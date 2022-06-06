Grand Parade Investments : Finalisation Announcement in Respect of the Unbundling of Spur Shareholding

Payment Date (CSDP or Broker accounts updated to reflect the

the Unbundling Record Date to be

Announcement of closing share price to occur after market close on

Unbundling Record Date to be on

entitlements applicable to the Unbundling to occur by 11:00 a.m. on

Announcement in respect of the cash value of fractional

Trading ex entitlement to participate in the Unbundling expected to

to participate in the Unbundling expected to be on

Last day to trade GPI Shares in order to be recorded in the Register

Accordingly, the salient dates for the Unbundling, are amended as follows:

GPI is pleased to announce that the required exchange control approval for the declaration of the distribution

Terms appearing in title case and that are not otherwise defined herein, shall bear the meanings ascribed to those terms in the Declaration Announcement.

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released by the Company on the Stock

FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE UNBUNDLING OF SPUR SHAREHOLDING

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1997/003548/06)

In accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the weighted average traded price for a Spur Distribution Share on the last day to trade, plus one business day currently Tuesday, 14 June 2022, less 10% will be used to calculate the cash value of the respective fractions of Spur Distribution Shares to be paid to the applicable Shareholders. The cash value in respect of the fractions of Spur Distributions Shares will be announced on SENS on the day immediately preceding the Unbundling Record Date, which is currently anticipated to occur on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

Where a Shareholder's entitlement to the Spur Distribution Shares in terms of the Unbundling, calculated in accordance with the Distribution Ratio, gives rise to a fraction of a Spur Distribution Share, such fraction will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, resulting in allocations of whole Spur Distribution Shares and a cash payment in respect of the fraction to such Shareholder. The fractional entitlements will be delivered in aggregate to each CSDP, and they will be responsible for the payment of the cash fractional payment to Shareholders, which will be funded from the disposal of the fractional entitlements to which they are entitled on the market.

If a Shareholder is in any doubt as to what action to take in respect of the Unbundling, such Shareholder should consult its Broker, CSDP, banker, attorney or other professional advisor. Alternatively, if a Shareholder is in any doubt, such Shareholder may contact the transfer secretary at the dedicated hotline noted above or the Company for assistance by emailing the following email address:

For further details in this regard or should Shareholders have any queries or require assistance with the process, Shareholders may contact the Transfer Secretaries, at a dedicated GPI hotline, at 011 870 8229.

Should a Certificated Shareholder not appoint a CSDP under the terms of the Financial Markets Act, directly or through a Broker, to receive the Spur Distribution Shares on its behalf, such Shareholders will be issued with a statement of allocation, reflecting its Spur Distribution Shares that were Unbundled to them, by the Transfer Secretaries. Such Shareholders can thereafter instruct the Transfer Secretaries to transfer their Spur Distribution Shares, represented by the statement of allocation, to their appointed CSDP or can instruct the Transfer Secretaries to issue them with a share certificate at any time following the Unbundling.

Accordingly, all Certificated Shareholders wishing to receive their Spur Distribution Shares in Dematerialised form must appoint a CSDP under the terms of the Financial Markets Act, directly or through a Broker, to receive the Spur Distribution Shares on their behalf.

Under the Unbundling, Shareholders will receive the Spur Distribution Shares in Dematerialised form only.

2. FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE UNBUNDLING

Share certificates may not be Dematerialised or rematerialised between Tuesday, 14 June 2022 and Friday, 17 June 2022, both dates inclusive.

2.3.6. The Company will settle the tax liability due in respect of the Unbundling out of its own funds.

The Unbundling of the Spur Distribution Shares to a Shareholder that is not tax resident in South Africa and is subject to dividends tax at a reduced rate as a result of the application of an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation concluded between South Africa and a foreign country ("

The Unbundling of the Spur Distribution Shares to a Shareholder that is exempt from dividends tax and has timeously before the Spur Distribution submitted the declarations and undertakings to GPI in terms of section 64FA(1) of the Income Tax Act ("

Accordingly, GPI is liable for dividends tax at the rate of 20% on the market value of the Spur Distribution Shares distributed to Shareholders. However, the dividends tax liability of GPI on the Unbundling will be reduced by the following amounts:

When a company that is a resident declares and pays a dividend, to the extent that the dividend consists of a distribution of an asset

The Unbundling of Spur Shares will constitute a dividend in specie subject to dividends tax, to the extent applicable. GPI will also be liable for capital gains tax on the difference between the market value of the Spur Distribution Shares and their base cost in the hands of GPI.

This summary is of a general nature only and is not intended to be legal or tax advice to any particular Shareholder. This summary is not exhaustive of all South African income tax considerations that should be taken into account by a Shareholder. Accordingly, Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors as to the tax consequences under the tax laws of the country of which they are resident or otherwise subject to tax by participating in the Unbundling.

The following summary describes the salient South African income tax considerations generally applicable to the Unbundling. This summary is based on the current provisions of the Income Tax Act, No. 56 of 1962 ("

2.3. Tax Considerations in relation to the Unbundling

2.2.3. Certificated Shareholders whose bank account details are not held by the Transfer Secretaries, are requested to provide such details to the Transfer Secretaries to enable payment of the cash amount due for the aforementioned fraction of a Spur Distribution Share. Should no details be on record, the funds will be held by the Company in trust until such time as the details have been provided and the cash fraction will thereafter be paid to the Shareholder upon its request without interest, subject to the applicable laws of prescription.

In order for GPI to determine its liability for dividends tax on the Unbundling, Shareholders that qualify for the Reductions, are required to submit to GPI their duly completed Form of Declaration and Undertaking (Forms I and II) before 23:59 on Friday, 17 June 2022 by email to declarations@grandparade.co.za. Form I and Form II are available on the GPI company website on the following link https://thevault.exchange/?get_group_doc=13/1654261141-GPItaxdeclarationform.pdf

ACTION REQUIRED BY SHAREHOLDERS TO WHOM THE REDUCTIONS APPLY

Shareholders to whom the Reductions apply are strongly encouraged to duly complete and sign the relevant required Form of Declaration and Undertaking (as applicable), available on the GPI company website at declarations@grandparade.co.za, and submit same to GPI before 23:59 on Friday, 17 June 2022. Examples of South African resident Shareholders who are exempt from dividends tax are the following:

a company which is a resident; or

the government of the Republic of South Africa in the national, provincial or local sphere; or

a public benefit organisation approved by the Commissioner in terms of section 30(3) of the Income Tax Act; or

a trust contemplated in section 37A of the Income Tax Act; or

an institution, board or body contemplated in section 10(1)(cA) of the Income Tax Act; or

a fund contemplated in section 10 (1)(d)(i) or (ii) of the Income Tax Act; or

a person contemplated in section 10(1)(t) of the Income Tax Act; or

a holder of shares in a registered micro business, as defined in the Sixth Schedule of the Act, paying that dividend, to the extent that the aggregate amount of dividends paid by that registered micro business to all holders of shares in that registered micro business during the year of assessment in which that dividend is paid does not exceed the amount of R200 000; or

a small business funding entity as contemplated in section 10(1)(cQ) of the Income Tax Act; or

a person that is not a resident and the dividend is a dividend contemplated in paragraph (b) of the definition of "dividend" in section 64D of the Income Tax Act; or

any person to the extent that the dividend constitutes income of that person; or

any person to the extent that the dividend was subject to the secondary tax on companies; or

any fidelity or indemnity fund contemplated in section 10(1)(d)(iii) of the Income Tax Act; or