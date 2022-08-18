Grand Ocean Retail : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary reopen business.
08/18/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
11:36:23
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary reopen business.
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name:Shiyan Optics Valley Grand Ocean Commercial Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention
efforts,a closure was in place from August 16 , Shiyan Optics
Valley Grand Ocean received the government's notice to resume
normail operations on August 19.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety
and health of customers and employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
After Shiyan Optics Valley Grand Ocean resumes normal operations ,
all fifteen stores of the group are operating normally.
Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:43:04 UTC.