The Board of Directors of Grand Parade Investments Limited announced that Prof. Walter Geach, the current lead independent director of GPI, stepped down as lead independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2023 and will remain on the board as an independent non-executive director and chairperson of the audit and risk committee. The Board announced that Ms Rozanne Kadar, who has served on the Board since 2020, has been appointed as the new lead independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2023.