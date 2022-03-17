Log in
    5907   KYG4064G1029

GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(5907)
  Report
Grand Ocean Retail : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily suspended in accordance.

03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 00:06:34
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response
to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily
suspended in accordance.
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/17
2.Company name: Quanzhou Grand Ocean Commercial Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention
efforts,a closure will be in place from March 18 , resumption
of business day to be notified by the government.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety
and health of customers and employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The rest of the stores are still operating normally,the
impact will depend on the subsequent development of the
epidemic, and the company will make a supplementary
announcement to investors at any time.

Disclaimer

Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 16:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
