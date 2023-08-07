Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c (GHM) is a Malta-based company engaged in the acquisition, development, operation and management of marinas. The Company's operating segments include Grand Harbour Marina located in Malta, and the IC Cesme Marina located in Turkey. The business operation in each of these two operating segments is the ownership and operation of marina facilities providing berthing and ancillary services for yachts and super-yachts. The marinas are operated and managed in association with Camper and Nicholsons Marinas Limited (CNML), which is involved in the management and operation of marinas worldwide. The Company provides a range of services, including online marina management manual, staff induction and training, post-construction technical support, marina management systems, strategic tariff reviews and sales and marketing strategy and campaign execution.