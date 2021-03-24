Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
|
Date of Announcement
|
24 March 2021
|
Reference
|
177/2021
|
Listing Rule
|
5.16.3
This is a company announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5.16.3 of the Listing Rules:
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on the 31 March 2021 to consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
UNQUOTE
Signed:
________________________ Louis de Gabriele
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Grand Harbour Marina plc published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:38:03 UTC.