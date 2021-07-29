Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1271   KYG406451065

GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1271)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Ming : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 July 2021

07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Grand Ming Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:47aGRAND MING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 July 2021
PU
07/23GRAND MING : Wins Land Use Rights in China's Guangxi Province with $16.6 Million..
MT
06/27Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended ..
CI
06/19GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended ..
AQ
06/18Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Year Ende..
CI
06/18Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Audited Consolidated Earnings Res..
CI
06/02GRAND MING : Eyes Purchase of $27 Million Commercial Property in Hong Kong
MT
05/31GRAND MING : Eyes $2 Million Sale of Residential Unit to Director's Associate
MT
05/21GRAND MING : Projects At Least 300% Surge in Net Profit for Fiscal Year Ended Ma..
MT
05/20Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 492 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2021 149 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2021 3 585 M 461 M 461 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 10 930 M 1 405 M 1 406 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,49x
EV / Sales 2021 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Wah Lau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wing Wo Kwan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hung Ming Chan Chairman
Ka Wah Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Yau Wo Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND MING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED60.75%1 405
HASEKO CORPORATION27.64%3 766
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC14.83%991
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA6.01%961
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-10.38%527
ATAL S.A.53.54%496