHISTHA CO-OP. HOUSING SOCIETY LTD.

Regn No. MUM/WT/HSG/(TC)/9211/2005-06/YEAR 2005, Date - 14/06/2005

Survey No. 247 (Part), CTS No. 31 (Part), B. R. Road, Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-400080.

DEEMED CONVEYANCE PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the above Society has applied to this office under Section 11 of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction sale, management & Transfer) Act, 1963 for declaration of Unilateral Deemed Conveyance of the following properties. The next hearing in this matter has been kept before me on 26/12/2022 at 4:00 pm at the office of this authority.

Respondent No. - (1) Dnyan Vistarak Sangh also known as M/s. Jnana Vistarak Sangh a public Charitable Trust- 2nd Floor, Vimal Jyoti, 68 Elson Street, V. P. Road, Mumbai-400004 (2) M/s. Narediwala Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd. K-32,APMC, Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400705 (3) Tri Rushi CHS Ltd.- Building No. A, Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-80 (4) Atri Tower CHS Ltd.- Building No. B-1,Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-80 (5) Vishwamitra CHS Ltd.- Building No. B-2,Saptarshi Park, Mulund (W), Mumbai-80and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned below. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY :-

Building of Vashistha CHSL along with land as mention below.

Survey No.

Hissa No.

Plot No.

C.T.S. No.

Claimed Area

32/B/1, 32/B/2,

1659.26 Sq.Mtr. Out of

32/B/3, 32/B/4

10558.02 Sq.Mtr.

--

--

-

(Old CTS No. 32/B)

292.81 Sq.Mtr. Out of

(C.S.O. Mulund)

1863.16 Sq.Mtr. (R.G)

64.73 Sq.Mtr. Out Of

411.90 Sq.Mtr.

Road Set back

Ref. No.

MUM/DDR(2)/Notice/4769/2022

Place : Konkan Bhavan,

Sd/-

Competent Authority & District Dy. Registrar,

Room No. 201, Konkan Bhavan,

(Pratap Patil)

C.B.D. Belapur,

SEAL

Competent Authority & District

Navi Mumbai-400614.

Date : 06/12/2022

Tel.: 022-27574965

Dy. Registrar Co.op. Societies (2),

Email : ddr2coopmumbai@gmail.com

East Suburban, Mumbai

PRERANA CO-OP. HOUSING SOCIETY LTD.

Regn No. BOM/W T/HSG/TC/6722/Year 1993, Dt. 03/05/1993

Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (East) Mumbai 400081.

DEEMED CONVEYANCE PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the above Society has applied to this office under Section 11 of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction sale, management & Transfer) Act, 1963 for declaration of Unilateral Deemed Conveyance of the following properties. The next hearing in this matter has been kept before me on 26/12/2022 at 3:45 pm at the office of this authority.

Respondent No. - (1) Prerana B Co.op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd.- Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E), Mumbai-81 (2) Mr. Ramchandra Vishnu Nimkar- Survey No./Hissa No. 127/4, CTS No. 803B, Village Mulund (E), Tal. Kurla, Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E), Mumbai-81 (3) M/s. Mandar Builders Shop No. 8, Nalini Apartment, Sane Guruji Nagar, Mulund (E), Mumbai-81and those, whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned below. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY :-

Building of Prerana CHSL along with land as mention below.

Survey No.

Hissa No.

Plot No.

C.T.S. No.

Claimed Area

127/4

--

-

803/B

Total Area

(C.S.O. Mulund)

710 sq.mtr.

Ref. No. MUM/DDR(2)/Notice/4768/2022

Place : Konkan Bhavan,

Sd/-

Competent Authority & District Dy. Registrar,

Room No. 201, Konkan Bhavan,

(Pratap Patil)

C.B.D. Belapur,

SEAL

Competent Authority & District

Navi Mumbai-400614.

Dy. Registrar Co.op. Societies (2),

Date : 06/12/2022

Tel.: 022-27574965

Email : ddr2coopmumbai@gmail.com

East Suburban, Mumbai

ASREC (INDIA) LIMITED

Unit No. 201, 200A, 202 & 200B, Building No. 2, Solitaire Corporate Park,

Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai-400 093, Maharashtra

DEMAND NOTICE (NOTICE U/S 13(2) of SARFAESI ACT 2002)

The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of ASREC (India) Limited (Acting in its capacity as a Trustee of ASREC PS 04/2021- 22 Trust) under Securitisation And Reconstruction of Financial assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act,2002 (SARFAESI ACT 2002) in exercise of power conferred under section 13(2) of the said Act read with Rule 3 of the security Interest (Enforcement) Rules,2002, had issued Demand notice to the borrowers and its mortgagors & guarantors as described below (collectively referred to as Borrowers) calling upon them to repay jointly & severally the outstanding amount mentioned in the respective Demand notice(s) issued to them that are also given below.

Further since all / some of the notices have been returned undelivered or confirmation of delivery to the addressee are still awaited, present Notice is hereby further issued and published as an alternate service, to the said Borrower(s) to jointly & severally pay to ASREC (India) Limited, within 60 days from the publication of this Notice, the amounts indicated herein below, together with further applicable interest from the date(s) mentioned below till the date of payment and / or realization, payable under the loan agreement read with other documents/writings, if any, executed by the said Borrower(s).

In order to secure due repayment of the entire outstanding loan, the following assets have been mortgaged to ASREC (India) Limited by the said Borrower(s) respectively.

Sr. Loan Account No. / Name of the Borrower(s) Demand Notice Date and

Description of secured Assets

No.

/ Co-borrower(s) / Guarantor(s)

Amount due

(Immovable Property)

Loan A/c. No. MO RGLN-303

26.08.2022 & Amt. dues

Description of the assets in which security interest

[1]

Mr. Raju

Shantaram

Chopdekar

` 50,15,147/- (Rs. Fifty

created is enumerated hereunder :- Flat No. 6, in a

1

(Borrower)

lac Fifteen Thousand

building known as "Himnadi Co-operative Housing

[2]

Mrs. Vijaya alias Vijaymala Krishna

One Hundred Forty

Society Limited" situated at Plot No. R-2, Sudarshan

Patil (Co-borrower & Mortgagor)

Seven Only) as on

Nagar, Kalyan Road, Residential Zone, MIDC, Phase I,

[3]

Amarnath

Rajmani

Sharma

15.08.2022 with future

Dombivali East, District Thane-421 203 and

(Guarantor)

interest thereon

Owned by :- Mrs. Vijaya Krishna Patil

Loan A/c. CC-38 3 & TRDLN/52 9 3

[1] Equitable mortgage of Gala No. S-206, on 2nd Floor,

[1]

M/s. Joban Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

area admsg. 126.51 sq. mtrs. (Built up), 1360.00

Director & Guarantor

31.10.2022 & Amt. dues

Sq. Ft. (Built Up)) in building known as "Top Class

[2]

Mr. Parasmal Jivraj Jain

` 6,32,36,055/- (Rs. Six

Enclave" sitated at Gokhivare, Vasai Road, Vasai (E)-

2

[3]

Mr. Prakash Parasmal Jain

Crore Thirty Two Lac

401 208

[4]

Mr. Sanjay Parasmal Jain

Thirty Six Thousand

Owned by :- Sanjay P. Jain & Parasmal Jain.

[5]

Mr. Shripal Parasmal Jain

Fifty Five only) as on

[2 ] Gala No. S-210, on 2nd Floor, area admsg. 63.24

Guarantor(s)

15.10.2022 with future

sq. mtrs. (Built up), 680.00 Sq. Ft. (Built Up) in

[6]

Shreepal Parasmal Jain

interest thereon

building known as "Top Class Enclave" situated

[7]

Mrs. Sharmila Prakash Jain

at Gokhivare, Vasai Road, Vasai (East)-401 208.

[8]

Bharati Shreepal Jain

Owned by :- Bharati S. Jain & Shreepal P. Jain.

Loan A/c. No. CC-8

11.10.2022 & Amt. dues

[1] Equitable Mortgage of Shop No. 301, Third floor in

[1]

Rxkare

Life

Sciences,

` 98,10,668/- (Rs.

the Lake View Heritage, Area admeasuring about

3

Prop. Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel

Ninety Eight Lac Ten

700 sq. ft. equivalent to 980 sq. ft., Plot bearing S. No.

[2]

Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel

Thousand Six Hundred

114/1, Tikka No. 8, lying being and situate at village

Guarantor(s)

Sixty Eight only) as on

: Panchpakhadi, Manrpada, Old Bombay-Agra Road,

[3]

Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar Patel

30.09.2022 with future

Nr. Bahubhai Petrol Pump, New S. T. Bus stand,

[4]

Mr. Mukul C Bhise

interest thereon.

Taluka & Dist. Thane -400 602

11.10.2022 & Amt. dues

Owned by :- Mr. Mukul Chandrakant Bhise.

Loan A/c. MO RGLN-2 52

[2 ] Equitable Mortgage of Shop No. 1, on Ground floor,

` 2,48,10,950/- (Rs.

Area Admeasuring 170 sq. ft., "Sandeep Apartment

[1]

Mr. Kushal Ramesh Patel

Two Crore Forty Eight

4

CHSL." Charai, Patil Road, having C. T. S. No. 377,

Guarantor(s)

Lac Ten Thousand Nine

Tika No. 13, Dist. Thane-400 601.

[2]

Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar Patel

Hundred Fifty Only)

Owned by :- Mr. Ramesh Chandra Shankar

[3]

Mr. Mukul C. Bhise

as on 30.09.2022 with

Patel.

future interest thereon

Common Secured assets in both Account(s)

As per the section 13(8) of SARFAESI Act read with rule 13(2) of Security Interest (Enforcement) (Amendment) Rules 2002, if the above mentioned Borrowers fails to tender the amount due to ASREC (India) Ltd as aforesaid, ASREC (India) Ltd shall be free to exercise all or any of the rights against the above secured assets under section 13(4) of the Act and the applicable Rules, entirely at the risk of the said borrowers as to the costs and consequences.

The above mentioned Borrowers are prohibited under the Act from transferring the aforesaid assets, whether by way of sale, lease or otherwise without the prior written consent of ASREC (India) Ltd.. Please note that any person who contravenes or abets contraventions of the provision of the said Act rules made there under, shall be liable for imprisonment and/or penalty as provided under the Act.

Place: Andheri (E), Mumbai.

Sd/-

Date : 08.12.2022

Authorized Officer, For ASREC (India) Ltd.

मुंबई| गुरुवार,8 दिसंबर2022

9

IYfg¢Àf

E¯OX dIaY¦Àf

d»fd¸fMZXOX

IYe

AfdÀ°f¹fûÔ

IYe

d¶fIiYe

Àfc¨f³ff

IYfg¢Àf E¯OX dIaY¦Àf d»fd¸fMZXOX (´fdSXÀf¸ff´f³f ¸fZÔ)

´faªfeIÈY°f

IYf¹ffÊ»f¹f :

¹fcd³fMX ³fa. 313, 3ÀfSXf °f»f, MXRÊY EÀMZXMX, ¸fWXf»fÃ¸fe, ¸fb¸¶fBÊ 400011

´fdSXÀf¸ff´fIY : ßfe AfVfb°fû¿f A¦fSX½ff»ff

´fÂff¨ffSX

WZX°fb

´f°ff

:

´fZd³f³fÀfb»ff

d¶fdªf³fZÀf

´ffIÊY,

MXfg½fSX

¶fe,

19½feÔ

¸fadªf»f, »fûASX

´fSmX»f,

¸fb¸¶fBÊ 400013,

·ffSX°f

BÊ-¸fZ»fAfBÊOXe : coxandkings@excedor.com

dQ½ffd»f¹ff

E½fa

Vfû²f³f AÃf¸f°ff

ÀfadWX°ff,

2016

IZY °fWX°f IYfg¢Àf

E¯OX

dIaY¦Àf

d»fd¸fMZXOX

IYe

AfdÀ°f¹fûÔ

IYe d¶fIiYe

WZX°fb

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

IYe

d°fd±f

E½fa

Àf¸f¹f

: 08 ªf³f½fSXe, 2023 IYû

02.00 ¶fªfZ

A´f.

ÀfZ

04.00

¶fªfZ A´f.

(´fi°¹fZIY 5 d¸f³fMX IZY AÀfed¸f°f d½fÀ°ffSX ÀfdWX°f)

¸ff³f³fe¹f

Sf¿MÑe¹f

I ¸´f³fe

d½fd²f

Ad²fI S¯f,

¸fb¸¶fBÊ ´feN õfSf AfQZVf

dQ³ffaI

16

dQÀf¸¶fS,

2021

IZ

¸ff²¹f¸f

ÀfZ

d³f¹fb¢°f

´fdSÀf¸ff´fI

õfSf

¸f`ÀfÀfÊ

I fg¢Àf E¯O

dIa ¦Àf d»fd¸fMZO-´fdSÀf¸ff´f³ff²fe³f

(kkI ¸´f³fell)

I e AfdÀ°f¹fûÔ

I e d¶fIi e WZ°fb Àfc¨f³ffÜ ¹fW

d¶fIi e

´fdSÀf¸ff´fI

õfSf

¸f`ÀfÀfÊ

d»faI ÀMfS

BaR ûdÀfÀf

´fifB½fZM

d»fd¸fMZO

IZ

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

´»fZMR fg¸fÊ

´fûMÊ»f

(https://www.eauctions.co.in) ´fS

I e

ªff¹fZ¦feÜ

»ffgMX

AfdÀ°f¹fûÔ

IYf

d½f½fSX¯f

AfSXdÃf°f

¸fc»¹f ÷Y.

¸fZÔ

ªf¸ff

²fSXûWXSX

SXfdVf

(d¶fIiYe

WZX°fb

AfdÀ°f)

(BÊE¸fOXe) ÷Y.

¸fZÔ

¦fûBa¦f

Ia Àf³fÊ

IZ

ø ´f

¸fZÔ ¸f`ÀfÀfÊ I fg¢Àf

E¯O

dIa ¦Àf

÷Y.

35

IYSXûOÞX

÷Y.

70

»ffJ

d»fd¸fMZO-´fdSÀf¸ff´f³ff²fe³f (kkI ¸´f³fell)

I e d¶fIi e

5 dQÀf¸¶fS,

2022

°fI

¸f`ÀfÀfÊ I fg¢Àf

E¯O

dIa ¦Àf

÷Y.

12

IYSXûOÞX

÷Y.

12

»ffJ

d»fd¸fMZO I e

¶fI f¹ff

½¹ff´ffS

´fifd´°f¹fûÔ

I e

d¶fIi e

AfdÀ°f¹fûÔ IYe

d¶fIiYe 2 (Qû) »ffgMX ¸fZÔ Àf¸fcWXeIÈY°f

W`X AüSX

´ffÂf

Àfad½fQfIYfSX

´fi°¹fZIY

BIY»fü°fZ

»ffgMX

¹ff

A³fZIY

»ffgMX

IZY

d»fE

¶fû»fe »f¦ff

ÀfIY°fZ W`ÔXÜ

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

IZY

d³f¹f¸f

E½fa

Vf°fZË

BÀf

´fiIYfSX

W`ÔX

:

1.

¹fW

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe kkªfWfa W` ªf`ÀfZ

W`ll,

kkªfû

W`

¹fWe

W`ll °f±ff kkªfû Ib L ·fe W`

½fWeÔ W`ll Af²ffS ´fS Af¹fûdþ°f I e

þfE¦feÜ

¨fcÔdI

IÔ ´f³fe

I e

ÀfÔ´fdØf

I e

d¶fIi e

d¶f³ff

dI Àfe

Afßf¹f

¹ff

dI Àfe ´fiI fS

I e

UfSÔMe

AüS

Ãfd°f´fcd°fÊ IZ

W` AüS

A³fb¸fûdQ°f

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

ÀfZUf

´fiQf°ff

¸f`ÀfÀfÊ d»fÔI ÀMfS BÔR ûdÀfÀf

´fifBUZM

d»fd¸fMZO

IZ ¸ff²¹f¸f

ÀfZ

I e

þf

SWe

W`Ü

2.

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

´fidIi ¹ff IZ

Àff¸ff³¹f

d³f¹f¸fûÔ AüS

Vf°fûÊÔ

AüS ¶fûd»f¹fûÔ

I û ´fiÀ°fb°f I S³fZ I e °fI ³feI e

´fidIi ¹ff ÀfdW°f

¶fû»feQf°ffAûÔ

õfSf þ¸ff

dI E þf³fZ

Uf»fZ ´ffÂf°ff QÀ°ffUZþûÔ AüS A³¹f ÀfWf¹fI

QÀ°ffUZþûÔ

IZ

Àff±f

IÔ ´f³fe

I e ÀfÔ´fdØf

I f

´fcSf

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe ´fidIi ¹ff QÀ°ffUZþ

IÔ ´f³fe

I e

UZ¶fÀffBM (https://www.coxandkings.com/liquidation-process/)

AüS

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe ÀfZUf

´fiQf°ff I e

UZ¶fÀffBM (https://www.eauctions.co.in) ´fS C´f»f¶²f W`Ü

3.

´ffÂf

¶fû»feQf°ffAûÔ

I e ´fW¨ff³f

Àf¸ff´fI õfSf I e

þfE¦fe AüS IZ U»f

¹fû¦¹f

¶fû»feQf°ff We

ªf¸ff

²fSûWS

SfdVf (BÊE¸fOe) I f ·fb¦f°ff³f

I S³fZ IZ C´fSfa°f BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

´»fZMR fg¸fÊ (https://www.eauctions.co.in) ´fS BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

¸fZÔ

·ff¦f

»fZ ÀfI °fZ W`ÔÜ BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe ÀfZUf

´fiQf°ff (¸f`ÀfÀfÊ d»fÔI ÀMfS BÔR ûdÀfÀf ´fifB½fZM d»fd¸fMZO) ´ffÂf ¶fû»feQf°ffAûÔ

I û BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

´»fZMR fg¸fÊ

´fS

´fÔþeI S¯f IZ

d»fE

BÊ¸fZ»f õfSf

¹fcþS AfBÊOe AüS ´ffÀfUOÊ ´fiQf³f I SmÔ¦fZÜ

4. ´ffÂf ¶fû»feQf°ffAûÔ I û, A´f³fe ¶fû»fe þ¸ff I S³fZ ÀfZ

´fW»fZ A´f³fZ ÀU¹fÔ

IZ

J¨fÊ

´fS

I ¸´f³fe, ÀfÔ´fdØf,

Qf½fûÔ

°f±ff

QZ¹f°ffAûa,

½ffd¯fdª¹fI

E½fa

d½fØfe¹f

QZ¹f°ffAûa, ´fi¨ff»f³ff°¸fI

°f±ff

SJSJf½f ´fi·ffSûÔ

E½fa

A³¹f

»ff¦f°f

E½fa AfI dÀ¸fI

½¹ff½fÀffd¹fI

»ff¦f°fûÔ,

¹fdQ

I ûBÊ

Wû, IZ

¶ffSZ ¸fZÔ A´f³fe ÀU°fÔÂf ´fcL°ffL

I S³fe ¨ffdWE

AüS

JbQ I û ÀfÔ°fbá I S³ff ¨ffdWEÜ

5. ÀfR »f ¶fû»feQf°ff »ff¦fc ÀMfÔ´f Vfb»I , Àffad½fd²fI

»ff¦f°fûÔ, A³°fS¯f ´fi·ffSûÔ AüS Vfb»I , þeEÀfMe ¹ff BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe IZ

°fW°f d¶fIi e ÀfZ ÀfÔ¶fÔd²f°f

dI Àfe ·fe A³¹f I SûÔ

IZ

d»fE

AüS

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

IZ

°fW°f

ÀfÔ´fdØf

I e

d¶fIi e

ÀfÔ¶fÔd²f°f

QÀ°ffUZþûÔ

I e

´fc¯fÊ°ff

AüS

´fS¸feVf³f I e

´fifd´°f IZ

d»fE

dþ¸¸fZQfS

Wû¦ffÜ

6.

¹fW

d¶fIi e

dQUf»ff AüS Vfû²f³f AÃf¸f°ff ÀfÔdW°ff,

2016

IZ

´fifU²ff³fûÔ

AüS Àfa¶fad²f°f d½fd³f¹f¸fûÔ

IZ

A²fe³f

Wû¦feÜ

¦fûBa¦f Ia Àf³fÊ

IZ ø ´f

¸fZÔ IÔ ´f³fe I e

d¶fIi e

IZ

d»fE,

´fdSÀf¸ff´fI /ÀfR »f

¶fû»feQf°ff I û Ad³fUf¹fÊ ø ´f ÀfZ

BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe

´fidIi ¹ff QÀ°ffUZþ IZ

A³fbÀffS

C´f¹fbö

AfQZVfûÔ

IZ

d»fE ¸ff³f³fe¹f E³fÀfeE»fMe, ¸fbÔ¶fBÊ ´feN

ÀfZ ÀfÔ´fI Ê I S³ff Wû¦ffÜ

7.

´fdSÀf¸ff´fI

I û d¶f³ff I ûBÊ I fS¯f ¶f°ffE dI Àfe ·fe

Àf¸f¹f dI Àfe

·fe

¹ff Àf·fe

Àfad½fQfAûa I û ÀUeI fS

¹ff

AÀUeI fS I S³fZ

¹ff ÀfaVfûd²f°f

I S³fZ A±f½ff BÊ-³fe»ff¸fe I û À±fd¦f°f/AfÀ±fd¦f°f/Sï I S³fZ I f ´fc¯fÊ Ad²fI fS

W`Ü

AfVfb°fû¿f A¦fiUf»f

À±ff³f

:

¸fb¸¶fBÊ

IYfg¢Àf EÔOX dIÔY¦Àf d»fd¸fMXZOX IYe AûSX ÀfZ

d°fd±f

:

8

dQÀf¸¶fSX,

2022

AfBÊ¶fe¶feAfBÊ ´fÔþeIYSX¯f ÀfÔ£¹ff: IBBI/IPA-001/1P-P01123/2018-2019/11901

AfBÊ¶fe¶feAfBÊ ´fÔþeIÈY°f IYf¹ffÊ»f¹f: OXe-1005, AVfûIY MXfUÀfÊ, OXfg. EÀf.EÀf. SXfU SXûOX, ´fSXZ»f, ¸fbÔ¶fBÊ dÀfMXe,

¸fWXfSXf¿MÑX,

400012

appointments

8

2022

17

Thespirit of

Mumbai

is now 94 years old!

www.freepressjournal.in

'qhÐ

2002 À¶m

Z

27

gr - 27, Or-

H$b' 13(2)

.), -40005. emIm

'qhÐm

{b., 6dm 'Obm,

A 'mJUr

dmbm

141001.

V

Imbr

Am{U

ñWmda {'iH$Vr JhmU

(VmaU) ¶mImbrb

~

. Ë¶mMm naVmdm H$aÊ¶mV

n[aUm'r

dJuH$aU

  • H$aÊ¶mV . ¶mImbrb

{Zînm{XV

WH$~mH$s,

A{YH$ma, h³H$, Zm'm{YH$ma,

bm^ Ë¶mÀ¶m

ñWmda {'iH$VtÀ¶m

V¶ma

VmaU

'qhÐ

>À¶m

.

gXa

Am{U WH$sV

'$m¶ZmpÝeAb

A

2002

À¶m H$b' 13(2)

'mJUr

Omar

Á¶mMr ~OmdUr

e

Zmhr Am{U

éëg, 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 3(1) ghdmMVm

H$b' 13(2)

Ë¶mVrb

àH$m{eV H$aÊ¶mV

~OmdUr H$aÊ¶mV

.

gh-

h'rXma, VmaU,

WH$~mH$s a³H$', H$b' 13(2)

'mJUr

Am{U

Xmdm

aH$'m

Vnerb

gh-

Zmd Am{U

ñWmda

1.

Zmd 2.

nÎmm,

.,

a³H$'

{

3. 'mJUr

VmarI 4.

a³H$'

lr. {dH$mg

Am{U

{Oëhm

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

H . lr

A

-431133

AqO³¶Vma

(~rE'$Eb).

'mbH$ lr. {dH$mg

hmD$qgJ

JQ>

.364

2. 30.03.2022

Am{U

. emaXm

ß

44/1 darb {'iH$V .1508,

3. 19.07.2022

AqO³¶Vma

hmD$qgJ

833.7

77.45

4. é. 13,17,174/-

bmI

g

JQ>

.364

M

'r YmaH$

^mJ Am{U

gVam

hOma

'mÌ)

44/1 darb {'iH$V

.1508,

{d^mJ. {'iH$V

{g'm~Õ:

19.07.2022

WH$sV d

gh

4,

'ëhma

CÎma: lr. 'hmOZ

Ka,

lr.

20.07.2022

àXmZmÀ¶m

H

Odi, {dO¶

ñQ>rb,

Ka, npíM': 18.00 '$sQ>

{

ì¶mO.

431133.1.

.:

X{jU: lr. {eJmdZ

Ka.

4

J

Zmd: lr. {dH$mg

a¸$': é. 10,37,000/- (é. Xhm bmI

.

gXVrg hOma '$º$).

lr.

ImZ

Am{U

lr.

ß

.01,

.33,

Ab

{hbmb

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

ImZ A'raImZ nR>mU

:

{h'm¶V

ZJa,

-

(~rE'$Eb).

ß

1,

33, Ab {hbmb

431001 YmaH$

^mJ

2. 30.03.2022

{h'm¶V ZJa,

-

Am{U {d^mJ. {'iH$V

3. 01.08.2022

431001.

.

{g'm~Õ: CÎma: 4.50 'r

4. é. 10,89,690/-

417~rEbEg95054343

H .02, npíM':

.462>, X{jU:

(

Xhm bmI

hOma

a¸$' … (é. 12,35,000/-

~mam

Am[a'$ hmD$qgJ

ZìdX

'mÌ)

01.08.2022

bmI nñVrg hOma '$º$).

J

Zmd:

lr.

ImZ

WH$sV d

gh 02.08.2022

Am'raImZ nR>mU

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

lr'.

^

{Oëhm

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

nËZr Am{U .

-431801,

600

(~rE'$Eb).

dmagXma

Am{U

lr.

. .

.10(ZdrZ),

2. 30.03.2022

Am{U

.

{'iH$V

.232 (ZdrZ),

3. 24.08.2022

.

Am{U lr.

{'iH$V

.E

pñWV

4. é. 4,60,709/-

d

Am{U .

YmaH$

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ.

(

Mma bmI gmR> hOma

ZD$

npíM' 15 ., X{jU, CÎma: 40

'mÌ) 23.08.2022

WH$sV d

dmag

lr. Am{U .

' .) {'iH$V

{g'm~Õ:

X gh 24.08.2022

Am{U lr'Vr

CÎma:

Ya'Or

añVm,

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

q

dmag/0.

npíM':

OmJm>, X{jU: ndma

ñdJu¶

Am{U

Ka

amO

Ë¶mÀ¶m

Zmd: '¶V

Ya'Or

.10(ZdrZ),

q

.

{'iH$V

.232 (ZdrZ),

{'iH$V

.E

Vm.

{Oëhm

-431

801. .

.

H .

{MIbdmS>r,

-

431801.

Am{U

amO

J

Odi 11,

- 431801.

I

.

a¸$' … é..6,90,000/-

ghm bmI

ZìdX hOma '$º$).

lr. em' {edmOr

1.

hmD$qgJ

'$m¶ZmÝg

lr. {edmOr

{'iH$V

OmbZm-431102

{'iH$V

.338,

{

(nrEME'$Eb).

H .338, grQ>rEg

.569,

grQ>rEg

.569,

.192.3

.'r

2. 23.03.2022

OmbZm-

(2069.00

. .) JhmU

3. 30.09.2022

431102

Am{U

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ.

npíM' 15

.,

4. é. 34,12,215/-

J

lr. em'

X{jU, CÎma: 40

.) {'iH$V

(

bmI ~mam

hOma

{'iH$V .353,

grQ>r

.

{g'm~Õ:

{edmOr

n

'mÌ)

30.09.2022

546,

Vm.

{'iH$V, npíM': emgH$s¶

X{jU:

WH$sV d

gh 01.10.2022

-431102.

. …

{edmOr

{'iH$V, CÎma:

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

E'EM/0210/EM/18/ 100034

{edmOr

{'iH$V.

'

a¸$'

é.25,00,000/-

(é.

J

Zmd: lr em' {edmOr

bmI '$º$).

H .

.

'Z'mS>

ZJan[afX

-

{Oëhm

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

Eg.

.$ 4/2,

'Z'mS>, Vm.

Zm{eH$-423101 À¶m

pñWV

(~rE'$Eb).

Z

{O. Zm{eH$,

- 423104.

Amagrgr

436

'r

2. 30.03.2022

Am{U

. {Zem Z'$sg '$méH$s

A

'Z'mS>

{Oëhm

3. 23.09.2022

nËZr

d

. lr. Z'$sg

Zm{eH$,

.4 'Z'mS>,

4. é. 5,06,105/-

ear'$ '$méH$,

. 15, lr

pñWV

^mJ Am{U

(

nmM bmI ghm hOma

nmM

A

ê$ab, 'Z'mS>,

{d^mJ. {g'm~Õ: CÎma: añVm,

'mÌ) 23.08.2022

WH$sV d

Vm. Zm{eH$

>-423104.

H$mgbrdmb

{'iH$V,

gh 24.08.2022

H . 4EZ0~rEbEgE'$S>r436272

X{jU:

npíM': añVm.

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

'

a¸$' … é.10,33,000/-

Xhm

Zmd: lr

. a{'$H$

bmI

hOma '$º$).

hmPr

'.

'mbH$ lr.

'

{Oëhm

-

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

431750

. 1350.00 . .

(~rE'$Eb).

~mOma g{'Vr,

Or.nr.EM

.1038

^mJ

2. 30.03.2022

{O.

-431750.

Am{U

lr.

Am{U {d^mJ.

30 .

3. 08.08.2022

ZmWdambmb

Am{U

30

.,

45

.,

45

4. é. 10,66,632/-

gabm

Am{U

lr.

.)

Xhm bmI

ghmgï>

hOma

255,

-

{g'm~Õ: CÎma: añVm,

~Îmrg

'mÌ)

08.08.2022

da ZJa,

{Oëhm

añVm,

npíM':

añVm,

X{jU:

WH$sV d

gh 09.08.2022

- 431750 darb

{'iH$V

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

: Or. nr. EM.

. 1038,

~mOm

Zmd: ZQ>dabmb,

g'rVr,

{Oëhm

-431750.

.

a¸$' … é.10,37,000/-

Xhm

bmI gXVrg hOma '$º$).

H .

Mm¶ZrO

. lr.

{Zdmgr

Vi + 1bm 'Obm, hmD$g

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

{demb

. 4,

H .26-~r,

grQ>rEg

.57,

'méVr

(~rE'$Eb).

ZJa,

{dÇ>b

'mbr

Jbr,

dS>bmJmd,

2. 30.03.2022

Zm{eH$- 422006. Am{U lr.

Zm{eH$,

d {Oëhm Zm{eH$-422006

3. 25.07.2022

{demb

Am{U

lr'.

^mJ

Am{U

4. é. 14,45,764/-

e

Am{U lr. AO¶

{d^mJ.

(

bmI

hOma

EM

. 26-

{g'm~Õ: CÎma: añVm,

'mÌ)

25.07.2022

~r,

grQ>rEg

. 57,

'méVr

hmD$g

.25,

npíM':

hmD$g

WH$sV d

gh 26.07.2022

'mbr J"r, dS>mbm Jmd, Zm{eH$ - E'EM-

.27, X{jU: añVm

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

422006.

{Zdmgr

Vi

Zmd: lr'.

+ 1bm 'Obm, hmD$g

.26-~r, grQ>rEg

Am{U AÝ¶

.57, 'mbr Jbr, dS>mbm Jmd, Zm{eH$, Vm.

d {Oëhm Zm{eH$ - 422006.

H .

a¸$' … ê$. 10,36,600/-

Xhm bmI

N>Îmrg hOma

'$º$).

lr.

lr.

Vhgrb

'hmË'm

ZJa

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

ñdm'r

{Oëhm OmbZm

-

(~rE'$Eb).

OmbZm,

-

431204,

101.20

.'r.

2. 30.03.2022

431204.

(1089.00

. .)

pñWV

3. 23.08.2022

kmV

'Obm, '{XZm

d Vi

kmV

'Obm, '{XZm

d

4. é. 11,12,562/-

'Obm

Eg

. 85,

Vi 'Obm

Eg

. 85

AH$am bmI ~mam hOma

Vhgrb

'hmË'm

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ.

~mgï>

'mÌ)

23.08.2022

ZJa

{Oëhm

{g'm~Õ:

lr.

{namZ

O{'Z,

WH$sV d

gh 24.08.2022

OmbZm

-431204,

.

npíM': lr.

am'amd

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

O{'Z, X{jU: lr.

am'amd

a¸$' … é.8,35,000/-

AmR> bmI

O{'Z, CÎma: añVm,

nñVrg hOma '$º$).

Zmd: lr.

lr. ~m~m

d

.

~m~m

{Oëhm OmbZm-

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

e

:

. 5, Ah'X

431504

pñWV

92.93

(~rE'$Eb).

OmbZm-431504Am{U ~m~m

.'r.,

{'iH$V

.2865/5

2. 30.03.2022

{edmOr

3. 08.08.2022

OmbZm

- 431504.

Am{U darb

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ.

4. é. 10,38,294/-

:

{g'm~Õ:

Xhm bmI

AS>Vrg

hOma

{'iH$V

. 2886/6,

Vm.

n

añVm, npíM':

OmJm, X{jU:

M

'mÌ) 08.08.2022

{O. OmbZm - 431504.

{'iH$V

.4, CÎma: {'iH$V

.6,

WH$sV d

gh 09.08.2022

.

Zmd: lr. ~m~m

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

a¸$' … 9,38,000/-

ZD$ bmI

AS>Vrg hOma '$º$).

lr.

a{'$H$ Ama

qgYr

Eg

.32

^mJ,

grQ>rEg

. 1772,

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

. 1,

{Oëhm

E/nr,

.

1,

(~rE'$Eb).

Ah'XZJa-413709.Am{U> E'/Eg

{Oëhm

Ah'XZJa-413709

2. 30.03.2022

VmH$s

'mbH$

lr.

3. 31.08.2022

a{'$H$ Ama

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ. O{'Z

4. é. 6,77,752/-

ZJa, qgYr

. 1,

20.07

.'r. Am{U 216 . .

ghm bmI gÎ¶mhÎma hOma

{Oëhm

Ah'XZJa. Am{U

lr.

{g'm~Õ:

B'maV,

npíM': grQ>rEg

~mdÞ>

'mÌ)

31.08.2022

a{'$H$

lr.

WH$sV d

gh 01.09.2022

a{'$H$ Ama

Am{U darb

.1775 ^aV

{'iH$V,

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

: Eg

. 32 (Q>r. Eg.

. 1772

CÎma: grQ>rEg

.1771, X{jU: grQ>rEg

E/nr qgYr

.1,

ZJa,

.1773,

{O. Ah'XZJa-413709.

Zmd: lr.

a{'$H$

.

a¸$' … é.5,75,000/-

Ama

nmM bmI

hOma '$º$).

lr.

Or

Or nr {'iH$V

. 538, hÎmr

1. ~OmO '$m¶ZmÝg

nr {'iH$V

. 538, hÎmr

~g

~g

d

{Oëhm

(~rE'$Eb).

d {Oëhm

-

-431112

^mJ Am{U

2. 30.03.2022

E'EM-431112.

.…

{d^mJ. {g'm~Õ

3. 19.07.2022

4dm¶5~rEbEg010

2953393

{'iH$V, npíM':

4. é. 14,86,328/-

a¸$' … é.14,50,000/-

{'iH$V, CÎma:

bmI

hOma

bmI nÞmg hOma '$º$).

{'iH$V, X{jU: añVm,

AÇ>mdrg 'mÌ) 19.07.2022

Zmd: lr.

WH$sV d

gh 20.07.2022

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

lr.

{gVmam'

nmQ>rb

{Oëhm

1.

hmD$qgJ '$m¶ZmÝg

lr. {gVmam' {edam' nmQ>rb Am{U .

pñWV

126.95

.'r.

(nrEME'$Eb).

nmQ>rb

gmOZ

73.625

.'r. Eg

.1358/3

2. 23.03.2022

nmQ>rb

86 Zmdmar,

.18 Mm {'iH$V

hmD$g

.2

3. 15.11.2022

.

Zdb ZJa

Zmdmar ehamV,

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ

ñWmda

4. é. 21,31,535/-

Zdb ZJa Odi,

- 424318.

^mJ

Am{U

{d^mJ.

EH$drg bmI EH$Vrg hOma

.…

EMEb/0117/EM/15/

{g'm~Õ

añVm, npíM':

nñVrg 'mÌ)

14.11.2022

100042

a¸$'

hmD$g

.1

nr

. 18, CÎma: JQ>

WH$sV d

gh 15.11.2022

é.13,60,000/-

bmI gmR>

.1358/2,

X{jU:

.18

Mm

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

hOma '$º$).

^mJ,

Zmd:lr.

{gVmam' nmQ>rb

lr.

ndma

Vhgrb d {Oëhm

1.

hmD$qgJ '$m¶ZmÝg

Zmam¶U

ndma

Am{U .

pñWV

{'iH$V

.81/1

(nrEME'$Eb).

ndma

lr.

22.50

.'r.

JhmU

2. 23.03.2022

ndma

hmD$g .

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ.

3. 31.10.2022

56/1

.

qnniJmd

{g'm~Õ:

4. é. 7,38,440/-

{MH$bR>mUm {O

- 431

XmXm ndma, npíM': am'^mD$ ndma,

gmV bmI

AS>Vrg

hOma

105 Am{U

{'iH$V .

X{jU:

ndma, CÎma: añVm,

Mmirg 'mÌ)

31.10.2022

81/1 .

-

Zmd: lr.

WH$sV d

gh 01.11.2022

431105.

.…

Zmam¶U ndma

àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO.

EMEM/0210/EM/16/100121

a¸$' … é.5,00,000/-

'$º$

nmM bmI)

d gh-

hçm

60

ì¶mOmgh darb 'mJUr

a³H$'

àXmZ H$aÊ¶mg

darb

g³V

gXa

^mJ

.

bj

H$b' 13

Cn-H$b' (8) À¶m

. Á¶mÀ¶m

gXa

H$mbmdYrV

.

Ü¶mZmV

H$s,

H$b' 13(13)

Xaå¶mZÀ¶m H$mimV

Am'À¶m

qH$dm AÝ¶

JhmU

H$aÊ¶mg ''mmd H$aÊ¶mV

.

08.12.2022

'qhÐ

{b.H$arVm

{R>H$mU:

A{YH$mar

H$m ma > H$m¶m

¶: g Q>a-10, ÛmaH$m, Zdr {X"r

gH b gó-H$m hmna 1182/17, Vi 'Obm, amOmam'nar,

4Wr bZ, Q>H$mim, H$m hmna, 'hmamï>-416008

B

: cs8264@pnb.co.in

H$ãOm g

Zm

(ñWmda {'iH$VrH$arVm)

({g³¶ aQ>r B >a Q> (EÝ'$m ' >) ê$ëg 2002 Mm {Z¶' 8(1))

Á¶mAWu, {ZåZñdmjarH$ma nOm~ Z Zb ~

$M àm{YH V A{YH$mar ¶m

r {g³¶[aQ>m¶PeZ AÊS> [aH$ÝñQ eZ Am

$ '$m¶ZmpÝe¶b Ag >g AÊS> EÝ'$m ' > Am'$

{g³¶[aQ>r BQ>añQ> A

Q>, 2002 AÝd¶ Am{U {g³¶[aQ>r B >a Q> (EÝ'$m

>) ê$ëg 2002 À¶m H$b' 13(2) ghdmMVm {Z¶' 3

àXmZ H$bë¶m A{YH$mamMm

dmna H$ê$Z gXah g Zm àmá Pmë¶mÀ¶m VmaInmg

60 {XdgmV àË¶H$ ImË¶mg'm Z'X a³H$' AXm H$aÊ¶mgmR>r g

YV H$O

~m

m{dÊ¶mgmR>r ¶mZ

a àË¶H$

ImË¶mg'ma Z'

VmaI

r 'mJUr gMZm Omar H$aÊ¶mV Ambr hm

r.

gXah H$O mam r a³H$' AXm H$aÊ¶mg H$ga H

br Amh

Z H$

Xma Am{U gd

m'mÝ¶ OZV m g Zm ¶mÛ

Ê¶mV V

H$s, {ZåZñdmja

àË¶

ImË¶mg'm rb Z'X VmaI am

rg {g³¶[aQ>r B >a Q> (EÝ'$mg >) ê$ëg 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 8 ghdmMVm gXah A{Y{Z¶'mÀ¶m H$b' 13 (4) AÝd¶ Ë¶mZm àXmZ H b ¶m

A{YH$mamMm dmna H$ê$Z ¶

rb Imbrb d{U

ë¶m {'iH$VrMm H$ãOm KVbbm Amh.

{defV… H$O ma Am{U gd

m'mÝ¶ OZVg ¶mÛma g

Zm XÊ¶mV ¶ H$s, gXa {'iH$Vrer H$mUVmhr ì¶dhma H$ê$ Z¶. gXa {'iH$Vrer

bm H$m Vmhr ì¶dhma hm

nOm~

eZb

$À¶m a³H$' Am{U Ë¶mdarb ì¶mOmÀ¶m ^mamAYrZ amhrb.

VmaU 'Îm ¶m ^aÊ¶mH$[aVm CnbãY di ¶m

^m

A³Q>À¶m H$b' 13 À¶m nmQ>-H$b' (8) À¶m VaV tH$S H$O ma/h'rXma/JhmUXmamM bj dY

KVb

OmV Amh.

A.

Zmd

JhmU

'mJUr

H$ãOm

JhmU

.

Zmd

{MQ>H$dë¶mMr

VmarI

VmarI

Zmd

1.

041800-

. qgJ

é. 1,10,87,609.62

31.05.2022

02.12.2022

. 201 2am 'Obm

Eg E dmg{ZH

lr.

emh

+

ì¶mO d à^ma

grEMEg

ZJa

(^mJrXma), lr.

~rìhrE-580

.'r

H

emh (^mJrXma),

'mbmS> (npíM')

.

qgJ (h'rXma)

ghr/-

(Eg E dmg{ZH$)

'

ì¶dñWmnH$

: 02.12.2022

A{YH$mar,

{R>>H$mU:

" " $

% &

(

"

-

.

%

& %

*

.

-

"-

-

.

-

"- "

Omhra

¶m

H$i{dÊ¶mV

H$s, Jmd

CÎmZ,

n.,

{Oëhm

O'rZ

{'iH$V

132, {hñgm

11 H$

1410

.'r.

'Yrb lr

710

.'r.

3600

.

(334.57

.'r.)

lr

AerbmZr

. Var gXa {'iH$Vrda

àH$maMm h³H$,

A{YH$ma,

JhmU,

d{hdmQ>

Agm Xmdm Agë¶mg

Ë¶mZr hr

à{gÜX

14

AmV

3,

'$mQ>H$

n.,

{Oëhm

-

401

101

¶m nÎ¶mda

. AÝ¶Wm

Vgm

àH$maMm

h³H$, A{YH$ma,

Xmdm

Zmhr Am{U Agë¶mg

{Xbm

ì¶dhma

.

ghr/-

lr.

Ama. Jè¶m

dH$sb

emIm:

. 11, 12, 13,

ZmH$m,

.), nmbKa,

- 401208.

+91-025-02450073

vjgokh@bankofbaroda.in

: 01.11.2022

{R>H$mU:

.)

2002 À¶m H$b' 13 À¶m

(2)

à{V,

1. lr.

E.

72,

Mmi,

Odi,

{'amJmd,

{'am

- 401107.

'hme¶,

. :

lr.

Am{U

lr. H$aU

h'r.

1.

'mhrV

H$s,

h'rÀ¶m

g{dñVa

Ë¶mdarb

ì¶mOmgh

é.

17,90,000/-

À¶m

nV

lr.

Am{U lr. H$aU

qH$dm

d

Am{U

'mJUr

àXmZ H$aÊ¶mMr h'r

01.12.2017 À¶m

{Xbr. h'r Xm{¶Îd

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

Amåhmbm Imbrb

Am{U

04.12.2017

.

2. Amåhr

H$s,

Xm{¶Ëd àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV

Am{U n[aUm'r

dJuH$aU

-

.

Amåhr

'$m¶ZmpÝe¶b

2002 À¶m H$b' 13(2)

01.11.2022

àV

Ambr

.

Amåhmbm

é. 17,24,662.70 +

Ë¶mdarb ì¶mO Aer a³H$' Amåhmbm àXmZ H$aÊ¶mg

AmhmV Am{U Amåhr

Amåhr h'rbm

AmdmhZ H$[aV

Am{U gXa

60

gXa a³H$' àXmZ H$aÊ¶mg

.

¿¶mdr H$s, ì¶mO

01.11.2022

1

AmH$maÊ¶mV

.

3. Amåhr

H$s,

Am{U

WH$sV naVmì¶mH$[aVm

Xm{¶Ëd

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

VmaUmÀ¶m

gXa

60

hr

'$m¶ZmpÝe¶b

2002 À¶m H$b' 13 À¶m

(2)

g'Omdr. Amåhr

H$i{dV

H$s, àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mOmgh darb

àXmZ H$aÊ¶mg

Amåhmbm

A{Y{Z¶'mÀ¶m H$b' 13 À¶m

(4)

qH$dm

dmna

amhrb, ¶mMr

¿¶mdr.

4. Amåhr

bj gXa

H$b' 13 À¶m

-H$b' (13)

Á¶m

Am'Mr

darb

1

VmaU

qH$dm AÝ¶

({Z¶{'V H$m'H$mOmì¶{V[aº$)

H$aÊ¶mg

H$aÊ¶mV

Am{U gXa

H$b' 13(13) 'Yrb darb

nmbZ Z

H$b' 29

AnamY

.

5. Amåhr

bj

A{Y{Z¶'mÀ¶m H$b' 13 À¶m

(8) À¶m

{bbmdmgmR>r

àH$meZmÀ¶m

WH$~mH$sgh EH${ÌV

n[aì¶¶, à^ma Am{U

a¸$'

^aUm

Va VmaU 'Îmm

H$ê$ eH$Vm.

¿¶mdr H$s, darb

àH$m{eV

VmaU 'Îmm

H$aÊ¶mMm

h¸$ amhUma Zmhr.

6.

¿¶mdr H$s

gXa 'mJUr

hr Amåhmbm

'mJUr

H$aÊ¶mÀ¶m A{YH$mamgh

Z amhVm Ë¶mgmR>r H$amd¶mMr

qH$dm

~mYm

Z

Am{U

A{YH$ma

.

Amnbm

ghr/- (lr. XrnH$ EZ. ehH$ma)

ì¶dñWmnH$

