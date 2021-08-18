Log in
    1647   KYG406581093

GRANDSHORES TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

(1647)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Grandshores Technology : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

08/18/2021 | 12:14am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Grandshores Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 49,1 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net income 2021 5,28 M 3,88 M 3,88 M
Net cash 2021 22,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,3 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart GRANDSHORES TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grandshores Technology Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANDSHORES TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yong Jie Yao Chairman
Chung Yue Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Zhuo Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Ning Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng Hai Chua Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANDSHORES TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED2.73%32
VINCI11.17%61 615
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED27.23%31 360
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.44%30 463
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.82%21 550
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.38%18 590