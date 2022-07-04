Grand Korea Leisure : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
07/04/2022 | 01:23am EDT
Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance
in KRW mn, %
Category
Current period
Previous period
Changes over previous period (%)
Same period of last year
Changes over same period of last year (%)
('2022.06)
('2022.05)
('2021.06)
Sales
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Operating income
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Classification
(in Mil. KRW, %)
Current Term
('2022.06)
Previous
Term
('2022.05)
Changes over
the Previous
Term(%)
Same Term of
Last Year
('2021.06)
Changes
over Same
Term of
Last Year
(%)
Casino sales
24,453
18,214
+34.3%
14,818
+65.0%
- Tables
22,154
16,184
+36.9%
13,276
+66.9%
- Machines
2,299
2,030
+13.3%
1,542
+49.1%
Classification
(in Mil. KRW, %)
Current Term
Accumulated
('2022.06)
-
-
Same Term of
Last Year
Accumulated
('2021.06)
Changes
over Same
Term of
Last Year
Accumulated
(%)
Casino sales
94,732
-
-
40,288
+135.1%
- Tables
83,634
-
-
34,208
+144.5%
- Machines
11,098
-
-
6,080
+82.5%
2. Details of information released
Information provider
Grand Korea Leisure Co. Ltd.
Information recipients
General investors, local/global institutional investors, analysts and media outlets, etc.
Date & time of information released
To be disclosed as needed after
this fair disclosure
Title and place of event held
-
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
Disclosure Officer/Accounting Team
(02-6421-6485)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
※ Drop: the amount of money exchanged for chips by customers (in Mil. KRW)
==============================================================================
Current Term Previous Term Changes over Previous Term(%)
143,150 138,626 +3.3%
Same Term of Last Year Changes over Same Term of Last Year(%)
98,374 +45.5%
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current Term(Accumulated) Same Term of Last Year (Accumulated)
675,346 298,197
Changes over Same Term of Last Year(Accumulated) (%)
+126.5%
==============================================================================
1. The above are interim figures and may change in the future.
