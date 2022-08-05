Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Gulf Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGE   AU000000GGE9

GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED

(GGE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:52 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.0250 AUD   -3.85%
02:41aGrand Gulf Energy to Start Flow Testing Jesse#1A Well in Utah
MT
08/02Grand Gulf Energy Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 4th
AQ
07/28GRAND GULF ENERGY : June 2022 Quarterly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Gulf Energy : Watch the Grand Gulf Energy Ltd. Presentation at the August 4, 2022 OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference

08/05/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Click on the following link to view the Grand Gulf Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: GRGUF | ASX: GGE) Company Presentation at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group on Thursday, August 4, 2022:

Grand Gulf Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: GRGUF | ASX: GGE) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

Grand Gulf Energy Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED
02:41aGrand Gulf Energy to Start Flow Testing Jesse#1A Well in Utah
MT
08/02Grand Gulf Energy Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 4th
AQ
07/28GRAND GULF ENERGY : June 2022 Quarterly
PU
07/20Grand Gulf Energy Raises Working Interest in Red Helium Project to 70%
MT
07/19Grand Gulf Energy Limited Provides an Update on the Red Helium Project
CI
07/12Grand Gulf Energy Limited Announces Jesse 1A Discovery Work-Over and Flow Test
CI
06/29Grand Gulf Energy Validates Helium Discovery at Jesse#1A in Utah; Shares Jump 9%
MT
06/28GRAND GULF ENERGY : Investor Presentation
PU
06/28Grand Gulf Energy Ltd Provides an Update on Jesse#1A
CI
06/22Grand Gulf Energy Provides an Update on Jesse#1A, Its Potentially Company-Making Maiden..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1,14 M - -
Net income 2021 0,12 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,7 M 26,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grand Gulf Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dane Lance Managing Director & Director
Craig Ian Burton Executive Chairman
Keith Martens Director & Technical Director
Lloyd Alan Flint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND GULF ENERGY LIMITED4.17%28
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.52%114 062
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED22.38%58 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.12.37%58 466
CNOOC LIMITED19.93%58 441
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION110.38%53 378