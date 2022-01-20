Log in
    5907   KYG4064G1029

GRAND OCEAN RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(5907)
Grand Ocean Retail : Financial Information on December 2021

01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/20 Time of announcement 13:45:26
Subject 
 Financial Information on December 2021
Date of events 2022/01/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Cause of occurrence:�̻O�ҤW�G�r��1061700873����夽�i
3.Financial information date:2021/12
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):3,535,409
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):69,476
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):2,540,031
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):1,184,327
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):
Receivables from Shenzhen Damahua Investment Co.,Ltd. NT 462,199thousand
(CNY 106,500thousand)
12.Countermeasures:
1).For receivables of CNY 324 million from Quanzhou Fullshare Group,it has
  refunded 10% of total investment amount,i.e., CNY 32.4 million,in
  compliance with our contract before Apr.28,2017,and refunded 40% of total
  investment amount,i.e.,CNY 129.6 million before Nov.13,2017.The remaining
  receivables are 50% of the total investment amount,i.e., CNY 162 million.
  Shenzhen Damahua Investment Co., Ltd. agreed to transfer the creditor's
  rights of CNY 162 million,The first transfer payment CNY 30 million was
  paid on February 9, 2021, and CNY 25.5 million was paid on December 30,
  2021, and the remaining CNY 106.5 million must be paid before June 30
  , 2022.
2)For receivables from Quanzhou Fullshare Group,after negotiation with
  Damahua,it is willing to continue to participate in the development
  because Damahua evaluated that the location and conditions of the project
  still have deep commercial development value. And it agreed to transfer
  the creditor's rights under the original agreement,due to local policies
  and the COVID-19 that have had a greater impact on the original
  restructuring project plan of Damahua,Therefore,to adjust and increase
  the payment of the first creditor's right amount in exchange for the
  change of repayment conditions,the two parties agreed to sign the
  additional ��Debt Transfer Confirmation Agreement��.
3)The company's creditor's rights protection of the ��Debt Transfer
  Confirmation Agreement�� supplemented is briefly explained as follows:
(1)Damahua confirms that,as the conditions for the transfer of the creditor's
   rights agreed in the original agreement have been established,Damahua has
   agreed to transfer the company's creditor's rights and all accompanying
   rights at a consideration of CNY 162 million.
(2)Affected by the force majeure factors of the COVID-19 and the local real
   estate policy in Quanzhou,Damahua applied for an increase in the payment
   of the first debt transfer amount as a condition in exchange for
   preferential credit payment conditions.The payment method was changed to:
  1)Before February 9, 2021,pay the first transfer payment CNY 30 million.
  2)Before December 31, 2021,pay another CNY 51 million of the transfer
    payment which is 50% of the total transfer payment.
  3)Before June 30, 2022,all transfer payment is paid off,accumulated to
    CNY 162 million.
  4)On the premise of obtaining the written consent of the company in
    advance,Damahua can use the form of ��debt with housing�� to repay the
    commercial housing that has been completed and meet the sales conditions
    of the Quanzhou Fullshare project to the company as a payment for the
    transfer of debt by Damahua supplementary method.The discount rate of
    the real estate creditor's rights shall be negotiated separately by
    both parties,and the discount rate shall be approved in writing by the
    company in advance.
4)The supplementary ��Debt Transfer Confirmation Agreement�� has been discussed
  and approved by the company's interim audit committee and board of
  directors on February 5, 2021,the agreement has been signed and the company
  has confirmed the receipt of the first period of creditor's rights transfer
  of CNY 30 million, and received CNY 25.5 million on December 30, which is
  half of the original contract, and the remaining CNY 25.5 million will be
  postponed to March 15, 2022,Damahua's next payment date will be March 15,
  and June 30,2022 ,CNY 25.5 million and CNY 81 million must be paid
  respectively.Our company will pay attention to the repayment of Damahua and
  report in the latest report of the board of directors situation after
  receive the payment in installments.
5)According to Article 14-4 of the Securities and Exchange Act and Article
  218, Paragraph 1 and Article 224 of the Company Act,independent directors
  must supervise and remind the management when they discover that the
  company is in danger of major damage.The independent directors have indeed
  supervised the progress of the collection of the receivables that have not
  yet been collected by Damahua,and reminded the management of subsequent
  measures.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Grand Ocean Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
