GrandVision, EssilorLuxottica to Sell VistaSi Chain in Italy

By Sabela Ojea

GrandVision NV and EssilorLuxottica SA on Friday said they agreed to sell the VistaSi chain in Italy to Vision Group SpA, in a deal that includes the brand and all the stores in the country.

The companies said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

"This follows the commitments agreed upon with the European Commission on March 23, 2021, as part of the acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica," GrandVision said.

