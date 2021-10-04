Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHM   MT0000320102

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C

(GHM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Misleading Information

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Misleading Information

Date of Announcement

04 October 2021

Reference

184/2021

Listing Rule

5.16.2

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules:

QUOTE

Reference is made to an item appearing on the website "Marine-Project"(http://marine- project.com/en/marinas-for-sale/grand-harbour-marina/) which describes the Grand Harbour Marina as a marina which is "for sale".

The Board outright, unequivocally and unreservedly denies that the Grand Harbour Marina is for sale, and accordingly distances itself and the Company from such unfounded and baseless misinformation. The Company further adds that there are no plans, nor is there the intention to sell the marina, or to undertake any process which may lead to the sale of the Marina.

In addition to being false and unfounded, the item appearing on the said website is also as far as the Company is concerned, unsolicited and unauthorised.

The Company shall be writing to the administrators of the website to remove such false and misleading information.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________

Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Grand Harbour Marina plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C
09:54aGRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Misleading Information
PU
08/23Grand Harbour Marina P.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/23GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Approval of Interim Financial Statements
PU
08/17GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Announces Date Of Board Meeting To Approve The Interim Financ..
PU
06/01GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Publication of Financial Analysis Summary 2021
PU
05/24GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Announces outcome of the resolutions proposed to the annual g..
PU
04/19GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Annual General Meeting to be held remotely
PU
04/01GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Approval of the annual financial statements
PU
03/24GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual ..
PU
2020Grand Harbour Marina P.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,10 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
Net income 2020 -0,39 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net Debt 2020 19,4 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 18,5 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,75x
EV / Sales 2020 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Ka-Yee Kan Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Zammit Chairman
Franco Azzopardi Independent Non-Executive Director
Lap Lik Chu Non-Executive Director
Louis M. de Gabriele Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C14.29%19
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.10.26%100 838
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.5.31%52 912
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.28.24%25 608
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.34.36%21 704
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-8.09%19 761