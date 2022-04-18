Log in
    GHM   MT0000320102

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C

(GHM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  03-01
0.6200 EUR   -0.80%
09:44aGRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Approval of the annual financial statements
PU
04/05GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
PU
01/11GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Auditor's Appointment
PU
Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Approval of the annual financial statements

04/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Approval of the annual financial statements

Date of Announcement

18 April 2022

Reference

188/2022

Capital Markets Rule

5.16.20/ 5.16.21

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c. has approved the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2021 and resolved that they be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

A copy of the audited financial statements is available for viewing on the Company's website at http://en.cnmarinas.com/grand-harbour-marina/notification%20&%20publication.

Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________ Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Grand Harbour Marina plc published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
