B-BBEE CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE
This serves to certify that:
Entity:Grand Parade Investments Limited Registration No.:2001/020371/07
VAT No.:4920280031
Address:10th Floor, 33 on Heerengracht, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001
(Including Divisions listed in Annexure A)
Based on information provided to 4Th Dimension Training Consultants and is an independent opinion based on verification, validation and audit analysis performed.
Element
Actual
Black Ownership
38.84%
Weighting
Score
Ownership:
25
22.00
Black Female Ownership
12.40%
Management Control:
19
6.78
Black Youth Owned
0%
Skills Development:
20
0.00
Black Disabled
0%
Enterprise and Supplier Development
42
24.80
Black Unemployed
0%
Socio - Economic Development
5
0.00
Black People Living in Rural Areas
0%
111
53.59
Black Military Veterans
0%
Category
Exclusion Principle Applied - Yes/ No
Empowering Supplier
Discounting Factor
Financial Period
Codes Applied
Generic
NO
Yes
Yes
01 July 22 - 30 June 23
42496 - Generic
Y.E.S. Participant - Yes/ No
Achieve Y.E.S. Target and 2.5%
Absorption - Yes/ No
Achieve 1.5 x Y.E.S. Target and 5% Absorption - Yes/ No
Achieve Double Y.E.S. Target and 5%
Absorption - Yes/ No
Achieve Double Y.E.S. Target and 5%
Absorption - Yes/ No
Modified Flow Through Principle -
Yes/ No
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
M. C. Haffejee
Date issued: 27 October 2023
4th Dimension Consultants
Re-issued Date: N/A
Email:info@4thd.co.za
Expiry date: 26 October 2024
Tel: 031 208 8494
B-BBEE STATUS LEVEL:
Non - Compliant
B-BBEE RECOGNITION
LEVEL: 0%
BVA093
Certificate Number: 2023/10/28
This certificate is valid for a period of twelve months
This certificate is issued without any amendments or alterations
Annexure A
Grand Parade Investments Limited consolidated verification, incorporating the following Subsidiaries:
Company Name
Registration Number
VAT Number
GPI Properties (PTY) LTD
2011/148809/07
4290261009
GPI Management Services (PTY) LTD
2012/117635/07
4680265461
Grand Foods Management Services
2013/197651/07
4120273547
(PTY) LTD
Grand Casino Investments (PTY) LTD
2000/029598/07
N/A
Grand Capital Investments Holding
2011/007938/07
N/A
(PTY) LTD
BVA093
Certificate Number: 2023/10/28
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission
Compliance Report by Companies Listed on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)
(in terms of Section 13G (2) of the Act)
Case Number
FORM BBBEE 1
SECTION A: DETAILS OF ENTITY
Name of Entity / Organisation
Registration Number
Physical Address
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
1997/003548/06
KENILWORTH RACECOURSE, BLOCK D, FIRST FLOOR 105 ROSMEAD AVENUE, KENILWORTH
Telephone Number
Email Address
Indicate Type of Entity / Organisation Industry / Sector
Relevant Code of Good Practice
Name of Verification Agency
Name of Technical Signatory
021 412 1400
info@grandparade.co.za / rretief@grandparade.co.za
INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY
GAMING
4TH DIMENSION
ZAINUB SHEIK
SECTION B: INFORMATION AS VERIFIED BY THE BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT VERIFICATION PROFESSIONAL AS PER SCORECARDS
B-BBEE Elements
Target Score
Bonus Points
Actual Score
Including
Achieved
Ownership
e.g. 25 points
22.00
Management Control
e.g. 19 points
6.78
Skills Development
e.g. 20 points
0.00
Enterprise and Supplier Development
e.g. 40 points
24.80
Socio-Economic Development
e.g. 5 points
0.00
Total Score
e.g. 109 points
53.59
Priority Elements Achieved
YES / NO and
NO
specify them
Empowering Supplier Status
YES / NO and
YES
specify them
Final B-BBEE Status Level
NON-COMPLIANT
*indicate how each element contributes to the outcome of the scorecard
Compliance Report (Form B-BBEE 1)
(in terms of Section 13G (2) of the Act)
1
SECTION C: FINANCIAL REPORT
1. BASIC ACCOUNTING DETAILS:
- Accounting Officer's Name:
- Address:
GAYASUDDIN AHMED
KENILWORTH RACECOURSE, BLOCK D, FIRST FLOOR KENILWORTH
- Accounting Policy: (Your accounts are done?)
- Has the attached Financial Statements and Annual Report been approved by the entity?
2. PLEASE ATTACH THE FOLLOWING:
- Copy of Annual Financial Statement including Balance Sheet and Income and Expenditure Report.
Weekly
Monthly
Other (specify)
X
Yes
ATTACHED
- Annual Report
3. Entity Annual Turnover:
4. Sign-off and Date
ATTACHED
R 137 985 000.00
30 OCTOBER 2023
Signature
Date
Compliance Report (Form B-BBEE 1)
(in terms of Section 13G (2) of the Act)
2
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission
Compliance Reporting Matrix (Annexure)
SCORECARD ELEMENTS
1. OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT CONTROL
Please indicate % of black shareholding and number of directors/managers by providing relevant information below:
Categories
%/
Race
Gender
Age (provide
Location
Disability
Number
classification
(indicate
nr in
(indicate nr
(indicate nr in
for each
(indicate nr in
nr in
chronological
in each
terms of F & M)
category
terms of A, C
terms of
order)
Province)
& I)
F & M)
Black Ownership
M- 26.44%
F - 12.40%
Non-Exec
C - 3
F - 2
Directors
5
A - 1
M - 3
W - 3
Exec Directors
2
C - 1
M- 2
W - 1
Senior
1
W - 1
F - 1
Management
Middle
1
C - 1
F - 1
Management
Junior
1
C - 1
M - 1
Management
Dividends declared
2. SKILLS DEVELOPMENT
Provide number of black persons trained by providing relevant information as follows:
Categories
Number
Race
Gender
Age (provide
Location
Disability
Value
for each
classification
(indicate
nr in
(indicate
(indicate
thereof
category
(indicate nr
nr in
chronological
nr in
nr in
in terms of
terms of
order)
each
terms of
A, C & I)
F & M)
Province)
F & M)
Black
0
employees
Black People
on internships,
apprenticeship,
0
learnership
Unemployed
0
black people
Black people
0
absorbed
Compliance Reporting Template
Page 1 of 2
3. ENTERPRISE AND SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT
Number of enterprise and supplier development beneficiaries and value thereof by providing relevant information below:
Number
%
of
Number
%
of
Number
%
of
Number
%
of
Value
Value
of
Black
of
Black
of
Black
of
Black
thereof
thereof
enterpris
owner-
enterpris
owner-
supplier
owner-
supplier
owner-
(enterpri
(supplier
e
ship
e
ship
develop
ship
develop
ship
se
develop
develop
develop
ment
ment
develop
ment)
ment
ment
beneficia
beneficia
ment)
beneficia
beneficia
ries
ries
ries
ries
(EMEs)
(QSEs)
(EMEs)
(QSEs)
0
4. SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Number of black participants, race classification, gender, geographical indication and value thereof by providing relevant information below:
Number of
Race classification
Gender (indicate nr
Geographical indication
participants
(indicate nr in terms
in terms of F & M)
(indicate nr in each Province)
of A, C & I)
GP
0
MP
0
FS
0
LP
0
WC
0
EC
0
NC
0
KZN
0
NW
0
Value thereof
Compliance Reporting Template
Page 2 of 2
