Grande Portage Resources : Quarterly Report for the Period Ended July 31, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The financial statements and all information in the quarterly report are the responsibility of the Board of Directors and management. These financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Management maintains the necessary systems of internal controls, policies and procedures to provide assurance that assets are safeguarded and that the financial records are reliable and form a proper basis for the preparation of financial statements.

The Board of Directors ensures that management fulfils its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through an Audit Committee. This committee, which reports to the Board of Directors, meets with the independent auditors and reviews the financial statements.

The financial statements for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 are unaudited and prepared by Management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

"Ian Klassen" (signed) "Michele Pillon" (signed) ....................…………………...... ....................…………………...... Ian Klassen Michele Pillon President, CEO and Director Chief Financial Officer Vancouver, British Columbia September 28, 2022

