Grand Ocean Advanced Resources : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

弘海高新資源有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 65)

List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors of Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited (the "Board") are named below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Ng Ying Kit

Mr. Ren Hang

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chang Xuejun

Mr. Ho Man

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.