Grand Foundry : General updates

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022
In compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Certificate received from Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited, the Registrar and Share transfer Agent of the Company, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Sub : Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
As per Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that security received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended September, 2022, were confirmed (accepted / rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines. We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Ms. Deepali Dhuri
Compliance Officer.
GRAND FOUNDRY LIMITED - INE534A01028 - Details of Share certificates dematerialised from 01/07/2022 to 30/09/2022
