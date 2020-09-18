Grand Ocean Advanced Resources : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, RESIGNATION OF COMMITTEE MEMBER AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited

弘海高新資源有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 65)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF COMMITTEE MEMBER

AND

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Kwok Chi Shing ("Mr. Kwok") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director ("INED") and the chairman of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company with effect from 18 September 2020 as he wishes to devote more time to his personal and business commitments. Mr. Kwok has served as an INED for more than 14 years. He believes that a new Director would bring different skills, experience and diversity of perspective appropriate to the requirements of the Company's business, and also stronger independent element to the Board.

Mr. Kwok confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Kwok for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.