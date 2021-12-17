Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. GrandVision N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVNV   NL0010937066

GRANDVISION N.V.

(GVNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GrandVision, EssilorLuxottica to Sell VistaSi Chain in Italy

12/17/2021 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea

GrandVision NV and EssilorLuxottica SA on Friday said they agreed to sell the VistaSi chain in Italy to Vision Group SpA, in a deal that includes the brand and all the stores in the country.

The companies said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

"This follows the commitments agreed upon with the European Commission on March 23, 2021, as part of the acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica," GrandVision said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 0237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 1.13% 184.32 Real-time Quote.44.51%
GRANDVISION N.V. 0.00% 28.35 Real-time Quote.11.18%
All news about GRANDVISION N.V.
02:38aGrandVision, EssilorLuxottica to Sell VistaSi Chain in Italy
DJ
02:34aGrandVision Sells 75 Italian Stores Under EssilorLuxottica's Deal-Related Commitments
MT
02:01aEssilorLuxottica and GrandVision enter into an agreement with Vision Group for the sale..
AQ
12/15GrandVision To Buy Swedish Optical Group Smarteyes
MT
12/15GrandVision enters agreement to acquire Swedish optical retailer Smarteyes
AQ
12/13EssilorLuxottica Wins Nod To Delist GrandVision By January 2022
MT
12/13Grandvision to Be Delisted in Early January
DJ
12/13Delisting of GrandVision on 10 January 2022
AQ
12/09GRANDVISION N.V.(ENXTAM : GVNV) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
12/06EssilorLuxottica to Delist GrandVision as Takeover Period Closes
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 982 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
Net income 2021 235 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2021 512 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 7 198 M 8 137 M 8 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 32 609
Free-Float 0,05%
Chart GRANDVISION N.V.
Duration : Period :
GrandVision N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRANDVISION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,35 €
Average target price 27,68 €
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Borchert Chief Executive Officer
Willem Eelman Chief Financial Officer
Cornelis Job van der Graaf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rianne Meijerman Member-Supervisory Board
Grita Loebsack Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRANDVISION N.V.11.18%8 137
FIELMANN AG-12.34%5 478
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.2.54%3 970
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-0.44%1 364
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-40.87%1 360
KITS EYECARE LTD.0.00%60