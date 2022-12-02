Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVMH   GB00BDHBGL97

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC

(GVMH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-12-02 am EST
0.2000 GBX    0.00%
08:27aGrand Vision Media Holdings plc - Change of Auditor
PR
09/28Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Half-year Report
PR
09/28Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Change of Auditor

12/02/2022 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, 2 December 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( “GVMH” or the “Company”)

Change of Auditor 

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Shipleys LLP ("Shipleys"), as auditor to the Company.  The appointment of Shipleys will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of Shipleys follows the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors to the Company.  Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry LLP to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office. They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:

  • Jeffreys Henry LLP have resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits.

There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry LLP ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the company’s members or creditors.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director		 gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC
08:27aGrand Vision Media Holdings plc - Change of Auditor
PR
09/28Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Half-year Report
PR
09/28Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
09/28Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
09/07Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Result of AGM
PR
08/16Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Notice of AGM
PR
06/30Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Final Results
PR
06/30Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
06/30Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/11Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Co : Final Results
PR
More news