Grand Parade Investments : Voluntary Liquidation Of Mac Brothers Subsidiary

VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF MAC BROTHERS SUBSIDIARY

Shareholders are referred to GPI's interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2021, as published via SENS on 23 March 2022 ("Interim Results").

As indicated in the Subsequent Events note to the Interim Results, due to the further decline in GPI's loss-making subsidiary, Mac Bothers Catering Equipment (Pty) Ltd ("Mac Brothers"), GPI's board of directors has been considering various options to mitigate the losses.

Shareholders are hereby advised that Mac Brothers has now been placed in voluntary liquidation.

Cape Town 06 April 2022

