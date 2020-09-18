Log in
Grand Ocean Advanced Resources : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

09/18/2020

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

弘海高新資源有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 65)

List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors of Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited (the "Board") are named below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Ng Ying Kit

Mr. Ren Hang

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Chang Xuejun

Mr. Ho Man

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees/

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Ng Ying Kit

-

Member

Member

Mr. Ren Hang

-

-

-

Mr. Chang Xuejun

Member

Chairman

Chairman

Mr. Ho Man

Member

Member

Member

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

