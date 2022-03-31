Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5907   KYG4064G1029

GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(5907)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Ocean Retail : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily suspended in accordance.

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 17:56:22
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response
to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily
suspended in accordance.
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name: Shanghai Grand Ocean Qianshu Commercial Management Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention
efforts,a closure will be in place from April 1 to April 4 ,
resumption of business day to be notified by the government.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety
and health of customers and employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Except Quanzhou store and Shanghai Qianshu store , the rest of the
stores are still operating normally,the impact will depend on the
subsequent development of the epidemic, and the company will make
a supplementary announcement to investors at any time.

Disclaimer

Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.
06:17aGRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epid..
PU
03/30GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement of the change of the company's accounting officer
PU
03/30GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement Grand Ocean Classic Commercial Group Co.,Ltd additionale..
PU
03/30GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : The company's board of directors resolved to approve employee and dir..
PU
03/30GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : The consolidated financial report for the year of 2021 was approved b..
PU
03/18GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : An update on outstanding receivables due from Damahua
PU
03/17GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epid..
PU
03/07GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Grand Ocean Classic Commercial G..
PU
02/18GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Financial Information on January 2022
PU
01/20GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Financial Information on December 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 791 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2020 -122 M -4,27 M -4,27 M
Net Debt 2020 8 021 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,2x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 3 344 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Hai Huang General Manager & Director
Wei Kai Hung Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Jen-Hao Kuo Chairman
Ching Chih Tieh Independent Director
Shu Hui Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.-3.93%117
WESFARMERS LIMITED-13.71%43 582
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-4.85%9 580
FIVE BELOW, INC.-22.57%8 975
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.78%7 283
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.13%6 995