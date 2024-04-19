COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements

Date of Announcement 19 April 2024 Reference 209/2024 Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter

5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 26 April 2024 to consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary