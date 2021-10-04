Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Misleading Information

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Misleading Information Date of Announcement 04 October 2021 Reference 184/2021 Listing Rule 5.16.2

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules:

Reference is made to an item appearing on the website "Marine-Project"(http://marine- project.com/en/marinas-for-sale/grand-harbour-marina/) which describes the Grand Harbour Marina as a marina which is "for sale".

The Board outright, unequivocally and unreservedly denies that the Grand Harbour Marina is for sale, and accordingly distances itself and the Company from such unfounded and baseless misinformation. The Company further adds that there are no plans, nor is there the intention to sell the marina, or to undertake any process which may lead to the sale of the Marina.

In addition to being false and unfounded, the item appearing on the said website is also as far as the Company is concerned, unsolicited and unauthorised.

The Company shall be writing to the administrators of the website to remove such false and misleading information.

Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary