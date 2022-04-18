Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Approval of the annual financial statements

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C. (THE "COMPANY") Approval of the annual financial statements Date of Announcement 18 April 2022 Reference 188/2022 Capital Markets Rule 5.16.20/ 5.16.21

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c. has approved the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2021 and resolved that they be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

A copy of the audited financial statements is available for viewing on the Company's website at http://en.cnmarinas.com/grand-harbour-marina/notification%20&%20publication.

Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________ Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary