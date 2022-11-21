Grand River Commerce : 3Q 2022 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

September 30, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

We present for your review the results of operations for Grand River Commerce, Inc. (the "Company") and Grand River Bank (the "Bank") for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, total assets of the Company stood at $527 million, an increase of $37 million from year-end 2021. Our loan portfolio grew $50 million, an annualized rate of 19.3%, net of the repayment of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. This growth was primarily funded by deposits, which increased by $39 million during the period, or 12.2% on an annualized basis.

As evident from our historically-strong asset quality, we rigorously monitor the performance of our loan portfolio. Careful management of our lending relationships assumes even greater significance, given the current condition of the economy. Our portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, with negligible delinquency and no charge-offs. At quarter-end, we had two relatively small non- performing loan relationships that we believed pose no risk of loss. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, one of those relationships repaid in full.

At quarter-end, our allowance for loan losses stood at 1.27%, compared to 1.29% at year-end. Following industry standards, we calculate our reserve, in part, by analyzing portfolio mix and applying quantitative and qualitative factors, including lagging indicators that represent overall economic conditions and trends in our portfolio.

As will be discussed in the following paragraphs, the Company, as of September 30, posted a net loss of ($467,000), while the Bank reported net income of $77,000. Consolidated performance was impacted by expenses associated with the development of Grand River Mortgage Company, LLC ("GRMC"). It's important to note that, net of the investment in GRMC, the Bank has generated strong year-to-date net income of $2.1 million.

Grand River Bank is known for consistent growth, strong earnings, pristine asset quality and a uniquely-attractive position in the markets we serve. As we've shared in previous communications, our investment in GRMC, a nationwide mortgage lending subsidiary, is intended to create future income diversification, provide additional financial resources to support the continued expansion of our core West Michigan banking franchise, increase the value of the Company for the benefit of our shareholders, and provide the Bank and our team members with even greater opportunities. The decision to proceed with GRMC was made following a year of rigorous evaluation, financial modeling, and thorough stress testing of a variety of environmental conditions, including market contraction and rapidly rising interest rates. The Bank's directors were advised during their evaluation by a group of nationally-known CPA's, compensation consultants, project managers, and attorneys.

GRMC is led by an industry-leading team with deep experience and a track record of success in all market conditions. The operating platform is now largely complete, lenders are being hired and loan production is just beginning. As is the case with virtually all start-ups, GRMC is experiencing losses, as production revenue has not had time to catch up with the initial costs. Fortunately - as planned - the Bank's strong earnings are able to comfortably support the subsidiary until it becomes revenue positive. While we cannot predict with certainty the ultimate trajectory of the overall