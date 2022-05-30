Grand Parade Investments : Update on the Condition Precedent in Respect of the Unbundling of Spur Shareholding

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1997/003548/06)

Share code: GPL

ISIN: ZAE000119814

("GPI" or "the Company")

UPDATE ON THE CONDITION PRECEDENT IN RESPECT OF THE UNBUNDLING OF SPUR SHAREHOLDING

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released by the Company on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 10 May 2022 ("Declaration Announcement") regarding the unbundling of the Company's shareholding comprising approximately 8 447 731 Spur Shares.

Terms appearing in title case and that are not otherwise defined herein, shall bear the meanings ascribed to those terms in the Declaration Announcement.

Shareholders are advised that the Condition Precedent to the Unbundling, being the approval of the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank ("SARB") for the Unbundling has not yet been fulfilled. Accordingly, the salient dates for the Unbundling as set out in the Declaration Announcement are to be updated.

Upon receipt of the approval of SARB for the Unbundling, the Company will release a further announcement confirming the new timetable.

Cape Town

30 May 2022