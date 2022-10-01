Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Grand Parade Investments Limited
  News
  Summary
    GPL   ZAE000119814

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GPL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
2.950 ZAR   -1.67%
01:14aGrand Parade Investments : Results presentation 30 June 2022
PU
09/30Grand Parade Investments : Group Condensed Consolidated Results
PU
06/06Grand Parade Investments : Finalisation Announcement in Respect of the Unbundling of Spur Shareholding
PU
Grand Parade Investments : Results presentation 30 June 2022

10/01/2022 | 01:14am EDT
Mohsin Tajbhai

Chief Executive Officer

Jayson October

Chief Financial Officer

AGENDA

  • SALIENT FEATURES
  • FINANCIAL REPORT
  • INVESTMENTS AND STRATEGIC OVERVIEW
  • CLOSING
  • Q&A

June 2022

Improved Earnings

é

  • R31.7m increase in EBITDA (before non trading items)
  • R13.3m decrease in headline loss
  • R74.9m increase in adjusted headline earnings

Reduced Corporate Costs by 18%

ê

Reduced Debt by R95.9m

ê

Resumed Dividends

é

  • 88c per share cash dividend paid and 37c per share per share dividend-in-specie

12 c per share dividend to be paid in December 2022

3

IFRS 9 - Adjusted headline earnings

Adjusted

Headline

IFRS 9 (ECL)

IFRS 9

Headline

Earnings (loss)

(Receivable)

Earnings (loss)

(R'000s)

(R'000s)

(R'000s)

(R'000s)

Continuing

63 324.00

(48 081.00)

(13 596.00)

1 647.00

Discontinuing

(15 396.00)

0.00

0.00

(15 396.00)

Total

47 928.00

(48 081.00)

(13 596.00)

(13 749.00)

Continuing (cents per share)

14.71

(11.16)

(3.15)

0.38

Discontinuing (cents per share)

(3.58)

0.00

0.00

(3.58)

Total (cents per share)

11.14

(11.18)

(3.16)

(3.20)

4

Condensed group statement of comprehensive income

June 2022

June 2021

Movement

(R'000)

(R'000)

(R'000)

Continuing operations

Revenue

17 527

1 012

16 515

Cost of Sales

-

-

-

Gross Profit

17 527

1 012

16 515

Operating costs

(63 892)

(44 415)

(19 477)

Profit from equity-accounted investments

107 905

73 253

34 652

EBITDA Before Non-trading Items

61 540

29 850

31 690

Expected credit loss

(50 820)

-

(50 820)

Profit on sale of investment property

-

2 289

(2 289)

Impairment of associates

(13 282)

-

(13 282)

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

(13 715)

-

(13 715)

EBITDA

(16 277)

32 139

(48 416)

Depreciation

(1 116)

(1 133)

17

Amortisation

(15)

(31)

16

Profit before finance costs and taxation

(17 408)

30 975

(48 383)

Finance income

4 297

1 029

3 268

Finance costs

(11 663)

(15 605)

3 942

Profit/(loss) before Taxation

(24 774)

16 399

(41 173)

Taxation

(576)

(2 637)

2 061

Profit/(Loss) for the year

(25 350)

13 762

(39 112)

Discontinued Operations

Loss after tax from discontinued operations

13 773

(44 387)

58 160

Profit/(Loss) for the year

(11 577)

(30 625)

19 048

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grand Parade Investments Limited published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 05:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
