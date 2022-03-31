Grand Ocean Retail : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily suspended in accordance.
03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
17:56:22
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response
to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily
suspended in accordance.
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name: Shanghai Grand Ocean Qianshu Commercial Management Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention
efforts,a closure will be in place from April 1 to April 4 ,
resumption of business day to be notified by the government.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety
and health of customers and employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Except Quanzhou store and Shanghai Qianshu store , the rest of the
stores are still operating normally,the impact will depend on the
subsequent development of the epidemic, and the company will make
a supplementary announcement to investors at any time.
