Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Approval of the annual financial statements

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Approval of the annual financial statements

Date of Announcement 18 April 2023 Reference 200/2023 Capital Markets Rule 5.16.20/ 5.16.21

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter

5 of the Capital Markets Rules:

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c. has approved the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022 and resolved that they be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

A copy of the audited financial statements is available for viewing on the Company's website at https://cnmarinas.com/grand-harbour-marina/notification-publication/

Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________

Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary