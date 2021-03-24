Log in
GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C

(GHM)
Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements

03/24/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements

Date of Announcement

24 March 2021

Reference

177/2021

Listing Rule

5.16.3

This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5.16.3 of the Listing Rules:

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 31 March 2021 to consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________ Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Grand Harbour Marina plc published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 4,12 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net income 2019 0,22 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net Debt 2019 16,8 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 49,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 15,7 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,30x
EV / Sales 2019 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 20,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elizabeth Ka-Yee Kan Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Zammit Chairman
Franco Azzopardi Independent Non-Executive Director
Lap Lik Chu Non-Executive Director
Louis M. de Gabriele Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C-5.71%16
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-0.55%99 926
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-0.38%50 704
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED17.82%25 808
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.27.21%25 478
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.11.11%19 513
