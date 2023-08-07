COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Announces date of board meeting to approve the interim financial statements
7 August 2023
205/2023
5.16.3
The Company announces that the board of directors is scheduled to meet on the 25 August 2023 to consider, and if thought fit approve the half-yearly report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2023.
