GrandVision N : Says Court Dismisses EssilorLuxottica Claims

By Adria Calatayud



Grandvision NV said Monday that a district court has ruled in its favor and dismissed all claims made by EssilorLuxottica SA to receive documentation over the Dutch company's actions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

EssilorLuxottica, which last year agreed to buy Grandvision, said on July 18 that it filed proceedings before a district court in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to obtain information over the way the Dutch company had managed its business during the coronavirus crisis and to assess the extent to which it had breached its obligations under a support agreement between the two parties.

Grandvision, which on July 30 said it had launched an arbitration case against the Franco-Italian optical giant, said proceedings are advancing as planned. These proceedings are confidential and behind closed doors, the Dutch company said.

Grandvision reiterated its support for EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the transaction within the anticipated time frame.

