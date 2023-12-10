A preliminary swab test to characterise wellbore and reservoir status was performed as part of the programme to re-enter and flow test the upper Leadville reservoir in the Jesse-1A well.
The swabbing returned unexpected strong reservoir gas flows with high helium concentrations to surface resulting in high pressure gas blow requiring venting through the flare stack.
