Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHM   MT0000320102

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C

(GHM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Annual General Meeting to be held remotely

04/19/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Annual General Meeting to be held remotely

Date of Announcement

19 April 2021

Reference

179/2021

This is an announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules:

QUOTE

In view of the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting ban on mass gatherings, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Company's next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") remotely, in accordance with the Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings) Regulations (subsidiary legislation 386.23 of the laws of Malta).

The AGM will be held on 24 May, 2021. The meeting will not be transmitted live, however a recording of the AGM will be made available following conclusion of the meeting. A full report of the AGM will be uploaded on the Company's website within 48 hours from conclusion of the meeting, which report shall include any answers to the questions put forward by shareholders in advance of the meeting, if any.

Shareholders are entitled to participate and vote in the AGM through the submission of their respective proxy form to the Company, thereby nominating the Chairman as their proxy and indicating their voting preferences. The proxy form, which will be dispatched together with the notice and agenda of the AGM in due course, may be submitted to the Company no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting. A proxy form may be sent to the Company either:

  1. By mail to 'Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c.', Vittoriosa Wharf, Vittoriosa, BRG 1721, Malta; or
  2. By electronic means investors@ghm.com.mt

All shareholders included in the shareholders' register of the Company as at 24 April, 2021 shall be entitled to receive notice of the AGM.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________

Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Grand Harbour Marina plc published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C
04/19GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Annual General Meeting to be held remotely
PU
04/01GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Approval of the annual financial statements
PU
03/24GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,10 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
Net income 2020 -0,39 M -0,47 M -0,47 M
Net Debt 2020 19,4 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,75x
EV / Sales 2020 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elizabeth Ka-Yee Kan Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Lawrence Zammit Chairman
Franco Azzopardi Independent Non-Executive Director
Lap Lik Chu Non-Executive Director
Louis M. de Gabriele Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C-5.71%16
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.10.28%101 679
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.98%46 953
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.32.64%25 019
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.72%23 100
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.11.02%17 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ