Grand Harbour Marina p l c : Annual General Meeting to be held remotely

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

GRAND HARBOUR MARINA P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Annual General Meeting to be held remotely

Date of Announcement 19 April 2021 Reference 179/2021

This is an announcement being made by the Company in compliance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules:

QUOTE

In view of the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting ban on mass gatherings, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Company's next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") remotely, in accordance with the Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings) Regulations (subsidiary legislation 386.23 of the laws of Malta).

The AGM will be held on 24 May, 2021. The meeting will not be transmitted live, however a recording of the AGM will be made available following conclusion of the meeting. A full report of the AGM will be uploaded on the Company's website within 48 hours from conclusion of the meeting, which report shall include any answers to the questions put forward by shareholders in advance of the meeting, if any.

Shareholders are entitled to participate and vote in the AGM through the submission of their respective proxy form to the Company, thereby nominating the Chairman as their proxy and indicating their voting preferences. The proxy form, which will be dispatched together with the notice and agenda of the AGM in due course, may be submitted to the Company no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting. A proxy form may be sent to the Company either:

By mail to 'Grand Harbour Marina p.l.c.', Vittoriosa Wharf, Vittoriosa, BRG 1721, Malta; or By electronic means investors@ghm.com.mt

All shareholders included in the shareholders' register of the Company as at 24 April, 2021 shall be entitled to receive notice of the AGM.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

________________________

Louis de Gabriele Company Secretary