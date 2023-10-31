Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission

Compliance Reporting Matrix (Annexure)

SCORECARD ELEMENTS

1. OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT CONTROL

Please indicate % of black shareholding and number of directors/managers by providing relevant information below:

Categories %/ Race Gender Age (provide Location Disability Number classification (indicate nr in (indicate nr (indicate nr in for each (indicate nr in nr in chronological in each terms of F & M) category terms of A, C terms of order) Province) & I) F & M) Black Ownership M- 26.44% F - 12.40% Non-Exec C - 3 F - 2 Directors 5 A - 1 M - 3 W - 3 Exec Directors 2 C - 1 M- 2 W - 1 Senior 1 W - 1 F - 1 Management Middle 1 C - 1 F - 1 Management Junior 1 C - 1 M - 1 Management Dividends declared

2. SKILLS DEVELOPMENT

Provide number of black persons trained by providing relevant information as follows: