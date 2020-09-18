Log in
Grandshores Technology : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2020

09/18/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Grandshores Technology Group Limited

雄 岸 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1647)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of Grandshores Technology Group Limited ("Company") dated 27 August 2020 and the circular of the Company ("Circular") dated 27 August 2020 in relation to the annual general meeting ("AGM") to be held at Room 3, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong ("Venue") on Friday, 25 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular, unless stated otherwise.

In view of the pandemic caused by coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), the Company will implement the following prevention and control measures at the AGM to safeguard the health and safety of the attendees of the AGM ("Attendees"):

  1. Each Attendee must wear a surgical face mask before entering the Venue as well as throughout the course of the AGM. Any attendee not wearing a surgical face mask will not be permitted to access the Venue;
  2. Compulsory body temperature check will be conducted on every Attendee at the entrance of the Venue. Any Attendee with a body temperature of over 37.3 degrees Celsius will not be permitted to enter the Venue;
  3. No entry to the Venue is allowed for any Attendee who has shown any symptom of COVID-19 or is subject to quarantine order by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("Hong Kong Government");
  4. Appropriate distancing and spacing in compliance with the guidance from the Hong Kong Government will be observed and the Company reserves the right to limit the number of the Attendees at the AGM as may be necessary;
  5. No corporate gifts will be distributed; and
  6. No refreshments will be served.
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights at the AGM by appointing the chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend and vote on the resolution at the AGM, instead of attending the AGM in person.

By order of the Board

Grandshores Technology Group Limited

Yao Yongjie

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yao Yongjie as an executive Director; Mr. Chua Seng Hai and Ms. Lu Xuwen as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Chu Chung Yue, Howard, Dr. Zhang Weining and Mr. Yu Wenzhuo as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Grandshores Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:39:07 UTC
