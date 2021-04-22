Grand Ocean Advanced Resources : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited
弘 海 高 新 資 源 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 65)
FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
I/We1 of
being the registered holder(s) of2shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of
Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the chairman of the meeting or3
of
as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Suite 1602, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Hong Kong on Friday, 11 June 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as set out in the notice convening such meeting and at such meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the said resolutions as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR4
AGAINST4
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company and
its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company and the auditor of the
Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
2.
(a) To re-elect Mr. Tao Ye as an executive director of the Company.
(b) To re-elect Mr. Zhou Hongliang as a non-executive director of the Company.
(c) To re-elect Mr. Lee Wai Ming, as an independent non-executive director of the
Company.
(d) To re-elect Mr. Ng Ying Kit as an executive director of the Company.
(e) To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of
directors of the Company.
3.
To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company and authorise the board of
directors of the Company to fix its remuneration.
4.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to issue and deal with
additional shares not exceeding 20 per cent of the total number of issued shares of the
Company as at the date of this resolution.
5.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase shares not
exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the
date of this resolution.
6.
To extend, conditional upon the above resolution nos. 4 and 5 being duly passed, the
general mandate to allot shares by adding the shares repurchased pursuant to
resolution no. 5 to the 20 per cent general mandate given in resolution no. 4.
Signature5
Date
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint registered holders should be stated. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy (for member holding two or more shares) to attend and, on a poll, vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PUT A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION. PUT A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". In the absence of any such indication, the proxy will vote for or against the resolution or will abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the said meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer duly authorised.
In the case of joint shareholders, the vote of a senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members.
To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (i.e. 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 9 June 2021) before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.
