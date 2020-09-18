Grand Ocean Advanced Resources : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited
弘海高新資源有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 65)
List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors of Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited (the "Board") are named below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Ng Ying Kit
Mr. Ren Hang
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Chang Xuejun
Mr. Ho Man
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committees/
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ng Ying Kit
|
-
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ren Hang
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chang Xuejun
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ho Man
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
|
|
|
