GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.
Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
19 April 2024
209/2024
5.16.3
The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 26 April 2024 to consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary
