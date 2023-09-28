London, 28 September 2022

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Half Year Report

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc announces its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

The CEO’s Report

Overview

After the 3-year period shroud by COVID-19, the world enters a new post-pandemic era in 2023. However, the general market outlook continue to present many challenges due to tightening economic conditions in China and other global economies. We continue to diversify and look for new revenue streams and business models to augment our core marketing services.

Summary of Trading Results

Revenue in the period was HKD2,272K [2022 : HKD1,877K], which represents a rise of 21.04%. The Group had a loss after tax of HKD1,970K [2022 : HKD2,265K]. The Group continued to adopt prudent cost controls whilst exploring alternative revenue streams to augment the revenue.

Outlook

The new initiative of international brand management and expansion whereby we help brands expand to new geographies is progressing and we expect to generate revenue from this in the second half of the year. In particular, we will be working closely with our Korean and Thai customers to increase cross-border ecommerce.

We are also looking into new technologies like AI generated content to produce short video marketing and live streaming sales on social media platforms such as Tik Tok (Douyin) in China. This will enable to develop a new revenue stream in content production.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 ‘Interim Financial Reporting’;

b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six

months of the year; and,

c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties’ transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to

assess the Company’s strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by

any other party or for any other purpose.

The condensed accounts have not been reviewed by the auditors.

Jonathan Lo

Chief Executive Officer

Date : 28 September 2023

Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Notes GVMH 6 months Ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH 6 months Ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited) GVMH Year End 31 December 2022 (audited) HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 Turnover 2,272 1,877 3,974 Cost of Sales (1,547) (1,535) (3,261) Gross Profit 725 342 713 Other Income / Expenditure (12) 263 261 Administrative expenses (2,381) (2,531) (6,014) Depreciation (292) (334) (669) Operating Loss (1,960) (2,260) (5,709) Finance Cost (10) (5) (7) Loss before taxation (1,970) (2,265) (5,716) Tax on ordinary activities - - - Loss after taxation (1,970) (2,265) (5,716) Exchange difference arising on Translation (670) (1,387) (2,135) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period (2,640) (3,652) (7,851) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (1,945) (2,287) (5,718) Non-controlling interests (25) 22 2 (1,970) (2,265) (5,716) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (2,615) (3,674) (7,853) Non-controlling interests (25) 22 2 (2,640) (3,652) (7,851) Basic and diluted earnings per share (HK$) 5 (0.02) (0.02) (0.06)

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

GVMH PLC Share Capital Share Premium Group Reorganization Reserve Capital Contribution arising from shareholders loan Exchangeand OtherReserve Non-Controlling Interest Retained Earnings Total Equity HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 Balance at 31 December 2021 (audited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 5,568 (475) (83,544) (37,515) Exchange Reserve - - - - 1,104 - - 1,104 Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - 22 - 22 Loss for the period - - - - - - (2,287) (2,287) Balance at 30 June 2022 (unaudited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 6,672 (453) (85,831) (38,676) Exchange Reserve - - - - 1,543 - - 1,543 Lapse of the share option - - - - (1,320) - 1320 - Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (20) - (20) Loss for the period - - - - - - (3,432) (3.432) Balance at 31 December 2022 (audited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 6,895 (473) (87,943) (40,585) Exchange Reserve - - - - (1,066) - - (1,066) Lapse of the share option - - - - - - - - Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (25) - (25) Loss for the period - - - - - - (1,945) (1,945) Balance at 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 5,829 (498) (89,888) (43,621)

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

The share premium has arisen on the issue of shares at a premium to their nominal value.

Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Company attributable to equity shareholders.

Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position

Notes GVMH 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH 30 June 2022 (unaudited) GVMH 31 December 2022 (audited) HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 Assets Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 8 57 12 Right of use assets (IFRS16) 815 241 1,103 Total Non-Current Asset 823 298 1,115 Current assets Trade and Other Receivables 1,119 867 978 Deposits and Pre-Payments 171 203 216 Cash and Cash Equivalents 136 270 258 Total Current Assets 1,426 1,340 1,452 Total Assets 1,249 1,638 2,567 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 6 96,017 96,017 96,017 Share Premium Account 6 44,106 44,106 44,106 Group Re-organization Reserve (100,031) (100,031) (100,031) Capital Contribution arising from Shareholder’s Loan 844 844 844 Exchange and Other Reverses 5,829 6,672 6,895 Non-Controlling Interest (498) (453) (473) Accumulated deficit (89,888) (85,831) (87,943) Total Equity (43,621) (38,676) (40,585) Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Convertible Bonds 5,611 5,376 5,326 Shareholders loans 9,725 11,235 9,676 Total Non-Current Liabilities 15,336 16,611 15,002 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 14,190 12,622 12,717 Amount Due to Directors 3,787 3,490 3,513 Lease Liability 820 255 1,104 Deposits Received - - 79 Shareholder loan 11,737 7,336 10,737 Total Current Liability 30,534 23,703 28,150 Total Liabilities 45,870 40,314 43,152 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,249 1,638 2,567

Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement

GVMH 6 Months Ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH 6 Months Ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited) GVMH For the year ended 31 December 2022 (audited) HK$’000 HK$’000 HK$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (1,970) (2,265) (5,716) Add: Depreciation 292 334 668 Add: Finance Cost 10 5 8 Changes in working capital (1,668) (1,926) (5,040) (Increase) / Decrease in receivables (141) 460 345 (Increase) / Decrease in deposits and prepayments 45 (16) (25) Increase / (Decrease) in payables 1,473 (1,011) 415 Increase / (Decrease) in deposit received (79) - 68 Net cash flow used in operating activities (370) (2,493) (4,237) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of lease liabilities (294) (308) (613) Increase in an amount due to directors 274 - (76) Proceeds from Shareholder loans 1,334 1,018 2,365 Net cash flow from financing activities 1,314 710 1,676 Net cash flow for the period 944 (1,783) (2,561) Opening Cash and cash equivalents 258 172 172 Effect on Foreign exchange rate changes (1,066) 1,881 2,647 Closing Cash and cash equivalents 136 270 258

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1. General Information

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC (‘the Company’) is a media company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The information within these interim condensed financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 December 2022.

2. Basis of Preparation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 28 September 2023.

The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

The figures for the six months ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2022 are extracts from the 2022 audited accounts. The independent auditor’s report on the 2022 accounts was not qualified.

The assets and liabilities of the legal subsidiary, GVC Holdings Limited are recognized and measured in the Group financial statements at the pre-combination carrying amounts, without restatement of fair value. The retained earnings and other equity balances recognized in the Group financial statements reflect the retained earnings and other equity balances of Grand Vision Media Holdings plc immediately before the reverse and the results of the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 and post reverse.

Standards and Interpretations adopted with no material effect on financial statements

There are no other IFRS or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have material impact on the Group.

3. Segmental Reporting

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has one class of business, being that of out of home media and marketing and operates in the Peoples Republic of China/Hong Kong.

4. Company Result for the period

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.

The operating loss of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2023 was HK$412,346 (2022:

loss of HK$441,092, year ended 31 December 2022: HK$1,432,041). The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:

GVMH 30 JUNE 2023 GVMH 30 JUNE 2022 GVMH 31 December 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) HK$‘000 HK$‘000 HK$‘000 Employment expenses 289 308 585 Legal and professional fees 117 75 211 Other expenses 6 58 220 Total 412 441 1,016

5. Earnings per Share

Earnings per share data is based on the Company result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

GVMH 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH 30 June 2022 (unaudited) GVMH 31 December 2022 (audited) HK$ HK$ HK$ Loss after tax (1,970,000) (2,265,000) (5,716,000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 96,287,079 96,287,079 96,287,079 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02) (0.02) (0.06)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were no potential dilutive shares in issue during the period.

6. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinary shares of 10p each Number of shares Share Capital Share Capital Share Premium Share Premium £ HK$ £ HK$ Balance at 31 December 2021 (audited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 June 2022 (unaudited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 31 December 2022 (audited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565

7. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2023

There were no events subsequent to the balance sheet date.

8. Reports

This interim condensed financial statements will be available shortly on the Company website at www.gvmh.co.uk

