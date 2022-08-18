Grand Ocean Retail : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary reopen business.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Company name:Shiyan Optics Valley Grand Ocean Commercial Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention efforts,a closure was in place from August 16 , Shiyan Optics Valley Grand Ocean received the government's notice to resume normail operations on August 19. 6.Countermeasures: The Company cooperates with the local government to take measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: After Shiyan Optics Valley Grand Ocean resumes normal operations , all fifteen stores of the group are operating normally.