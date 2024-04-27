Grandjoy Holdings Group Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CNY 36,783.25 million compared to CNY 39,578.69 million a year ago. Revenue was CNY 36,783.25 million compared to CNY 39,578.69 million a year ago.

Net loss was CNY 1,465.39 million compared to CNY 2,882.77 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.34 compared to CNY 0.67 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.34 compared to CNY 0.67 a year ago.