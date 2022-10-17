GrandSouth Bancorporation : reports third quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
GrandSouth Bancorporation reports third quarter 2022 results
GREENVILLE, SC, October 17, 2022
GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "GrandSouth"), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank announced today that net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.4 million.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share ($0.1365 per Series A preferred share) payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights - For and during the quarter ended September 30, 2022:
Net Income was $4.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 15.26%, from the same quarter in 2021.
Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.80 and $0.77, respectively.
The annualized returns on average assets and average equity were 1.38% and 17.69%, respectively.
Total assets remained flat at $1.3 billion.
Gross loans increased by $42.2 million, or an annualized rate of 17.59%, to $995.1 million.
Total deposits decreased $1.1 million, or an annualized rate of 0.39%, to $1.1 billion.
Cost of funds increased by 18 basis points, or 40.00%, from the same quarter in 2021.
0.01% of Core Bank loans (gross loans excluding specialty floor plan loans) were 30 days past due as of September 30, 2022. The annualized net charge off ratio for the quarter was 0.24%.
The efficiency ratio was 55.12%, down from 64.38% in the prior quarter and 58.81% in the same quarter in 2021.
JB Schwiers, the Company's President, said, "We are proud to report to you our results for the third quarter of 2022. Our net income of $4.4 million is a 15% improvement from the third quarter of 2021. We continue to focus on the quickly changing economic environment we all find ourselves in this year, and believe the Company is well positioned to continue our favorable financial performance. The net interest margin has expanded to 4.75% for the third quarter of 2022 when compared to 4.44% for the third quarter of 2021. Thirty-two percent of the loan balances are variable rate loans and seventy-eight percent of the fixed rate portfolio matures prior to September 30, 2027. Our credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets at 0.11% and a year-to-date annualized net charge off loss of 0.09%. The core bank carried two loans for $54 thousand past due over 30 days on a total loan portfolio that exceeds $995 million.
We began this mission with a commitment to building the best credit, service, and sales culture in SC. This commitment also included a goal to recruit and hire the best banking talent we could find in each market. This combination has delivered quality growth and outstanding profits. I am especially proud of what our team has produced over the last five years. We have grown total assets 101%, or $629 million, since September 30, 2017 to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022. This represents a 15% compound annual growth rate over this five-year period. During this time, we have been able to decrease our nonperforming assets from 1.30% to 0.11%. We have continued to focus on improving our efficiency and net income results with returns on average assets in excess of 1.30% for the full year of 2021 and year to date through September 30, 2022. Our efficiency ratios were 59.18% and 57.99% for the years to date through September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We believe these results are excellent and are representative of the hard work and commitment of our incredible team.
As previously announced on June 21st, 2022, GrandSouth has agreed to a proposed merger with First Bancorp that is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023. We are excited about the prospect of joining the First Bancorp team."
Specialty Floor Plan Loans
Specialty floor plan loans finished the quarter ended September 30, 2022 at $111.8 million, up from $107.7 million at June 30, 2022 and up from $98.3 million at December 31, 2021. The average balance of such loans outstanding for the quarters ending September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $110.0 million and $92.1 million, respectively. The 2020 pandemic-related negative trends have reversed and average outstanding balances increased by 19.43% in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The losses from specialty floor plan loan defaults resulted in a 2.07% annualized net charge off rate in the third quarter of 2022, up from a 0.25% annualized net charge off rate for the second quarter of 2022 and a 0.20% annualized net recovery rate in the third quarter of 2021. However, the rate for the third quarter of 2022 is consistent with the average historical annualized net charge off rate of 2.53% for the twenty quarters before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, up $1.9 million, or 15.01%, from the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income increased $4.2 million, or 11.25%, to $41.1 million from $37.0 million during the same period in 2021. These increases were primarily driven by increases in interest and fees on loans and investments, partially offset by increases in deposit interest expense.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of less than $0.1 million, or 1.82%, from the third quarter of 2021. This change was primarily driven by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income. Year to date through September 30, 2022, noninterest income decreased $0.1 million, or 3.40%, from in the same period in 2021. These changes were primarily driven by a decrease in other noninterest income partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million, or 7.18%, in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. For the year to date through September 30, 2022, noninterest expense increased $2.5 million, or 10.92%, over the same period in 2021. The increases were primarily attributable to increases in compensation and employee benefits expenses, merger expenses and other noninterest expenses, partially offset by decreases in professional and advisory fees. Merger expenses relate to the Company's pending merger with First Bancorp.
Loan Portfolio
The Company's gross loan portfolio increased $42.2 million, or an annualized rate of 17.59%, during the third quarter of 2022 and $61.6 million, or an annualized rate of 8.82%, for the year to date through September 30, 2022. Specialty floor plan loans increased by $4.1 million, or an annualized rate of 15.16% for the quarter and increased $13.5 million, or an annual rate of 18.37%, for the year to date through September 30, 2022. Core Bank loans grew by $38.1 million, or an annual rate of 17.90%, and $48.7 million, or an annual rate of 7.81%, during the same periods, respectively.
Following our sale of $24.6 million of the purchased student loans during the fourth quarter of 2021, as of December 31, 2021, our balance of purchased student loans was $0.7 million, which decreased to zero as of June 30, 2022.
The composition of the loan portfolio consisted of the following on September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
144,612
$
143,549
$
135,438
Specialty floor plan loans
111,833
107,718
98,324
Commercial PPP loans
-
-
1,274
Real estate - construction, land development and other
121,922
118,272
114,100
Real estate - mortgage
610,069
576,875
577,083
Purchased student loans
-
-
651
Installment loans to individuals
6,625
6,399
6,605
Loans, gross
995,061
952,813
933,475
Allowance for loan losses
(14,579
)
(14,100
)
(13,723
)
Loans, net
$
980,482
$
938,713
$
919,752
Loan Loss Provision and Asset Quality
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.1 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 114.57%, from the same quarter a year ago. Year to date through September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 42.30%, over the same period a year ago. Net charge offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.6 million compared to less than $0.1 million for the same period in 2021. Net charge offs for the year to date through September 30, 2022 were $0.6 million compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million during the same period in 2021.
The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total gross loans was 1.47% at September 30, 2022, down from 1.48% at June 30, 2022 and consistent with 1.47% at December 31, 2021. The Company's management believes the allowance is adequate to absorb losses that are inherent in the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022, and management will continue to closely monitor credit quality and activity.
Other real estate owned was $0.7 million at September 30, 2022, down from $0.8 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans increased to $0.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $0.3 million at June 30, 2022 and decreased from $1.3 million at December 31, 2021.
Securities Portfolio
Investment securities available-for-sale were $108.3 million at September 30, 2022, down $7.9 million, or 6.78%, from $116.1 million at June 30, 2022 and down $3.7 million, or 3.31%, from $112.0 million at December 31, 2021.
Investment securities held to maturity, were $6.0 million at September 30, 2022, a balance consistent with that at June 30, 2022 and up from zero at December 31, 2021.
Securities in the investment portfolio as of September 30, 2022 were as follows:
nontaxable municipal bonds totaling $10.2 million;
corporate debt securities totaling $13.4 million; and
treasury securities totaling $31.2 million.
Deposits
Total deposits decreased $1.1 million, or an annual rate of 0.39%, during the third quarter of 2022 and increased $51.0 million, or an annual rate of 6.43%, for the year to date through September 30, 2022 to $1.1 billion at quarter end. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $17.7 million, or an annual rate of 23.30%, during the quarter and $38.5 million, or an annual rate of 18.35%, for the year to date through September 30, 2022. During the quarter and year to date through September 30, 2022, combined demand deposit, money market, and savings accounts grew, respectively, by $8.8 million, or an annual rate of 3.77%, and $86.1 million, or an annualized rate of 13.54% to $936.2 million, respectively. This growth offset the decrease during the same periods in certificate of deposit, IRAs and CDARS of $9.9 million, or an annual rate of 21.40%, and $35.1 million, or an annual rate of 22.47%, respectively, to $173.8 million.
Borrowings
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $5.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances and $36.0 million of junior subordinated notes outstanding.
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' equity was $96.5 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.39%, for the quarter and a decrease of $0.9 million, or 0.93%, for the year to date through September 30, 2022. The balance was increased by the normal retention of earnings and exercise of stock options. Offsetting the increase were declines in the fair value of investments due to rising interest rates.
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratios were 10.62% and 12.62% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, at September 30, 2022.
About GrandSouth Bancorporation
GrandSouth Bancorporation is a bank holding company with assets of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022. GrandSouth Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses. GrandSouth Bank has eight branches in South Carolina, located in Greenville, Fountain Inn, Anderson, Greer, Columbia, Orangeburg and Charleston.
Press contact: JB Schwiers 864-770-1000
Website: www.grandsouth.com
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Such measures include: "Tangible book value per common share, outstanding," "Tangible book value per share, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock," "Tangible book value, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock," and "Common tangible book value."
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to future events or the future performance of the Company, including statements related to the expected timing of the closing of the proposed merger with First Bancorp. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond management's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed or implied in these forward-looking statements because of numerous possible uncertainties. Words like "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "future," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions, should be considered as identifying forward-looking statements, although other phrasing may be used. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control and may not be realized due to a variety of factors. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (6) changes in interest rates, which may affect the Company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the Company's assets, including its investment securities; (7) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines; (8) that the proposed merger may not be timely completed, if at all; (9) that prior to completion of the merger or thereafter, the parties' respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainties or other factors; (10) that the parties are unable to implement successful integration strategies; (11) that the required regulatory, shareholder, or other closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner, or at all; (12) reputational risks and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger; (13) diversion of management time to merger-related issues; and (14) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed by the Company with the SEC and available at the SEC's internet site (https://www.sec.gov). You should consider such factors and not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No obligation is undertaken by the Company to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
With respect to the proposed merger of the Company and First Bancorp, this communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the merger, First Bancorp has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement/prospectus for the Company's shareholders. The Company and First Bancorp also plan to file other documents with the SEC regarding the merger. The Company has mailed the final proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE ENTIRE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER. The proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about the Company and First Bancorp, are available without charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the merger can also be obtained, without charge, from the Company's website (https://www.grandsouth.com/) and First Bancorp's website (http://www.localfirstbank.com).
Participants in the Merger Solicitation
The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company in respect of the merger. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of the Company and other persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of the Company's shareholders in connection with the merger are included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the Company's special meeting of shareholders, which has been filed by First Bancorp with the SEC. Information about the Company's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on April 11, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants is included in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the merger filed with the SEC.
GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary
Greenville, SC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
2,559
$
5,036
$
2,522
Interest-earning deposits
102,986
136,041
120,602
Federal funds sold
2,670
1,859
977
Cash and cash equivalents
108,215
142,936
124,101
Investments - available for sale
108,261
116,137
111,962
Investments - held to maturity
5,991
5,990
-
Other investments, at cost
1,911
2,626
2,984
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
995,061
952,813
933,475
Allowance for loan losses
(14,579
)
(14,100
)
(13,723
)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
980,482
938,713
919,752
Premises and equipment, net
17,614
17,655
17,783
Other real estate owned
732
842
842
Accrued interest receivable
5,335
4,746
4,808
Bank owned life insurance
15,014
14,935
14,778
Net deferred tax asset
6,381
5,342
2,968
Goodwill
737
737
737
Other assets
3,294
3,373
3,007
Total assets
$
1,253,967
$
1,254,032
$
1,203,722
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
319,193
$
301,487
$
280,665
Interest-bearing
790,814
809,614
778,376
Total deposits
1,110,007
1,111,101
1,059,041
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,000
5,000
5,000
Junior subordinated notes
35,955
35,924
35,864
Accrued interest payable
653
254
383
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
5,855
5,632
6,029
Total liabilities
1,157,470
1,157,911
1,106,317
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series A - no par value
-
-
-
Common stock - no par value
-
-
-
Additional paid in capital
45,825
45,424
44,570
Retained earnings
61,727
58,026
51,649
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(11,055
)
(7,329
)
1,186
Total shareholders' equity
96,497
96,121
97,405
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,253,967
$
1,254,032
$
1,203,722
NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported.
GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary
Greenville, SC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
September 30,
For the nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
16,548
$
14,010
$
45,317
$
40,930
Interest expense
1,842
1,223
4,181
3,955
Net interest income
14,706
12,787
41,136
36,975
Provision for loan losses
1,060
494
1,487
1,045
Net interest income after provisionfor loan losses
13,646
12,293
39,649
35,930
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
380
320
1,082
910
Loss on sale of investmentsecurities available for sale
(27
)
-
(27
)
-
Bank owned life insurance
80
84
237
261
Net gain on sale of premises andequipment
30
6
65
90
Other
207
248
576
740
Total noninterest income
670
658
1,933
2,001
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and employee benefits
5,771
5,367
16,986
15,428
Net occupancy
574
584
1,730
1,732
Net cost of operation of other realestate owned
1
11
38
140
Data processing
579
509
1,593
1,536
Merger expenses
143
-
1,039
-
Other expenses
1,407
1,436
4,101
4,141
Total noninterest expenses
8,475
7,907
25,487
22,977
Income before income taxes
5,841
5,044
16,095
14,954
Income tax provision
1,422
1,210
3,875
3,563
Net income
4,419
3,834
12,220
11,391
Deductions for amounts not availableto common shareholders:
Dividends declared or accumulatedon preferred stock
(39
)
(30
)
(116
)
(90
)
Net income available to commonshareholders
$
4,380
$
3,804
$
12,104
$
11,301
Per common share
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.80
$
0.71
$
2.22
$
2.09
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.77
$
0.68
$
2.14
$
2.04
NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported.
GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary
Greenville, SC
Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
balance
Interest
Yield
balance
Interest
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets
Investments
Certificates of deposit
901
6
2.70
%
2,175
10
1.89
%
US agency securities and treasuries
31,986
139
1.73
%
7,547
24
1.29
%
Mortgage backed securities
27,602
129
1.86
%
40,873
83
0.81
%
CMO and asset backed securities
24,935
131
2.10
%
53,049
143
1.07
%
Municipals (a)
22,389
158
2.90
%
20,884
135
2.59
%
Corporate debt security
14,352
157
4.38
%
8,264
92
4.47
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
789
11
5.80
%
1,225
13
4.08
%
Other investments
862
1
0.64
%
747
1
0.80
%
Subtotal, investments
123,816
732
2.38
%
134,764
501
1.49
%
Cash equivalents
Due from banks and fed funds sold
130,887
654
1.98
%
81,085
26
0.13
%
Subtotal, cash equivalents
130,887
654
1.98
%
81,085
26
0.13
%
Total investments and cash equivalents
254,703
1,386
2.18
%
215,849
527
0.98
%
Loans
Consumer single pay, installment, revolving term and line of credit loans
6,361
55
3.44
%
6,945
61
3.50
%
Consumer FFELP student loans
-
-
0.00
%
26,452
299
4.48
%
Consumer residential and equity loans
73,704
812
4.37
%
71,569
711
3.94
%
Commercial single pay, installment and revolving term loans
130,189
1,502
4.58
%
114,246
1,216
4.22
%
Commercial real estate loans
653,473
7,509
4.56
%
606,745
6,192
4.05
%
Commercial specialty floor plan loans
110,010
5,291
19.08
%
92,110
4,754
20.48
%
Commercial SBA loans
490
6
5.19
%
9,861
269
10.82
%
Total loans
974,227
15,175
6.18
%
927,928
13,502
5.77
%
Total interest earning assets
1,228,930
16,561
5.35
%
1,143,777
14,029
4.87
%
Interest bearing funds
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
60,057
28
0.18
%
68,525
45
0.26
%
Money market accounts
554,991
1,185
0.85
%
453,974
487
0.43
%
Regular savings accounts
17,631
4
0.10
%
13,437
3
0.10
%
Certificates of deposit, IRAs and CDARS
176,577
144
0.32
%
234,642
221
0.37
%
Total interest bearing deposits
809,256
1,361
0.67
%
770,578
756
0.39
%
Other interest bearing liabilities
Other borrowings
5,000
5
0.41
%
16,000
36
0.89
%
Junior subordinated debentures
35,936
476
5.26
%
35,816
431
4.78
%
Total other interest bearing liabilities
40,936
481
4.67
%
51,816
467
3.58
%
Total interest bearing funds
850,192
1,842
0.86
%
822,394
1,223
0.59
%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread
4.49
%
4.28
%
Non-interest bearing funds
Demand deposit accounts
312,123
260,396
Total funds and cost of funds
1,162,315
1,842
0.63
%
1,082,790
1,223
0.45
%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread on funds
4.72
%
4.42
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
14,719
4.75
%
12,806
4.44
%
(a)
Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate.
NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported.
GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary
Greenville, SC
Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
balance
Interest
Yield
balance
Interest
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets
Investments
Certificates of deposit
1,090
15
1.90
%
3,056
46
2.03
%
US agency securities and treasuries
26,814
323
1.60
%
4,610
44
128.00
%
Mortgage backed securities
29,553
335
1.51
%
38,300
219
0.76
%
CMO and asset backed securities
26,803
290
1.44
%
55,309
385
0.93
%
Municipals (a)
23,909
491
2.74
%
20,810
408
2.61
%
Corporate debt security
14,537
453
4.16
%
6,217
224
4.81
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
771
29
4.95
%
1,315
38
3.88
%
Other investments
826
4
0.66
%
747
4
0.67
%
Subtotal, investments
124,303
1,940
2.08
%
130,364
1,368
1.40
%
Cash equivalents
Due from banks and fed funds sold
133,897
911
0.91
%
71,678
69
0.13
%
Subtotal, cash equivalents
133,897
911
0.91
%
71,678
69
0.13
%
Total investments and cash equivalents
258,200
2,851
1.47
%
202,042
1,437
0.95
%
Loans
Consumer single pay, installment, revolving term and line of credit loans
6,313
165
3.50
%
6,871
177
3.45
%
Consumer FFELP student loans
214
(8
)
-5.08
%
27,176
901
4.43
%
Consumer residential and equity loans
72,816
2,231
4.10
%
69,056
2,135
4.13
%
Commercial single pay, installment and revolving term loans
126,084
4,003
4.24
%
116,894
3,680
4.21
%
Commercial real estate loans
635,554
20,262
4.26
%
585,452
17,809
4.07
%
Commercial specialty floor plan loans
108,988
15,802
19.38
%
87,504
13,879
21.21
%
Commercial SBA loans
696
66
12.71
%
14,728
968
8.79
%
Total loans
950,665
42,521
5.98
%
907,681
39,549
5.83
%
Total interest earning assets
1,208,865
45,372
5.02
%
1,109,723
40,986
4.94
%
Interest bearing funds
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
57,162
78
0.18
%
66,654
130
0.26
%
Money market accounts
540,039
2,271
0.56
%
427,296
1,401
0.44
%
Regular savings accounts
16,966
13
0.10
%
12,301
9
0.10
%
Certificates of deposit, IRAs and CDARS
190,608
444
0.31
%
252,665
1,012
0.54
%
Total interest bearing deposits
804,775
2,806
0.47
%
758,916
2,552
0.45
%
Other interest bearing liabilities
Other borrowings
5,000
15
0.41
%
16,135
107
0.89
%
Junior subordinated debentures
35,907
1,360
5.06
%
35,787
1,296
4.84
%
Total other interest bearing liabilities
40,907
1,375
4.49
%
51,922
1,403
3.61
%
Total interest bearing funds
845,682
4,181
0.66
%
810,838
3,955
0.65
%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread
4.36
%
4.29
%
Non-interest bearing funds
Demand deposit accounts
295,465
241,491
Total funds and cost of funds
1,141,147
4,181
0.49
%
1,052,329
3,955
0.50
%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread on funds
4.53
%
4.44
%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
41,191
4.56
%
37,031
4.46
%
(a)
Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate.
NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported.
GrandSouth Bancorporation and Subsidiary
Greenville, SC
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the three months
ended September 30,
For the nine months
ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
Per share data:
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
18.24
$
17.77
$
18.24
$
17.77
Tangible book value per common share, outstanding (non-GAAP) (a)
$
18.10
$
17.63
$
18.10
$
17.63
Tangible book value per share, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock (non-GAAP) (b)
$
17.39
$
16.93
$
17.39
$
16.93
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
5,219,863
5,141,214
5,201,524
5,158,816
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
5,454,164
5,292,142
5,409,966
5,270,138
Common shares outstanding at end of period
5,225,042
5,148,681
5,225,042
5,148,681
Common shares outstanding at end of period, adjusted for conversion of Series A preferred stock
5,507,870
5,431,968
5,507,870
5,431,968
Selected performance ratios and other data:
Annualized return on average assets
1.38
%
1.29
%
1.31
%
1.33
%
Annualized return on average equity
17.69
%
16.52
%
16.61
%
17.14
%
Annualized net interest margin
4.75
%
4.44
%
4.56
%
4.46
%
Efficiency ratio
55.12
%
58.81
%
59.18
%
58.95
%
Annualized charge-offs (recoveries), net to average loans
0.24
%
0.04
%
0.09
%
-0.02
%
Book value (GAAP)
$
96,497
$
92,719
$
96,497
$
92,719
Series A preferred stock additional paid-in capital
(1,204
)
(1,212
)
(1,204
)
(1,212
)
Book value excluding Series A preferred stock
95,293
91,507
95,293
91,507
Goodwill
(737
)
(737
)
(737
)
(737
)
Common tangible book value (non-GAAP) (c)
$
94,556
$
90,770
$
94,556
$
90,770
Book value (GAAP)
$
96,497
$
92,719
$
96,497
$
92,719
Goodwill
(737
)
(737
)
(737
)
(737
)
Tangible book value, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock (non-GAAP) (d)
$
95,760
$
91,982
$
95,760
$
91,982
As of
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2021
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Shareholders' equity to total assets
7.70
%
8.09
%
7.71
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.62
%
10.29
%
10.10
%
Other real estate owned
$
732
$
842
$
1,395
Nonaccrual loans
687
1,349
1,153
Loans past due 90 days and accruing interest (e)
-
55
33
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,419
$
2,246
$
2,581
Allowance for loan losses to loans, gross
1.47
%
1.47
%
1.47
%
(a)
Calculated by dividing the common tangible book value by the number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period.
(b)
Calculated by dividing the tangible book value, adjusted for the conversion of Series A preferred stock on a one for one basis, by the number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period, adjusted for conversion of the Series A preferred stock.
(c)
Calculated by subtracting Series A preferred stock additional paid-in capital and goodwill from book value.
(d)
Calculated by subtracting goodwill from book value.
(e)
Amount represents the net of the loans wholly or partially guaranteed by the US Government.
NOTE: Certain amounts in the prior year's financial statements may have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. The reclassifications had no effect on results of operations or financial condition as previously reported.
