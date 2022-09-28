Advanced search
    GPG   CA38655P2017

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.

(GPG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-09-28 pm EDT
0.2750 CAD    0.00%
Grande Portage Resources : Quarterly Report for the Period Ended July 31, 2022

09/28/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

July 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Index

Page

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 14

1

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The financial statements and all information in the quarterly report are the responsibility of the Board of Directors and management. These financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Management maintains the necessary systems of internal controls, policies and procedures to provide assurance that assets are safeguarded and that the financial records are reliable and form a proper basis for the preparation of financial statements.

The Board of Directors ensures that management fulfils its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through an Audit Committee. This committee, which reports to the Board of Directors, meets with the independent auditors and reviews the financial statements.

The financial statements for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 are unaudited and prepared by Management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

"Ian Klassen" (signed)

"Michele Pillon" (signed)

....................…………………......

....................…………………......

Ian Klassen

Michele Pillon

President, CEO and Director

Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

September 28, 2022

2

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

Note

July 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

$

$

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

4,000,967

3,400,393

Amounts receivable

15,677

9,770

Prepaid expenses and deposits

21,468

83,355

Marketable securities

396

949

4,038,508

3,494,467

RECLAMATION BONDS

3

72,153

72,153

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

4

15,611,748

14,313,483

19,722,409

17,880,103

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

272,704

433,779

EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL

5

37,604,156

35,107,568

RESERVES

3,841,379

3,255,579

DEFICIT

(21,995,830)

(20,916,823)

19,449,705

17,446,324

19,722,409

17,880,103

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)

Subsequent Event (Note 10)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Ian Klassen"

Director

"Alistair MacLennan"

Director

Ian Klassen

Alistair MacLennan

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Administrative expenses

Share-based compensation

$

435,600

$

307,200

$

435,600

$

447,000

Investor & shareholder relations

33,898

83,293

112,939

186,686

Management fees

66,750

74,550

206,400

165,075

Legal and accounting

24,710

48,686

128,055

104,197

Consulting

7,371

48,000

57,371

88,000

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

5,762

30,096

30,101

43,407

Directors' fees

10,000

10,000

30,000

30,000

Rent

4,500

4,500

13,500

13,500

Office and miscellaneous

10,157

8,444

30,700

17,225

Travel & promotion

7,427

2,529

41,556

4,387

Total expenses

(606,175)

(617,298)

(1,086,222)

(1,099,477)

Other items

Foreign Exchange gain / (loss)

467

5,359

7,755

(3,845)

Interest earned

13

102

13

102

Unrealized gain / (loss) on marketable

securities

(54)

(77)

(553)

257

426

5,384

7,215

(3,486)

Gain / (Loss) for the period

(605,749)

(611,914)

(1,079,007)

(1,102,963)

Deficit, beginning of period

(21,390,081)

(20,227,384)

(20,916,823)

(19,736,335)

Deficit, end of period

$

(21,995,830)

$

(20,839,298)

$

(21,995,830)

$

(20,839,298)

Gain / (Loss) per share

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.01

Weighted average number of

shares outstanding

107,840,406

89,506,517

106,436,192

79,697,770

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Issued Capital

Contributed

Shares

Amount

Surplus

Deficit

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance, November 1, 2020

78,930,125

28,791,187

2,923,929

(19,736,335)

11,978,781

Shares issued for private placement

8,919,788

4,060,155

-

-

4,060,155

Shares issued on warrant exercise

13,408,945

2,105,229

-

-

2,105,229

Share issue costs

-

(55,570)

-

-

(55,570)

Shares issued on option exercise

775,000

116,250

-

-

116,250

Share-based compensation

-

-

447,000

-

447,000

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,102,963)

(1,102,963)

Balance, July 31, 2021

102,033,858

35,017,251

3,370,929

(20,839,298)

17,548,882

Balance, November 1, 2021

102,325,526

35,107,568

3,255,579

(20,916,823)

17,446,324

Shares issued for warrant exercise

5,325,750

2,396,588

-

2,396,588

Shares issued on option exercise

500,000

100,000

100,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

585,800

-

585,800

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,079,007)

(1,079,007)

Balance, July 31, 2022

108,151,276

37,604,156

3,841,379

(21,995,830)

19,449,705

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 02:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
