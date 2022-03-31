Grand Ocean Retail : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily suspended in accordance.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31 2.Company name: Shanghai Grand Ocean Qianshu Commercial Management Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention efforts,a closure will be in place from April 1 to April 4 , resumption of business day to be notified by the government. 6.Countermeasures: The Company cooperates with the local government to take measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Except Quanzhou store and Shanghai Qianshu store , the rest of the stores are still operating normally,the impact will depend on the subsequent development of the epidemic, and the company will make a supplementary announcement to investors at any time.