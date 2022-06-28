Grand Gulf Energy : Investor Presentation

This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in Grand Gulf (the "Company") - in any jurisdiction.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Keith Martens, consulting geologist/geophysicist to Kessel Resources. Mr Martens is a qualified oil and gas geologist/geophysicist with over 45 years of Australian, North American and other international executive oil and gas experience in both onshore and offshore environments. He has extensive experience of oil and gas exploration, appraisal, strategy development and reserve/resource estimation. Mr Martens has a BSc. (Dual Major) in geology and geophysics from The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.
Red Helium Project
Strategic Pivot to Pure-play Helium Exploration Project
Prolific Location
Helium-ProlificFour Corners area
Drill Friendly Utah
250,713 acre AMI, > 29,000 gross leased
Proximal to dedicated infrastructure
20 miles to 2 of 8 US helium plants
Pipeline connected to Lisbon helium plant
Mar '22 Helium Offtake Agreement
Helium Price ~$605/mcf
Mar '22 Strategic Alliance
De-Risked Geology
Known Geology, 315km quality 2D seismic
Vintage wells within AMI proved:
Trap, Seal, Reservoir Presence, Gas Charge, Helium system within AMI
4 independent prospects with 2 drill ready locations and deeper under-explored potential
Jesse#1A Key Objectives:
Helium Presence / Concentration
Reservoir Effectiveness / Flowrates
Large Resource
Red Structural Closure
4 - 5 times Doe Canyon
Doe Canyon Analog, 15 miles to East
3 - 5 bcf anticipated helium production
High rate gas wells: Avg. IP ~20mmcfd
Average helium grade ~0.4 - 0.5% with upside
= high helium flow rates
Dec'21 Maiden Helium Prospective Resource
Gross P50 unrisked 10.9bcf1
Commitment to Project Delivery & Monetisation: Fully Funded for at least 2 Exploration Wells and Strategic Opportunities / Acquisitions2
Sep '21
Mar '22
Appraisal & Greater Red Project Development
Acquisition
GSPA / Alliance
21 Q3
21 Q4
22 Q1
22 Q2
22 Q3
22 Q4
Dec '21
Apr '22
Jesse#1A to Lisbon
Maiden Resource
Jesse#1A
1 ASX announcement 8 December 2021, Maiden Prospective Resource, based on Sproule Report, detailed in Slide 4. 2 ASX announcement 20 April 2022, $11m placement, before costs
Corporate Snapshot
US-Focused Helium Explorer with positive Energy production cashflow
Financial Information
ASX Trading Symbol
GGE
Total Shares
1,546 million
Market Cap @ 4.7c
A$72.7 million*
Net Cash @ 31 Dec 2021
A$3.0 million
Performance Shares/Rights
165 million**
Options (3 years at 2.5 cents each)
60 million
Options (3 years at 7.0 cents each)
10 million**
Options (3 years at 8.0 cents each)
103 million**
* Market Cap includes placement shares
** Options and 30 million performance rights subject to SH approval
OTCQB Listing: North American (NA) Visibility
OTC enhance visibility / accessibility of the company to NA shareholders and media partners.
Red Helium: Earning 85% of Valence1
Earning
Max Cost $US
Current Interest
55%
Drilling first well by Oct '22
15%
$1.5M
Drilling second well by Oct '23
7.5%
$1.5M
Drilling third well by Oct '23
7.5%
$1.5M
Total Payments Remaining
85%
$4.5M
Recoverable Helium (bcf)2
P90 (1U)
P50 (2U)
P10 (3U)
Gross to Valence (28,046 gross acres)
7.6
10.9
12.9
Net to Valence (18,959 net acres)
5.2
7.4
8.5
Net to GGE (earning 85% of Valence)
4.4
6.3
7.2
Red Project Total
7.9
20.8
57.6
The estimated quantities of helium that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable helium.
De-risked asset base
Low-cost exploration
Carbon market exposure
Assets have existing wells with Helium
Multiple Drill Ready Targets:
45Q Tax Credit upside through CO2
present and extensive 2D seismic
Future wells ~US$3.3m
sequestration potential
Robust netbacks
Skilled executive team
Access to capital
Low breakeven and low production costs with high torque to commodity prices
Management brings track record of North American asset development
ASX/OTCQB listing expands investor base, provides exposure to international capital
Well cost overrun shared at earned WI split.
ASX announcement 8 December 2021, Maiden Prospective Resource, based on Sproule Report. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the referenced ASX announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
