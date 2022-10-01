Grand Parade Investments : Results presentation 30 June 2022

Mohsin Tajbhai
Chief Executive Officer
Jayson October
Chief Financial Officer
AGENDA
June 2022
Improved Earnings
Reduced Corporate Costs by 18%
Reduced Debt by R95.9m
Resumed Dividends
• 12 c per share dividend to be paid in December 2022
3
IFRS 9 - Adjusted headline earnings
Adjusted
Headline
IFRS 9 (ECL)
IFRS 9
Earnings (loss)
(Receivable)
(R'000s)
Continuing
63 324.00
(48 081.00)
(13 596.00)
1 647.00
Discontinuing
(15 396.00)
0.00
Total
47 928.00
(48 081.00)
(13 596.00)
(13 749.00)
Continuing (cents per share)
14.71
(11.16)
(3.15)
0.38
Discontinuing (cents per share)
(3.58)
0.00
Total (cents per share)
11.14
(11.18)
(3.16)
(3.20)
4
Condensed group statement of comprehensive income
June 2022
June 2021
Movement
(R'000)
Continuing operations
Revenue
17 527
1 012
16 515
Cost of Sales
-
Gross Profit
Operating costs
(63 892)
(44 415)
(19 477)
Profit from equity-accounted investments
107 905
73 253
34 652
EBITDA Before Non-trading Items
61 540
29 850
31 690
Expected credit loss
(50 820)
Profit on sale of investment property
2 289
(2 289)
Impairment of associates
(13 282)
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
(13 715)
EBITDA
(16 277)
32 139
(48 416)
Depreciation
(1 116)
(1 133)
17
Amortisation
(15)
(31)
16
Profit before finance costs and taxation
(17 408)
30 975
(48 383)
Finance income
4 297
1 029
3 268
Finance costs
(11 663)
(15 605)
3 942
Profit/(loss) before Taxation
(24 774)
16 399
(41 173)
Taxation
(576)
(2 637)
2 061
Profit/(Loss) for the year
(25 350)
13 762
(39 112)
Discontinued Operations
Loss after tax from discontinued operations
13 773
(44 387)
58 160
(11 577)
(30 625)
19 048
5
