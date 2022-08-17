Log in
    5907   KYG4064G1029

GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(5907)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
14.60 TWD   -1.02%
GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : An update on outstanding receivables due from Damahua
PU
08/16GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily suspended in accordance.
PU
07/08GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement on the resolution of the board of directors of the company on the deferral of receivables of Damahua.
PU
Grand Ocean Retail : An update on outstanding receivables due from Damahua

08/17/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 18:03:32
Subject 
 An update on outstanding receivables due from Damahua
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
2.Company name:Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
An update on outstanding receivables in the amount of NT 270,730 thousand
(CNY 61,000thousand) due from Damahua
6.Countermeasures:
1)For receivables of CNY 324 million from Quanzhou Fullshare Group,it has
  refunded 10% of total investment amount,i.e., CNY 32.4 million,in
  compliance with our contract before Apr.28,2017,and refunded 40% of
  total investment amount,i.e.,CNY 129.6 million before Nov.13,2017.
  The remaining receivables are 50% of the total investment amount,i.e.,
  CNY 162 million. Shenzhen Damahua Investment Co., Ltd. agreed to
  transfer the creditor's rights of CNY 162 million,The first transfer
  payment CNY 30 million was paid on February 9, 2021, and CNY 25.5
  million was paid on December 30, 2021, and CNY 25.5 million was paid
  on March 11, 2022, and CNY 20 million was paid on June 30, 2022,
  the remaining receivables are CNY 6,100 thousand.
2)Due to the repeated occurrence of the Covid-19 in China, this force
  majeure factor has seriously affected the society, various industries
  and Damahua operations. Damahua needs to retain some working capital,
  therefore,Damahua proposed to the Company a plan for deferring the
  repayment of the receivables.
3)The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company discussed
  Damahua deferment plan today,principle through installment plan.According
  to the payment of RMB 20 million on June 30, 2022, the payment of RMB 16
  million on December 31, 2022, the payment of RMB 16 million on March 31,
  2023, the payment of RMB 29 million on June 30, 2023 will be recovered in
  installments .And RMB 20 million has been recovered on June 30,2022.The
  Audit Committee and the Board of Directors also decided that the company
  should negotiate with Damahua as soon as possible that the company's debt
  preservation procedures should be added to the contract and submit the
  latest land value assessment report.
4)After adding the company's debt protection procedures to the contract and
  submitting the latest land value assessment report, the company will submit
  it to the audit committee and the board of directors.
5)According to Article 14-4 of the Securities and Exchange Act and Article
  218, Paragraph 1 and Article 224 of the Company Act,independent directors
  must supervise and remind the management when they discover that the
  company is in danger of major damage.The independent directors have indeed
  supervised the progress of the collection of the receivables that have not
  yet been collected by Damahua,and reminded the management of subsequent
  measures.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
