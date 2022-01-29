Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GrandSouth Bancorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRRB   US3866273010

GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION

(GRRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrandSouth Bancorporation : Bank Call Report December 31, 2021

01/29/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for A Bank With Domestic Offices Only - FFIEC 041

Institution Name

GRANDSOUTH BANK

City

GREENVILLE

State

SC

Zip Code

29607

Call Report Report Date

12/31/2021

Report Type

041

RSSD-ID

2728661

FDIC Certificate Number

34812

OCC Charter Number

0

ABA Routing Number

53207957

Last updated on

1/28/2022

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Signature Page

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for A Bank

With Domestic Offices Only - FFIEC 041

Report at the close of business December 31, 2021

This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State non member banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C. §1464 (Savings associations).

(20211231)

(RCON 9999)

Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this report form refers to both banks and savings associations.

NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions.The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for state non member banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations.

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting

schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct.

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)

Director (Trustee)

Date of Signature

Director (Trustee)

Director (Trustee)

Submission of Reports

Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either:

  1. Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for datacollection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or
  2. Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a software vendor or another party to convert the data in to the electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the bank's data file to the CDR.

For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at CDR.Help@cdr.ffiec.gov.

FDIC Certificate Number 34812 (RSSD 9050)

To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.

The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.

GRANDSOUTH BANK

Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)

GREENVILLE

City (RSSD 9130)

SC

29607

State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200)

Zip Code (RSSD 9220)

The estimated average burden associated with this information collection is 50.4 hours per respondent and is estimated to vary from 20 to 775 hours per response, depending on individual circumstances. Burden estimates include the time for reviewing instructions, gathering and maintaining data in the required form, and completing the information collection, but exclude the time for compiling and maintaining business records in the normal course of a respondent's activities. A Federal agency may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to a collection of information, unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. Comments concerning the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden should be directed to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Washington, DC 20503, and to one of the following: Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551; Legislative and Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 20219; Assistant Executive Secretary, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, DC 20429.

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for A Bank With Domestic Offices Only - FFIEC 041

Table of Contents

Signature Page............................................................

1

Table of Contents.........................................................

2

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and

Income...................................................................

4

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money

Laundering Contact Information............................

5

Contact Information(Form Type - 041).........................

6

Schedule RI - Income Statement(Form Type -

041).......................................................................

8

Schedule RI-A - Changes in Bank Equity

Capital(Form Type - 041).....................................

11

Schedule RI-B Part I - Charge-offs and Recoveries

on Loans and Leases(Form Type - 041)..............

12

Schedule RI-B Part II - Changes in Allowances for

Credit Losses(Form Type - 041)..........................

13

Schedule RI-C Part I - Disaggregated Data on the

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses(Form

Type - 041)..........................................................

14

Schedule RI-C Part II - Disaggregated Data on the

Allowances for Credit Losses(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

15

Schedule RI-E - Explanations (Form Type -

041).....................................................................

15

Schedule RC - Balance Sheet(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

17

Schedule RC-A - Cash and Balances Due From

Depository Institutions(Form Type - 041).............

18

Schedule RC-B - Securities(Form Type - 041)...........

19

Schedule RC-C Part I - Loans and Leases(Form

Type - 041)..........................................................

22

Schedule RC-C Part II - Loans to Small Businesses

and Small Farms(Form Type - 041).....................

26

Schedule RC-D - Trading Assets and Liabilities(Form

Type - 041)..........................................................

27

Schedule RC-E - Deposit Liabilities(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

28

Schedule RC-F - Other Assets(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

31

Schedule RC-G - Other Liabilities(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

32

Schedule RC-K - Quarterly Averages(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

33

Schedule RC-L - Derivatives and Off-Balance Sheet

Items(Form Type - 041).......................................

34

Schedule RC-M - Memoranda(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

38

Schedule RC-N - Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans

Leases and Other Assets(Form Type -

041).....................................................................

41

Schedule RC-O - Other Data for Deposit Insurance

and FICO Assessments(Form Type - 041)..........

44

Schedule RC-P - 1-4 Family Residential Mortgage

Banking Activities(Form Type - 041)....................

48

Schedule RC-Q - Assets and Liabilities Measured

at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis(Form Type

- 041)...................................................................

48

Schedule RC-R Part I - Regulatory Capital

Components and Ratios(Form Type - 041).........

53

Schedule RC-R Part II - Risk-Weighted Assets(Form

Type - 041)..........................................................

57

Schedule RC-S - Servicing Securitization and Asset

Sale Activities(Form Type - 041)..........................

66

Schedule RC-T - Fiduciary and Related

Services(Form Type - 041)..................................

68

Schedule RC-V - Variable Interest Entities(Form

Type - 041)..........................................................

70

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential

Optional Narrative Statement Concerning the

Amounts Reported in the Consolidated Reports

of Condition and Income(Form Type - 041).........

70

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income

To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing

Other Person to Whom Questions about the

the Reports

Reports Should be Directed

CONF

Name (TEXT C490)

CONF

Title (TEXT C491)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C492)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C493)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C494)

CONF

Name (TEXT C495)

CONF

Title (TEXT C496)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT 9116)

Primary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C366)

CONF

Title (TEXT C367)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C368)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C369)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C370)

Secondary Contact

CONF

Name (TEXT C371)

CONF

Title (TEXT C372)

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C373)

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C374)

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C375)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grandsouth Bancorporation published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION
09:01aGRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Bank Call Report December 31, 2021
PU
01/24GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORA..
PU
01/24GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/18GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Announces 86% Increase in Year Over Year Net Income and Fourth..
PU
01/18GrandSouth Bancorporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
01/18GrandSouth Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on February 18, 202..
CI
01/18GrandSouth Bancorporation Reports Net Charge Offs for the Fourth Quarter Ended December..
CI
01/18GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Announces 86% Increase in Year Over Year Net Income and Fourth..
PU
01/06GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
2021GrandSouth Bancorporation's Equity Buyback announced on January 7, 2021, has expired.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51,6 M - -
Net income 2021 16,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 83,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
GrandSouth Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mason Y. Garrett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James B. Schwiers President & Chief Operating Officer
John B. Garrett Chief Financial Officer
Michael L. Gault Director
J. Calhoun Pruitt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION9.44%153
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910