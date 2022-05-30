Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Grand Parade Investments Limited
  News
  Summary
    GPL   ZAE000119814

GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
2.540 ZAR   +1.60%
Grand Parade Investments : Update on the Condition Precedent in Respect of the Unbundling of Spur Shareholding

05/30/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1997/003548/06)

Share code: GPL

ISIN: ZAE000119814

("GPI" or "the Company")

UPDATE ON THE CONDITION PRECEDENT IN RESPECT OF THE UNBUNDLING OF SPUR SHAREHOLDING

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released by the Company on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 10 May 2022 ("Declaration Announcement") regarding the unbundling of the Company's shareholding comprising approximately 8 447 731 Spur Shares.

Terms appearing in title case and that are not otherwise defined herein, shall bear the meanings ascribed to those terms in the Declaration Announcement.

Shareholders are advised that the Condition Precedent to the Unbundling, being the approval of the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank ("SARB") for the Unbundling has not yet been fulfilled. Accordingly, the salient dates for the Unbundling as set out in the Declaration Announcement are to be updated.

Upon receipt of the approval of SARB for the Unbundling, the Company will release a further announcement confirming the new timetable.

Cape Town

30 May 2022

Sponsor

Advisor

PSG Capital

Rand Merchant Bank

Disclaimer

Grand Parade Investments Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
