    5907   KYG4064G1029

GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(5907)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
14.65 TWD   -0.34%
08/18GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary reopen business.
PU
08/17GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : An update on outstanding receivables due from Damahua
PU
08/16GRAND OCEAN RETAIL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,business was temporarily suspended in accordance.
PU
Grand Ocean Retail : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary reopen business.

08/18/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 11:36:23
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary reopen business.
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name:Shiyan Optics Valley Grand Ocean Commercial Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
 In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention
 efforts,a closure was in place from August 16 , Shiyan Optics
 Valley Grand Ocean received the government's notice to resume
 normail operations on August 19.
6.Countermeasures:
 The Company cooperates with the local government to take
 measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety
 and health of customers and employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 After Shiyan Optics Valley Grand Ocean resumes normal operations ,
 all fifteen stores of the group are operating normally.

Disclaimer

Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 159 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2021 -232 M -7,73 M -7,73 M
Net Debt 2021 11 552 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 865 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Managers and Directors
Ching Hai Huang General Manager & Director
Wei Kai Hung Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Jen-Hao Kuo Chairman
Ching Chih Tieh Independent Director
Shu Hui Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.-17.70%96
WESFARMERS LIMITED-17.42%38 419
FIVE BELOW, INC.-30.41%7 989
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION24.22%6 710
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.27%6 601
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-44.32%5 192