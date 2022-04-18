GrandSouth Bancorporation : reports first quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K 04/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GrandSouth Bancorporation reports first quarter 2022 results GREENVILLE, SC, April 18, 2022 GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "GrandSouth"), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank announced today that net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share ($0.1365 per Series A preferred share) payable on May 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 4, 2022. First Quarter 2022 Highlights - For and during the quarter ended March 31, 2022: · Net Income was $4.1 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 14.30%, from the same quarter in 2021. · Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.75 and $0.72, respectively. · The annualized returns on average assets and average equity were 1.37% and 16.89%, respectively. · Total assets increased $49.5 million, or 4.11%, to $1.3 billion, since December 31, 2021. · Gross loans increased by $2.7 million, or an annualized rate of 1.18%, to $936.2 million, since December 31, 2021. · Total deposits increased $49.9 million, or an annualized rate of 19.09%, to $1.1 billion, since December 31, 2021. · Cost of funds decreased by 17 basis points, or 29.31%, from the same quarter in 2021. · 0.03% of Core Bank loans (gross loans excluding specialty floor plan and purchased student loans) were 30 days past due as of March 31, 2022. The annualized net charge off ratio for the quarter was 0.04%. · The efficiency ratio was 58.40%, up from 55.45% in the prior quarter but lower than 60.64% in the same quarter in 2021. JB Schwiers, the Company's President, said, "We are proud to report a 14% increase in earnings in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. This provides an annualized return on average assets of 1.37% and annualized return on average equity of 16.89%. Commercial banking is our primary focus. As a result, the drop in residential mortgage activity due to rising rates has not negatively impacted our earnings. In addition, we believe our loan portfolio is positioned well and will add increasing revenue in a rising rate environment. Thirty-nine percent of our loan balances are variable rate loans and over 80% of our fixed rate portfolio matures in less than 5 years. I continue to be most proud of our impeccable credit quality. The core bank carried $214 thousand in loans past due over 30 days on a total loan portfolio that exceeds $936 million. There are only two properties in our other real estate owned category and one of those is under contract. Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets dropped to 0.12% and the annualized net charge off rate was 0.04%. Even with these great credit quality results we have chosen to maintain a strong allowance for loan losses at 1.49% and not release any of those reserves into earnings. 1 Core bank loan growth in the first quarter was down primarily due to the high demand for commercial properties and lower cap rates resulting in the sale of real estate we had financed for our customers. We are also seeing some competitors willing to take more extension risk with fixed rates than we are comfortable providing based on the forecast for rising rates. Total deposits increased by $50 million, or 19%. The deposit mix continues a favorable trend with a decline in CD's and a substantial increase in money market accounts. Our cost of funds decreased by 17 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. Our new Augusta Road office and our new office in Charleston are both seeing good deposit growth reaching levels of $35 million and $34 million, respectively. In closing, this will be our 10th consecutive quarter of paying a cash dividend. The dividend, appreciation in share price, and our financial performance are a strong combination of value for our shareholders. There are some storm clouds on the horizon with inflation at a 40 year high, forecasts of eight more quarter point interest rate increases this year, continued supply chain disruptions, and a rising possibility of the economy sliding into a recession. I have confidence that we can navigate through these challenges while continuing to move our company forward." COVID-19 Impact through March 31, 2022 Management continues to focus on the economic impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist small businesses in need, the Bank processed 367 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for a total of $51.0 million in loans funded and $2.0 million in lender fees collected. As of March 31, 2022, 366 of these loans totaling $50.9 million have been forgiven and lender fee income totaling $2.0 million has been recognized, leaving a remaining loan balance of $0.1 million as of March 31, 2022. Specialty Floor Plan Loans Specialty floor plan loans finished the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at $109.8 million, up from $98.3 million at December 31, 2021. The average balance of such loans outstanding for the quarters ending March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $108.3 million and $87.3 million, respectively. The 2020 pandemic-related negative trends have reversed and average outstanding balances increased by 24.01% in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. The losses due to specialty floor plan loan defaults remain low resulting in a 0.68% annualized net charge off rate in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to a 0.75% annualized net charge off rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 0.26% annualized net recovery rate in the first quarter of 2021. Net Interest Income Net interest income was $13.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up $1.0 million, or 8.10%, from the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest and fees on loans and a decrease in deposit interest expense. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of less than $0.1 million, or 8.70%, from the first quarter of 2021. The change was primarily driven by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense increased $0.3 million, or 4.13%, in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation expense. Loan Portfolio The Company's gross loan portfolio increased $2.7 million, or an annualized rate of 1.18%, during the first quarter of 2022. Specialty floor plan loans increased by $11.5 million, or an annualized rate of 47.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Core Bank loans contracted by $8.4 million, or an annualized rate of 4.10%, during the same period. The balance of Core Bank loans was impacted by the forgiveness of $1.2 million of PPP loans during the first quarter of 2022. Core Bank loans, excluding PPP loans, contracted by $7.3 million, or an annualized rate of 3.54%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. 2 The composition of the loan portfolio consisted of the following on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 134,639 $ 135,438 Specialty floor plan loans 109,832 98,324 Commercial PPP loans 98 1,274 Real estate - construction, land development and other 117,386 114,100 Real estate - mortgage 567,769 577,083 Purchased student loans 297 651 Installment loans to individuals 6,169 6,605 Loans, gross 936,190 933,475 Allowance for loan losses (13,949 ) (13,723 ) Loans, net $ 922,241 $ 919,752 Loan Loss Provision and Asset Quality For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $0.3 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 27.27%, from the same quarter a year ago. Net charge offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.1 million, as compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million the same period in 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total gross loans was 1.49% at March 31, 2022, up from 1.47% at December 31, 2021. The Company's management believes the allowance is adequate to absorb losses that are inherent in the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022, and management will continue to closely monitor credit quality and activity. Other real estate owned was $0.8 million at March 31, 2022, with no change from December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans decreased to $0.6 million at March 31, 2022 from $1.3 million at December 31, 2021. Securities Portfolio Investment securities available-for-sale were $123.2 million at March 31, 2022, up $11.2 million, or 10.01%, from $112.0 million at December 31, 2021. Securities in the investment portfolio as of March 31, 2022 were as follows: · asset backed securities totaling $2.4 million; · residential government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities totaling $30.1 million; · collateralized mortgage obligations totaling $25.0 million; · taxable municipal bonds totaling $12.8 million; · nontaxable municipal bonds totaling $11.5 million; · corporate debt securities totaling $14.8 million; and · treasury securities totaling $26.5 million. 3 During the first quarter of 2022, twelve securities totaling $20.7 million were purchased and no securities were sold. Deposits Total deposits increased $49.9 million, or an annualized rate of 19.09%, during the first quarter of 2022 to $1.1 billion at quarter end. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $3.0 million, or an annualized rate of 4.36%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to $283.7 million. During the quarter, combined demand deposit, money market, and savings accounts grew by $60.8 million, or an annualized rate of 29.00%, to $910.9 million. This growth offsets the decrease during the same period in certificate of deposit, IRAs and CDARS of $10.9 million, or an annualized rate of 21.20%, to $198.0 million. Borrowings As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $5.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances and $35.9 million of junior subordinated notes outstanding. Shareholders' Equity Shareholders' equity was $96.4 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 1.00%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021. The balance was increased by the normal retention of earnings, exercise of stock options and expense of stock option grants. Offsetting the increase were changes in the fair value of investments due to rising interest rates. Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratios were 12.59% and 10.60% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, at March 31, 2022. About GrandSouth Bancorporation GrandSouth Bancorporation is a bank holding company with assets of $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022. GrandSouth Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses. GrandSouth Bank has eight branches in South Carolina, located in Greenville, Fountain Inn, Anderson, Greer, Columbia, Orangeburg and Charleston. Press contact: JB Schwiers 864-770-1000 Website: www.grandsouth.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to future events or the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond management's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed or implied in these forward-looking statements because of numerous possible uncertainties. Words like "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions, should be considered as identifying forward-looking statements, although other phrasing may be used. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control and may not be realized due to a variety of factors. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations may be different than expected, including, but not limited to, due to the continuing negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities the Company serves, which may have an adverse impact on the Company's business, operations and performance, and could have a negative impact on the Company's credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (6) changes in interest rates, which may affect the Company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the Company's assets, including its investment securities; and (7) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed by the Company with the SEC and available at the SEC's internet site (https://www.sec.gov). You should consider such factors and not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No obligation is undertaken by the Company to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release. 4 Non-GAAP Measures This press release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Such measures include: "Tangible book value per common share, outstanding," "Tangible book value per share, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock," "Tangible book value, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock," and "Common tangible book value." Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. 5 GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary Greenville, SC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,784 $ 2,522 Interest-earning deposits 154,566 120,602 Federal funds sold 888 977 Cash and cash equivalents 159,238 124,101 Investments - available for sale 123,167 111,962 Other investments, at cost 2,601 2,984 Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 936,190 933,475 Allowance for loan losses (13,949 ) (13,723 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 922,241 919,752 Premises and equipment, net 17,745 17,783 Other real estate owned 842 842 Accrued interest receivable 4,768 4,808 Bank owned life insurance 14,856 14,778 Net deferred tax asset 4,341 2,968 Goodwill 737 737 Other assets 2,716 3,007 Total assets $ 1,253,252 $ 1,203,722 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 283,685 $ 280,665 Interest-bearing 825,219 778,376 Total deposits 1,108,904 1,059,041 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,000 5,000 Junior subordinated notes 35,894 35,864 Accrued interest payable 609 383 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,414 6,029 Total liabilities 1,156,821 1,106,317 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - Series A - no par value - - Common stock - no par value - - Additional paid in capital 45,118 44,570 Retained earnings 55,047 51,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,734 ) 1,186 Total shareholders' equity 96,431 97,405 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,253,252 $ 1,203,722 NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported.

6 GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary Greenville, SC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 14,171 $ 13,529 Interest expense 1,125 1,461 Net interest income 13,046 12,068 Provision for loan losses 308 242 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,738 11,826 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 334 268 Bank owned life insurance 79 92 Net gain on sale of premises and equipment 24 6 Other 188 209 Total noninterest income 625 575 Noninterest expenses Compensation and employee benefits 5,537 5,074 Net occupancy 586 564 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 23 110 Data processing 493 533 Other expenses 1,345 1,386 Total noninterest expenses 7,984 7,667 Income before income taxes 5,379 4,734 Income tax provision 1,271 1,140 Net income 4,108 3,594 Deductions for amounts not available to common shareholders: Dividends declared or accumulated on preferred stock (38 ) (30 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,070 $ 3,564 Per common share Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.75 $ 0.65 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.65 NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported. 7 GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary Greenville, SC Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average balance Interest Yield balance Interest Yield (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets Investments Certificates of deposit 1,368 6 1.62 % 3,735 19 2.06 % US agency securities and treasuries 18,713 64 1.36 % 698 2 1.26 % Mortgage backed securities 32,169 95 1.19 % 32,587 44 0.53 % CMO and asset backed securities 29,003 88 1.21 % 55,090 120 0.87 % Municipals (a) 26,054 164 2.52 % 21,050 136 2.59 % Corporate debt security 14,208 142 4.00 % 4,639 55 4.71 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 733 8 4.39 % 1,497 13 3.60 % Other investments 792 1 0.68 % 747 1 0.73 % Subtotal, investments 123,040 568 1.85 % 120,043 390 1.30 % Cash equivalents Due from banks and fed funds sold 115,281 40 0.14 % 57,178 19 0.13 % Subtotal, cash equivalents 115,281 40 0.14 % 57,178 19 0.13 % Total investments and cash equivalents 238,321 608 1.02 % 177,221 409 0.92 % Loans Consumer single pay, installment, revolving term and line of credit loans 6,381 54 3.44 % 8,003 57 2.88 % Consumer FFELP student loans 555 (8 ) -5.95 % 27,953 300 4.35 % Consumer residential and equity loans 72,602 689 3.85 % 68,871 703 4.14 % Commercial single pay, installment and revolving term loans 121,855 1,209 4.02 % 120,118 1,249 4.22 % Commercial real estate loans 632,096 6,277 4.03 % 563,368 5,711 4.11 % Commercial specialty floor plan loans 108,282 5,306 19.87 % 87,319 4,613 21.43 % Commercial SBA loans 1,029 54 21.39 % 19,287 505 10.62 % Total loans 942,800 13,581 5.84 % 894,919 13,138 5.95 % Total interest earning assets 1,181,121 14,189 4.87 % 1,072,140 13,547 5.12 % Interest bearing funds Interest-bearing deposits Interest-bearing transaction accounts 52,573 24 0.18 % 63,962 43 0.27 % Money market accounts 519,485 502 0.39 % 400,168 452 0.46 % Regular savings accounts 16,252 4 0.10 % 10,877 3 0.10 % Certificates of deposit, IRAs and CDARS 203,116 156 0.31 % 274,526 495 0.73 % Total interest bearing deposits 791,426 686 0.35 % 749,533 993 0.54 % Other interest bearing liabilities Other borrowings 5,000 5 0.41 % 16,151 35 0.88 % Junior subordinated debentures 35,876 434 4.90 % 35,757 433 4.91 % Total other interest bearing liabilities 40,876 439 4.35 % 51,908 468 3.65 % Total interest bearing funds 832,302 1,125 0.55 % 801,441 1,461 0.74 % Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread 4.32 % 4.38 % Non-interest bearing funds Demand deposit accounts 278,227 215,073 Total funds and cost of funds 1,110,529 1,125 0.41 % 1,016,514 1,461 0.58 % Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread on funds 4.46 % 4.54 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 13,064 4.49 % 12,086 4.57 % (a) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate. NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported. 8 GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary Greenville, SC Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the three months

ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) Per share data: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 18.32 $ 16.42 Tangible book value per common share, outstanding (non-GAAP) (a) $ 18.18 $ 16.27 Tangible book value per share, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock (non-GAAP) (b) $ 17.46 $ 15.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 5,182,493 5,201,787 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 5,384,848 5,258,078 Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,198,542 5,173,397 Common shares outstanding at end of period, adjusted for conversion of Series A preferred stock 5,481,370 5,461,292 Selected performance ratios and other data: Annualized return on average assets 1.37 % 1.31 % Annualized return on average equity 16.89 % 16.82 % Annualized net interest margin 4.49 % 4.57 % Efficiency ratio 58.40 % 60.64 % Annualized charge-offs (recoveries), net to average loans 0.04 % (0.07 %) Book value (GAAP) $ 96,431 $ 86,223 Series A preferred stock additional paid-in capital (1,204 ) (1,298 ) Book value excluding Series A preferred stock 95,227 84,925 Goodwill (737 ) (737 ) Common tangible book value (non-GAAP) (c) $ 94,490 $ 84,188 Book value (GAAP) $ 96,431 $ 86,223 Goodwill (737 ) (737 ) Tangible book value, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock (non-GAAP) (d) $ 95,694 $ 85,486 As of March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Shareholders' equity to total assets 7.69 % 8.09 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.60 % 10.29 % Other real estate owned $ 842 $ 842 Nonaccrual loans 575 1,349 Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest (e) 52 55 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,469 $ 2,246 Allowance for loan losses to loans, gross 1.49 % 1.47 % (a) Calculated by dividing the common tangible book value by the number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period. (b) Calculated by dividing the tangible book value, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock on a one for one basis, by the number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period, adjusted for conversion of the Series A preferred stock. (c) Calculated by subtracting Series A preferred stock additional paid-in capital and goodwill from book value. (d) Calculated by subtracting goodwill from book value. (e) Amount represents the net of the loans wholly or partially guaranteed by the US Government. NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported. 9 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Grandsouth Bancorporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:33:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION 10:24a GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : reports first quarter 2022 results PU 03/31 GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition .. AQ 02/04 GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f.. AQ 01/29 GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Bank Call Report December 31, 2021 PU 01/24 GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORA.. PU 01/24 GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement.. AQ 01/18 GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Announces 86% Increase in Year Over Year Net Income and Fourth.. PU 01/18 GrandSouth Bancorporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year.. CI 01/18 GrandSouth Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on February 18, 202.. CI 01/18 GrandSouth Bancorporation Reports Net Charge Offs for the Fourth Quarter Ended December.. CI