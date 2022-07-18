Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GrandSouth Bancorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRRB   US3866273010

GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION

(GRRB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:56 2022-07-18 am EDT
30.95 USD   +1.54%
11:24aGrandSouth Bancorporation reports second quarter 2022 results
PR
10:34aGRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : reports second quarter 2022 results
PU
10:04aGRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : reports second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrandSouth Bancorporation reports second quarter 2022 results

07/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "GrandSouth"), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank announced today that net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share ($0.1365 per Series A preferred share) payable on August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 4, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights – For and during the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

  • Net Income was $3.7 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 6.81%, from the same quarter in 2021.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.67 and $0.65, respectively.
  • The annualized returns on average assets and average equity were 1.18% and 15.22%, respectively.
  • Total assets increased $0.8 million, or 0.06%, to $1.3 billion.
  • Gross loans increased by $16.6 million, or an annualized rate of 7.12%, to $952.8 million.
  • Total deposits increased $2.2 million, or an annualized rate of 0.79%, to $1.1 billion.
  • Cost of funds decreased by six basis points, or 12.50%, from the same quarter in 2021.
  • 0.01% of Core Bank loans (gross loans excluding specialty floor plan loans) were 30 days past due as of June 30, 2022. The annualized net recovery ratio for the quarter was 0.01%.
  • The efficiency ratio was 64.38%, up from 58.40% in the prior quarter and 57.44% in the same quarter in 2021.

To view the full report, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/339722/content

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation is a bank holding company with assets of $1.3 billion at June 30, 2022. GrandSouth Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses. GrandSouth Bank has eight branches in South Carolina, located in Greenville, Fountain Inn, Anderson, Greer, Columbia, Orangeburg and Charleston.

www.grandsouth.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grandsouth-bancorporation-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301588271.html

SOURCE GrandSouth Bancorporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION
11:24aGrandSouth Bancorporation reports second quarter 2022 results
PR
10:34aGRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : reports second quarter 2022 results
PU
10:04aGRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : reports second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
06/22SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
06/21GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
05/23GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Bank Call Report March 31, 2022
PU
05/20GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/18GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : reports first quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
04/18GrandSouth Bancorporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news