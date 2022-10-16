Advanced search
    513343   INE534A01028

GRAND FOUNDRY LIMITED

(513343)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
4.420 INR   +4.99%
10/16Grand Foundry : General updates
PU
10/12Madhu Garg made an offer to acquire 29.88% stake in Grand Foundry Limited for INR 36.3 million.
CI
08/13Grand Foundry Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Grand Foundry : General updates

10/16/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
Date: October 17, 2022

To,

The Manager - CRD,

The Manager - Listing Department

BSE Limited.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 513343

Symbol: GFSTEELS

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022

In compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Certificate received from Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited, the Registrar and Share transfer Agent of the Company, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For Grand Foundry Limited

Parul Gupta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl:a/a

Regd. & Sales Office : 327, Arun Chambers, Tardeo Road, Mumbai- 400034

Tel: +91 22 23526315 / 6316 / 6317 Fax : +91 23526318

Email: Compliance@gfsteel.co.in / admin@gfsteel.co.in

www.gfsteel.co.in

THE ULTIMATE IN BRIGHT STEEL BARS

04/10/2022

To,

GRAND FOUNDRY LIMITED - INE534A01028

Dear Sir/Madam.

Sub : Confirmation Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

As per Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that security received from the depository participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended September, 2022, were confirmed (accepted / rejected) to the depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been confirmed/rejected and the security certificates received were mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in the register of members as the registered owner within the prescribed timelines. We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Deepali Dhuri

Compliance Officer.

GRAND FOUNDRY LIMITED - INE534A01028 - Details of Share certificates dematerialised from 01/07/2022 to 30/09/2022

FOLIO

NAME OF

CERTIFICATE

DIST. NO.

DIST. NO.(TO)

SHARES

DEMATERIALIS

SHAREHOLDE

NO.

(FROM)

ED ON

R

0113891

HASMUKH

0135300

868299

868398

100

01/07/2022

VAKHARIA

S000913

SARIKA

0143534

2087071

2087110

40

08/07/2022

JHUNJHUNWAL

A

0112551

RAMBABU

0134762

689655

689754

100

12/07/2022

PUROHIT

U0010002

UMA

0144920

2253765

2254464

700

13/07/2022

SUSHILKANT

SHAH

U0010003

UMA

0133465

465405

465704

300

13/07/2022

SUSHILKANT

SHAH

U0010004

UMA

0133464

465205

465404

200

13/07/2022

SUSHILKANT

SHAH

0104353

NISHIT

0131592

210665

210804

140

14/07/2022

JAYVANT

KOTAK

V0010006

VANDANA A

0143478

2081531

2081670

140

19/07/2022

JHAVERI

S0010013

SUVARNALATA

0144746

2223051

2223330

280

21/07/2022

GANGARAM

POL

D10001

DIWALIBEN

0137779

1273265

1273404

140

22/07/2022

KHERAJ SHAH

D0010008

DINA DIPAK

0132714

346965

347004

40

22/07/2022

RAJEL

A0010010

ABHIRAJ

0134500

639555

640114

560

28/07/2022

RAJEN

BARFIWALA

R0010010

RAJNIKANT

0139991

1632637

1632776

140

05/08/2022

RAVJIBHAI

ADHIA

V0010007

VISHAL

0134964

729305

729404

100

08/08/2022

ANILKUMAR

SHAH

M000654

MAHIPAL

0140189

1653717

1653856

140

09/08/2022

KESRIMAL

KHIVESARA

B000765

BHARGAV A

0136846

1149881

1150020

140

11/08/2022

PATEL

A0010011

ALPA KETAN

0135057

749245

749284

40

13/08/2022

MEHTA

A001982

ANITA

0136585

1115659

1115698

40

26/08/2022

KHANDELWAL

0107222

SHAKARIBEN T

0132646

340075

340174

100

13/09/2022

PATEL

0104399

SHAKARIBEN T

0131609

211865

212144

280

13/09/2022

PATEL

0102243

SHAKARIBEN T

0130782

101931

102070

140

13/09/2022

PATEL

0111529

SARABJIT

0134376

625340

625439

100

15/09/2022

SINGH

CHAUDHARY

P0010003

PRATIBHA K

0139390

1488683

1488822

140

22/09/2022

PATEL

0107010

TRIBHUVAN M

0132570

329995

330094

100

27/09/2022

PATEL

0112237

ASHA PATEL

0134661

669275

669374

100

28/09/2022

0113544

ASHA N PATEL

0135148

843329

843628

300

28/09/2022

Grand Foundry Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 03:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
