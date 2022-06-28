Log in
    GGE   AU000000GGE9

GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED

(GGE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:23 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.0250 AUD   +8.70%
06/28GRAND GULF ENERGY : Investor Presentation
PU
06/22Grand Gulf Energy Provides an Update on Jesse#1A, Its Potentially Company-Making Maiden Pure-Play Helium Well in the Red Helium Project
CI
06/17Grand Gulf Energy Begins Stimulation of Jesse#1A Well in Utah
MT
Grand Gulf Energy : Investor Presentation

06/28/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
Red Helium Project Update

April 2022

Corporate Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in Grand Gulf (the "Company") - in any jurisdiction.

Shareholders should not rely on this presentation. This presentation does not take into account any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

The information set out in this presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all the information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company. You should conduct your own investigations and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of the negligence or otherwise is accepted.

This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Any forward looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Keith Martens, consulting geologist/geophysicist to Kessel Resources. Mr Martens is a qualified oil and gas geologist/geophysicist with over 45 years of Australian, North American and other international executive oil and gas experience in both onshore and offshore environments. He has extensive experience of oil and gas exploration, appraisal, strategy development and reserve/resource estimation. Mr Martens has a BSc. (Dual Major) in geology and geophysics from The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.

Grand Gulf Energy Limited | Red Helium Update

2

Red Helium Project

Strategic Pivot to Pure-play Helium Exploration Project

Prolific Location

  • Helium-ProlificFour Corners area
  • Drill Friendly Utah
  • 250,713 acre AMI, > 29,000 gross leased
  • Proximal to dedicated infrastructure
    • 20 miles to 2 of 8 US helium plants
  • Pipeline connected to Lisbon helium plant
    • Mar '22 Helium Offtake Agreement
    • Helium Price ~$605/mcf
    • Mar '22 Strategic Alliance

De-Risked Geology

  • Known Geology, 315km quality 2D seismic
  • Vintage wells within AMI proved:
    • Trap, Seal, Reservoir Presence, Gas Charge, Helium system within AMI
  • 4 independent prospects with 2 drill ready locations and deeper under-explored potential
  • Jesse#1A Key Objectives:
    • Helium Presence / Concentration
    • Reservoir Effectiveness / Flowrates

Large Resource

  • Red Structural Closure
    • 4 - 5 times Doe Canyon
  • Doe Canyon Analog, 15 miles to East
    • 3 - 5 bcf anticipated helium production
    • High rate gas wells: Avg. IP ~20mmcfd
    • Average helium grade ~0.4 - 0.5% with upside
    • = high helium flow rates
  • Dec'21 Maiden Helium Prospective Resource
    • Gross P50 unrisked 10.9bcf1

Commitment to Project Delivery & Monetisation: Fully Funded for at least 2 Exploration Wells and Strategic Opportunities / Acquisitions2

Sep '21

Mar '22

Appraisal & Greater Red Project Development

Acquisition

GSPA / Alliance

21 Q3

21 Q4

22 Q1

22 Q2

22 Q3

22 Q4

Dec '21

Apr '22

Jesse#1A to Lisbon

Maiden Resource

Jesse#1A

1 ASX announcement 8 December 2021, Maiden Prospective Resource, based on Sproule Report, detailed in Slide 4. 2 ASX announcement 20 April 2022, $11m placement, before costs

Grand Gulf Energy Limited | Red Helium Update

3

Corporate Snapshot

US-Focused Helium Explorer with positive Energy production cashflow

Financial Information

ASX Trading Symbol

GGE

Total Shares

1,546 million

Market Cap @ 4.7c

A$72.7 million*

Net Cash @ 31 Dec 2021

A$3.0 million

Performance Shares/Rights

165 million**

Options (3 years at 2.5 cents each)

60 million

Options (3 years at 7.0 cents each)

10 million**

Options (3 years at 8.0 cents each)

103 million**

* Market Cap includes placement shares

** Options and 30 million performance rights subject to SH approval

OTCQB Listing: North American (NA) Visibility

OTC enhance visibility / accessibility of the company to NA shareholders and media partners.

Red Helium: Earning 85% of Valence1

Earning

Max Cost $US

Current Interest

55%

Drilling first well by Oct '22

15%

$1.5M

Drilling second well by Oct '23

7.5%

$1.5M

Drilling third well by Oct '23

7.5%

$1.5M

Total Payments Remaining

85%

$4.5M

Recoverable Helium (bcf)2

P90 (1U)

P50 (2U)

P10 (3U)

Gross to Valence (28,046 gross acres)

7.6

10.9

12.9

Net to Valence (18,959 net acres)

5.2

7.4

8.5

Net to GGE (earning 85% of Valence)

4.4

6.3

7.2

Red Project Total

7.9

20.8

57.6

The estimated quantities of helium that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable helium.

De-risked asset base

Low-cost exploration

Carbon market exposure

Assets have existing wells with Helium

Multiple Drill Ready Targets:

45Q Tax Credit upside through CO2

present and extensive 2D seismic

Future wells ~US$3.3m

sequestration potential

Robust netbacks

Skilled executive team

Access to capital

Low breakeven and low production costs with high torque to commodity prices

Management brings track record of North American asset development

ASX/OTCQB listing expands investor base, provides exposure to international capital

  1. Well cost overrun shared at earned WI split.
  2. ASX announcement 8 December 2021, Maiden Prospective Resource, based on Sproule Report. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the referenced ASX announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Grand Gulf Energy Limited | Red Helium Update

4

Helium: Critical Path Irreplaceable Technological Enabler

Major growth predicted in most usage areas, particularly: Space, Medical, Semiconductor and Fibre Optics

Inert

Doesn't react with other elements and non-flammable unlike hydrogen

Non-toxic

Can be used in many applications without posing health or wellness risks

Lighter than air

Ability to lift or float. Atmospheric molecules escape to space

Boiling point -269°C

Liquid at ultra cool temperatures enables superconductivity

High Thermal Conductivity

Removes heat in space applications and electronics manufacturing

Helium Usage by

Industry

4% 4%

5%19%

5%

7%

15%

10%

15%15%

Forecast helium consumption by industry

2021 - 2030E (bcf/y)

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Small molecular size

MRI/NMR

Lifting

Can be used to find the smallest

Welding/Cutting

Fibre Optics

of leaks

Diving

Other

Laboratory/Space

Semiconductors

Leak Detection

Military & Space

Source: H&P Equity Research / Akap Energy estimates Feb 2022

Grand Gulf Energy Limited | Red Helium Update

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grand Gulf Energy Limited published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
