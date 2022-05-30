Log in
    GPH   PHY284721016

GRAND PLAZA HOTEL CORPORATION

(GPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
14.76 PHP    0.00%
14.76 PHP    0.00%
08:39aGRAND PLAZA HOTEL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
05/16Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation Elects Natividad Alejo as Member - Independent Director of Corporate Governance Committee and Chairperson (Independent Direct) of Audit Committee
CI
05/11Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Grand Plaza Hotel : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Grand Plaza Hotel CorporationGPH PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person Natividad N. Alejo
Date of Event Requiring Statement May 16, 2022
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer Director
Description of the Disclosure

-

Filed on behalf by:
Name Kit Sung Yam
Designation General Manager

Disclaimer

Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
