  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHM   MT0000320102

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C

(GHM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
1.170 EUR   +67.14%
10:48aGrand Harbour Marina P L C : Approval of the annual financial statements
PU
04/12Grand Harbour Marina P L C : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
PU
2022Grand Harbour Marina P L C : Approval of Interim Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Approval of the annual financial statements

04/18/2023 | 10:48am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Approval of the annual financial statements

Date of Announcement

18 April 2023

Reference

200/2023

Capital Markets Rule

5.16.20/ 5.16.21

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter

5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c. has approved the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022 and resolved that they be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

A copy of the audited financial statements is available for viewing on the Company's website at https://cnmarinas.com/grand-harbour-marina/notification-publication/

Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________

Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Grand Harbour Marina plc published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 14:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3,62 M 3,95 M 3,95 M
Net income 2021 -0,78 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net Debt 2021 18,5 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 23,4 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,14x
EV / Sales 2021 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 13,0%
Chart GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Ka-Yee Kan Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Zammit Chairman
Franco Azzopardi Independent Non-Executive Director
Lap Lik Chu Non-Executive Director
Louis M. de Gabriele Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C0.00%26
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.32.79%100 749
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.25.00%58 346
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.25%23 617
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.6.60%14 320
VAIL RESORTS, INC.2.72%9 941
