    A114090   KR7114090004

GRAND KOREA LEISURE CO., LTD.

(A114090)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
12950.00 KRW    0.00%
01:23aGRAND KOREA LEISURE : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
PU
06/16GRAND KOREA LEISURE : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
06/02GRAND KOREA LEISURE : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
PU
Grand Korea Leisure : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)

07/04/2022 | 01:23am EDT
Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW mn, %
Category Current period Previous period Changes over previous period (%) Same period of last year Changes over same period of last year (%)
('2022.06) ('2022.05) ('2021.06)
Sales Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Operating income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Classification
(in Mil. KRW, %) 		Current Term
('2022.06) 		Previous
Term
('2022.05) 		Changes over
the Previous
Term(%) 		Same Term of
Last Year
('2021.06) 		Changes
over Same
Term of
Last Year
(%)
Casino sales 24,453 18,214 +34.3% 14,818 +65.0%
- Tables 22,154 16,184 +36.9% 13,276 +66.9%
- Machines 2,299 2,030 +13.3% 1,542 +49.1%
Classification
(in Mil. KRW, %) 		Current Term
Accumulated
('2022.06) 		- - Same Term of
Last Year
Accumulated
('2021.06) 		Changes
over Same
Term of
Last Year
Accumulated
(%)
Casino sales 94,732 - - 40,288 +135.1%
- Tables 83,634 - - 34,208 +144.5%
- Machines 11,098 - - 6,080 +82.5%
2. Details of information released Information provider Grand Korea Leisure Co. Ltd.
Information recipients General investors, local/global institutional investors, analysts and media outlets, etc.
Date & time of information released To be disclosed as needed after
this fair disclosure
Title and place of event held -
3. Contact points (department/phone number) Disclosure Officer/Accounting Team
(02-6421-6485)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
※ Drop: the amount of money exchanged for chips by customers (in Mil. KRW)
==============================================================================
Current Term Previous Term Changes over Previous Term(%)
143,150 138,626 +3.3%

Same Term of Last Year Changes over Same Term of Last Year(%)
98,374 +45.5%
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current Term(Accumulated) Same Term of Last Year (Accumulated)
675,346 298,197

Changes over Same Term of Last Year(Accumulated) (%)
+126.5%
==============================================================================
1. The above are interim figures and may change in the future.

2. Details of business performance shall be uploaded to the Company's website
(http://www.grandkorea.com)(Investors Relations/Financial Info)
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Grand Korea Leisure Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 05:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
