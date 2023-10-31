B-BBEE CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE

This serves to certify that:

Entity:Grand Parade Investments Limited Registration No.:2001/020371/07

VAT No.:4920280031

Address:10th Floor, 33 on Heerengracht, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001

(Including Divisions listed in Annexure A)

Based on information provided to 4Th Dimension Training Consultants and is an independent opinion based on verification, validation and audit analysis performed.

Element

Actual

Black Ownership

38.84%

Weighting

Score

Ownership:

25

22.00

Black Female Ownership

12.40%

Management Control:

19

6.78

Black Youth Owned

0%

Skills Development:

20

0.00

Black Disabled

0%

Enterprise and Supplier Development

42

24.80

Black Unemployed

0%

Socio - Economic Development

5

0.00

Black People Living in Rural Areas

0%

111

53.59

Black Military Veterans

0%

Category

Exclusion Principle Applied - Yes/ No

Empowering Supplier

Discounting Factor

Financial Period

Codes Applied

Generic

NO

Yes

Yes

01 July 22 - 30 June 23

42496 - Generic

Y.E.S. Participant - Yes/ No

Achieve Y.E.S. Target and 2.5%

Absorption - Yes/ No

Achieve 1.5 x Y.E.S. Target and 5% Absorption - Yes/ No

Achieve Double Y.E.S. Target and 5%

Absorption - Yes/ No

Achieve Double Y.E.S. Target and 5%

Absorption - Yes/ No

Modified Flow Through Principle -

Yes/ No

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

___________________

M. C. Haffejee

Date issued: 27 October 2023

4th Dimension Consultants

Re-issued Date: N/A

Email:info@4thd.co.za

Expiry date: 26 October 2024

Tel: 031 208 8494

B-BBEE STATUS LEVEL:

Non - Compliant

B-BBEE RECOGNITION

LEVEL: 0%

BVA093

Certificate Number: 2023/10/28

This certificate is valid for a period of twelve months

This certificate is issued without any amendments or alterations

Annexure A

Grand Parade Investments Limited consolidated verification, incorporating the following Subsidiaries:

Company Name

Registration Number

VAT Number

GPI Properties (PTY) LTD

2011/148809/07

4290261009

GPI Management Services (PTY) LTD

2012/117635/07

4680265461

Grand Foods Management Services

2013/197651/07

4120273547

(PTY) LTD

Grand Casino Investments (PTY) LTD

2000/029598/07

N/A

Grand Capital Investments Holding

2011/007938/07

N/A

(PTY) LTD

BVA093

Certificate Number: 2023/10/28

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission

Compliance Report by Companies Listed on the

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)

(in terms of Section 13G (2) of the Act)

Case Number

FORM BBBEE 1

SECTION A: DETAILS OF ENTITY

Name of Entity / Organisation

Registration Number

Physical Address

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

1997/003548/06

KENILWORTH RACECOURSE, BLOCK D, FIRST FLOOR 105 ROSMEAD AVENUE, KENILWORTH

Telephone Number

Email Address

Indicate Type of Entity / Organisation Industry / Sector

Relevant Code of Good Practice

Name of Verification Agency

Name of Technical Signatory

021 412 1400

info@grandparade.co.za / rretief@grandparade.co.za

INVESTMENT HOLDING COMPANY

GAMING

4TH DIMENSION

ZAINUB SHEIK

SECTION B: INFORMATION AS VERIFIED BY THE BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT VERIFICATION PROFESSIONAL AS PER SCORECARDS

B-BBEE Elements

Target Score

Bonus Points

Actual Score

Including

Achieved

Ownership

e.g. 25 points

22.00

Management Control

e.g. 19 points

6.78

Skills Development

e.g. 20 points

0.00

Enterprise and Supplier Development

e.g. 40 points

24.80

Socio-Economic Development

e.g. 5 points

0.00

Total Score

e.g. 109 points

53.59

Priority Elements Achieved

YES / NO and

NO

specify them

Empowering Supplier Status

YES / NO and

YES

specify them

Final B-BBEE Status Level

NON-COMPLIANT

*indicate how each element contributes to the outcome of the scorecard

Compliance Report (Form B-BBEE 1)

(in terms of Section 13G (2) of the Act)

1

SECTION C: FINANCIAL REPORT

1. BASIC ACCOUNTING DETAILS:

  1. Accounting Officer's Name:
  2. Address:

GAYASUDDIN AHMED

KENILWORTH RACECOURSE, BLOCK D, FIRST FLOOR KENILWORTH

  1. Accounting Policy: (Your accounts are done?)
  2. Has the attached Financial Statements and Annual Report been approved by the entity?

2. PLEASE ATTACH THE FOLLOWING:

  1. Copy of Annual Financial Statement including Balance Sheet and Income and Expenditure Report.

Weekly

Monthly

Other (specify)

X

Yes

ATTACHED

  1. Annual Report

3. Entity Annual Turnover:

4. Sign-off and Date

ATTACHED

R 137 985 000.00

_____________________________

30 OCTOBER 2023

________________________

Signature

Date

Compliance Report (Form B-BBEE 1)

(in terms of Section 13G (2) of the Act)

2

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission

Compliance Reporting Matrix (Annexure)

SCORECARD ELEMENTS

1. OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT CONTROL

Please indicate % of black shareholding and number of directors/managers by providing relevant information below:

Categories

%/

Race

Gender

Age (provide

Location

Disability

Number

classification

(indicate

nr in

(indicate nr

(indicate nr in

for each

(indicate nr in

nr in

chronological

in each

terms of F & M)

category

terms of A, C

terms of

order)

Province)

& I)

F & M)

Black Ownership

M- 26.44%

F - 12.40%

Non-Exec

C - 3

F - 2

Directors

5

A - 1

M - 3

W - 3

Exec Directors

2

C - 1

M- 2

W - 1

Senior

1

W - 1

F - 1

Management

Middle

1

C - 1

F - 1

Management

Junior

1

C - 1

M - 1

Management

Dividends declared

2. SKILLS DEVELOPMENT

Provide number of black persons trained by providing relevant information as follows:

Categories

Number

Race

Gender

Age (provide

Location

Disability

Value

for each

classification

(indicate

nr in

(indicate

(indicate

thereof

category

(indicate nr

nr in

chronological

nr in

nr in

in terms of

terms of

order)

each

terms of

A, C & I)

F & M)

Province)

F & M)

Black

0

employees

Black People

on internships,

apprenticeship,

0

learnership

Unemployed

0

black people

Black people

0

absorbed

Compliance Reporting Template

Page 1 of 2

3. ENTERPRISE AND SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT

Number of enterprise and supplier development beneficiaries and value thereof by providing relevant information below:

Number

%

of

Number

%

of

Number

%

of

Number

%

of

Value

Value

of

Black

of

Black

of

Black

of

Black

thereof

thereof

enterpris

owner-

enterpris

owner-

supplier

owner-

supplier

owner-

(enterpri

(supplier

e

ship

e

ship

develop

ship

develop

ship

se

develop

develop

develop

ment

ment

develop

ment)

ment

ment

beneficia

beneficia

ment)

beneficia

beneficia

ries

ries

ries

ries

(EMEs)

(QSEs)

(EMEs)

(QSEs)

0

4. SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Number of black participants, race classification, gender, geographical indication and value thereof by providing relevant information below:

Number of

Race classification

Gender (indicate nr

Geographical indication

participants

(indicate nr in terms

in terms of F & M)

(indicate nr in each Province)

of A, C & I)

GP

0

MP

0

FS

0

LP

0

WC

0

EC

0

NC

0

KZN

0

NW

0

Value thereof

Compliance Reporting Template

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Grand Parade Investments Limited published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.