Grand Korea Leisure : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)

( ※ Drop: the amount of money exchanged for chips by customers (in Mil. KRW)==============================================================================Current Term Previous Term Changes over Previous Term(%)143,150 138,626 +3.3%Same Term of Last Year Changes over Same Term of Last Year(%)98,374 +45.5%------------------------------------------------------------------------------Current Term(Accumulated) Same Term of Last Year (Accumulated)675,346 298,197Changes over Same Term of Last Year(Accumulated) (%)+126.5%==============================================================================1. The above are interim figures and may change in the future.2. Details of business performance shall be uploaded to the Company's website http://www.grandkorea.com)(Investors Relations/Financial Info)