Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Grande Portage Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPG   CA38655P2017

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.

(GPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing

04/21/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) -  Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV GPG) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,100,000 units for gross proceeds of up to $310,000. The private placement offering will be at $0.28 per unit, and will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable at $0.45 to purchase an additional common share for a period of 24 months following the closing date. All subscriptions for units are anticipated to be completed and accepted by the Company on or before April 30th, 2021.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's Herbert Gold property, located in southeast Alaska, as well as for general working capital. Finders' fees may be paid on the offering pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The Company's recent Mineral Resource estimate (Webb, 2019, available on the Company's website or on SEDAR.COM) is reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: An indicated resource of 606,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.03 g/t Au (1,880,500 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 251,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14.15 g/t Au (553,429 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com
www.grandeportage.com

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81236


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.
05:35pGrande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing
NE
04/19Grande Portage Resources Confirms Receipt of Final Drill Permit for Its Herbe..
NE
04/12Grande Portage Resources Commences Baseline Environmental Sampling at Its Her..
NE
03/24Grande Portage Continues to Expand Mineralized Zones to the East and at Depth..
NE
2020Grande Portage Resources Files 2021 Drilling Plan of Operation at the Herbert..
NE
2020GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES  : Reports 3.11 Meters of 18.3 gpt Gold at the Goat Vei..
AQ
2020Grande Portage Reports 3.11 Meters of 18.3 gpt/Gold At the Goat Vein; Also Co..
NE
2020GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES  : Announces Herbert Gold Project Assay Results
MT
2020Grande Portage Resources Announces 4.50 Meters Grading 11.78 gpt/Gold and 1.4..
NE
2020GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES  : Reports New Assay Results from its Herbert Gold Proj..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,04 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net cash 2020 1,49 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian McCulloch Klassen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Pillon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alistair M. R. MacLennan Independent Director
Douglas Alexander Perkins Independent Director
Ronald L. Handford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.-33.33%18
BHP GROUP11.27%171 947
RIO TINTO PLC8.87%138 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.50%52 967
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.60%40 068
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.48%18 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ