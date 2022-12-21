Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GrandSouth Bancorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRRB   US3866273010

GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION

(GRRB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:11 2022-12-21 am EST
39.00 USD    0.00%
05:41pGrandsouth Bancorporation : announces cash dividend - Form 8-K
PU
05:30pGrandsouth Bancorporation : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrandSouth Bancorporation : announces cash dividend - Form 8-K

12/21/2022 | 05:41pm EST
GrandSouth Bancorporation announces cash dividend

GREENVILLE, SC, December 21, 2022

The Board of Directors of GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share ($0.21 per Series A preferred share) payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 27, 2022.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation is a bank holding company with assets of $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022. GrandSouth Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses. GrandSouth Bank has eight branches in South Carolina, located in Greenville, Fountain Inn, Anderson, Greer, Columbia, Orangeburg, and Charleston.

www.grandsouth.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grandsouth Bancorporation published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:40:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 15,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 204 M 204 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
GrandSouth Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,00 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mason Y. Garrett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James B. Schwiers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
John B. Garrett Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael L. Gault Independent Director
J. Calhoun Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION44.44%204
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.87%383 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%258 242
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.86%206 089
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.63%149 877