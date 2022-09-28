Grande Portage Resources : Quarterly Report for the Period Ended July 31, 2022

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The financial statements and all information in the quarterly report are the responsibility of the Board of Directors and management. These financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Management maintains the necessary systems of internal controls, policies and procedures to provide assurance that assets are safeguarded and that the financial records are reliable and form a proper basis for the preparation of financial statements.
The Board of Directors ensures that management fulfils its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through an Audit Committee. This committee, which reports to the Board of Directors, meets with the independent auditors and reviews the financial statements.
The financial statements for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 are unaudited and prepared by Management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
"Ian Klassen" (signed)
"Michele Pillon" (signed)
Ian Klassen
Michele Pillon
President, CEO and Director
Chief Financial Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
September 28, 2022
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
Note
July 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
$
$
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
4,000,967
3,400,393
Amounts receivable
15,677
9,770
Prepaid expenses and deposits
21,468
83,355
Marketable securities
396
949
4,038,508
3,494,467
RECLAMATION BONDS
3
72,153
72,153
EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
4
15,611,748
14,313,483
19,722,409
17,880,103
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
272,704
433,779
EQUITY
SHARE CAPITAL
5
37,604,156
35,107,568
RESERVES
3,841,379
3,255,579
DEFICIT
(21,995,830)
(20,916,823)
19,449,705
17,446,324
19,722,409
17,880,103
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)
Subsequent Event (Note 10)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
"Ian Klassen"
Director
"Alistair MacLennan"
Director
Ian Klassen
Alistair MacLennan
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Administrative expenses
Share-based compensation
$
435,600
$
307,200
$
435,600
$
447,000
Investor & shareholder relations
33,898
83,293
112,939
186,686
Management fees
66,750
74,550
206,400
165,075
Legal and accounting
24,710
48,686
128,055
104,197
Consulting
7,371
48,000
57,371
88,000
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
5,762
30,096
30,101
43,407
Directors' fees
10,000
10,000
30,000
30,000
Rent
4,500
4,500
13,500
13,500
Office and miscellaneous
10,157
8,444
30,700
17,225
Travel & promotion
7,427
2,529
41,556
4,387
Total expenses
(606,175)
(617,298)
(1,086,222)
(1,099,477)
Other items
Foreign Exchange gain / (loss)
467
5,359
7,755
(3,845)
Interest earned
13
102
13
102
Unrealized gain / (loss) on marketable
securities
(54)
(77)
(553)
257
426
5,384
7,215
(3,486)
Gain / (Loss) for the period
(605,749)
(611,914)
(1,079,007)
(1,102,963)
Deficit, beginning of period
(21,390,081)
(20,227,384)
(20,916,823)
(19,736,335)
Deficit, end of period
$
(21,995,830)
$
(20,839,298)
$
(21,995,830)
$
(20,839,298)
Gain / (Loss) per share
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.01
Weighted average number of
shares outstanding
107,840,406
89,506,517
106,436,192
79,697,770
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Issued Capital
Contributed
Shares
Amount
Surplus
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance, November 1, 2020
78,930,125
28,791,187
2,923,929
(19,736,335)
11,978,781
Shares issued for private placement
8,919,788
4,060,155
-
-
4,060,155
Shares issued on warrant exercise
13,408,945
2,105,229
-
-
2,105,229
Share issue costs
-
(55,570)
-
-
(55,570)
Shares issued on option exercise
775,000
116,250
-
-
116,250
Share-based compensation
-
-
447,000
-
447,000
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,102,963)
(1,102,963)
Balance, July 31, 2021
102,033,858
35,017,251
3,370,929
(20,839,298)
17,548,882
Balance, November 1, 2021
102,325,526
35,107,568
3,255,579
(20,916,823)
17,446,324
Shares issued for warrant exercise
5,325,750
2,396,588
-
2,396,588
Shares issued on option exercise
500,000
100,000
100,000
Share-based compensation
-
-
585,800
-
585,800
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,079,007)
(1,079,007)
Balance, July 31, 2022
108,151,276
37,604,156
3,841,379
(21,995,830)
19,449,705
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
