Grand Foundry : General updates

Date: October 17, 2022 To, The Manager - CRD, The Manager - Listing Department BSE Limited. National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 513343 Symbol: GFSTEELS Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 In compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Certificate received from Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited, the Registrar and Share transfer Agent of the Company, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours Faithfully, For Grand Foundry Limited Parul Gupta Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl:a/a Regd. & Sales Office : 327, Arun Chambers, Tardeo Road, Mumbai- 400034 Tel: +91 22 23526315 / 6316 / 6317 Fax : +91 23526318 Email: Compliance@gfsteel.co.in / admin@gfsteel.co.in www.gfsteel.co.in THE ULTIMATE IN BRIGHT STEEL BARS

04/10/2022 To, GRAND FOUNDRY LIMITED - INE534A01028 Dear Sir/Madam. Sub : Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 As per Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that security received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended September, 2022, were confirmed (accepted / rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed. We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines. We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. Ms. Deepali Dhuri Compliance Officer.